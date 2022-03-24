Vanessa Bryant renewing partnership with Nike

Vanessa Bryant renewing partnership with Nike

In partnership with Vanessa Bryant, Nike’s relationship with the Bryant family will focus on championing a new generation of fans and encouraging youth participation in sport. The first new shoe from the partnership, the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” will honor Gigi Bryant. All proceeds from the shoe will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Source: Nike News

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Significant news for basketball players everywhere 🚨
An agreement was reached for Nike to resume manufacturing Kobe shoes — which is most popular among NBA players.
Now this is a major birthday gift for @Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/eJih8yNom16:17 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nike + Kobe is BACK.
Vanessa Bryant confirms the Kobe Estate’s new deal:
“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue!…I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband & daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each & every 1 of you!” pic.twitter.com/h7sWoeBicA6:16 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kobe Bryant Estate and Nike have reached deal to continue a partnership, Vanessa Bryant announces. Nike is donating 100 percent of net proceeds of Gianna Bryant’s shoes to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation – and sides will establish a youth basketball center in Southern Cali. – 6:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 The ongoing Robert Sarver investigation
💯 Kyrie’s return to home games
💯 Covering the Kobe-Shaq Lakers
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Howard Beck: open.spotify.com/episode/5j2pCa…5:11 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Having written 2 books on Kobe and several volumes of Lakers history among many other NBA projects over 40 years, I have quite an archive of my interviews and research, little of it more touching than this photo of Kobe and father Joe. pic.twitter.com/FWOz8ZiBkA11:23 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker scored 28 points in a win over the Timberwolves, reaching 11,000 career points in the process.
He’s the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-324 LeBron James
24-104 Kevin Durant
25-099 Kobe Bryant
25-144 Booker pic.twitter.com/cilM1YoPzy9:11 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It means so much. Those were my favorite players ever growing up.”
Devin Booker on becoming the fourth-youngest player in #NBA75 history to reach 11K points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VHQfjZ1GUf2:32 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The young buck can score the ball.” #Suns coach on Monty Williams on Devin Booker.
11K points fourth-youngest with the other three with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant (Rest in Power) being the other three. – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant – 10:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#FeetHeat Mamba edition 🔥🔥🔥
#Pacers | #Kings | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/Q7tdRJhelJ7:01 PM

