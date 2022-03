Kawhi Leonard returning for Playoffs?

As it stands, sources within the team believe that there’s a higher chance of Paul George returning than Kawhi Leonard this season. Make no mistake, Paul George isn’t in the clear, but he’s trending in a positive direction. The best hope for the Clippers is that he responds well to the non-contact ramp up, be cleared for contact, and then have some level of a return before the regular season ends. -via Sports Illustrated / March 12, 2022