NYC mayor allows athletes unvaccinated for COVID-19 like Kyrie Irving to play home games

New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate following weeks of pressure from the sports world after the rule kept Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving from playing in home games and was expected to block several baseball players from taking the field in their upcoming season. Mayor Eric Adams, speaking at Citi Field where the Mets play, said Thursday that he had signed the order. The exemption was effective immediately.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joint @nba and @TheNBPA statement on @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ determination to let unvaccinated players like Kyrie Irving suit up at home in NYC. #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/TMNsJO4cNm – 1:20 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Number 1 thing I get out of the Kyrie/mandate situation (and everyone else should)…
Being a man is being impeccable to your word.. we need more of that. And that should be highly respected💯 – 12:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With Kyrie Irving now able to play in home games, @LegsESPN breaks down why this whole situation might turn into a positive for Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/SUKjf0CjPW – 12:05 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Props to @Kyrie Irving for standing his ground and waiting out the bullshit in New York City. (This coming from a sportswriter with two Pfizer doses and two boosters). – 11:55 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Barclays is going to be ROCKING in Kyrie’s return this Sunday. It’ll be the first time Nets fans get to see KD and Kyrie at home since June 7. – 11:49 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mayor Eric Adams officially announced the exemption that will allow Kyrie Irving to play at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. It will also allow unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players to play at home. – 11:44 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Eric Adams officially announces an exemption for performers/athletes in his speech at Citi Field.
Kyrie Irving can *officially* play at Barclays Center. – 11:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Kyrie Irving can play home games. That doesn’t make Nets favorites. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/thr… – 9:50 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kyrie Irving last night:
✅ 43 PTS
✅ 8 AST
✅ 6-11 3P
Irving is averaging 43.8 PPG with a 76.6 eFG% over his last four games.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from Memphis airport. Kyrie Irving got the ultimate birthday present as his part-time status ends today. On the end to an unprecedented situation and how the Nets are suddenly the low playoff seed nobody wants to see: theathletic.com/3206598/2022/0… – 8:17 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Behind the scenes of a Memphis Grizzlies win over KD, Kyrie & Brooklyn the nation needed to see. Maybe now the false narrative Memphis might be better without Ja Morant can stop. Maybe now everyone realizes these Grizzlies are just really good.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant’s huge nights not enough in #Nets‘ loss to #Grizzlies. Irving: “We made a good run in the third quarter, but in that fourth quarter they just hit us in the mouth again and we just couldn’t recover.” nypost.com/2022/03/23/irv… via @nypostsports – 12:40 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Let’s see what the future holds. ♾30 Solar Laps 🥂
I appreciate each and every Message, from my heart.
#Stillmoretodoinourworld – 11:54 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Brooklyn loss tonight was huge. 9 games left. Kyrie is back full time. They face an angry Heat team next. The pick is #16.
CLE (6th seed) now has a 4-game lead in the L column. TOR (7th) has a 3-game edge.
CHA (9th) lost at home to NYK tonight, blowing a chance to tie BKN. – 11:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie potentially being allowed to play sat home: “Yeah I don’t think it’s official. Just been hearing rumors and stuff. So once it’s official, I can speak on it.” #Nets NBA – 11:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie didn’t want to get into detail about what they expect to hear from Eric Adams tomorrow — but they were both wearing big smiles walking out of the locker room.
KD on Kyrie: “He just turns our whole team around when he’s out there. Hopefully we get some good news” – 11:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving opened his press conference saying he wouldn’t talk about hypotheticals. When asked what legacy his stance would have, he replied “You didn’t hear my statement when I walked in? Don’t put me in a position until anything’s official.” #Nets #NBA – 11:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant was asked about Irving possibly playing full-time. “Yeah I don’t think it’s official, just been hearing rumors and stuff. Once it’s official we can speak on it.”
Asked, hypothetically, what Irving would bring to table?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: Kevin did you get Kyrie anything for his birthday?
Durant: “Nah,” admits he got put on the spot and shoulda. Does’t know what Kyrie would have wanted, but says there’s some time to shop down in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Z0wLfjAc6R – 11:13 PM
Reporter: Kevin did you get Kyrie anything for his birthday?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
So Kyrie Irving, on his 30th bday, after dropping 43, opens his post game saying:
“’til anything is official [on local vaxx mandates] please don’t ask me anything about that ya’ll.”
The rest of the clip is him dodging questions about full-time status “hypotheticals.”
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/ck0Rif8uIi – 11:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in 4Q this season:
1. Kyrie
2. Giannis
3. DeRozan
4. LeBron
5. Dinwiddie with Mavs
Dinwiddie is shooting 56.7 FG% and 52.0 3P% in 4Q since the trade. pic.twitter.com/paK85Qw1Fw – 10:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I asked Kevin Durant what he got Kyrie Irving for his birthday. Said he didn’t get anything, will shop for him in Miami. Didn’t know Miami was known for shopping. – 10:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he doesn’t think anything is official regarding unvaccinated athletes like Kyrie Irving playing in Brooklyn. Asked what Irving would bring in a full time role says you know the answer to that.
Admits he didn’t get Kyrie a bday present. – 10:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant confirms Kyrie Irving’s status for home games is still not official. – 10:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving refused to talk about the mandate changing. Said he will when it’s official. – 10:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving interrupts a question about possible changes to local mandates. Asks reporter if he heard his initial statement. Just nods and smiles at the next question. Says he “appreciate ya’ll.” And asks reporters not to hit Kevin Durant with the same thing. – 10:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving refuses to answer questions on playing on Sunday until things are made official. – 10:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says you can’t call them the young Memphis team anymore cause they play well beyond their years. – 10:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving praises the Memphis Grizzlies for playing way beyond their years. – 10:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving also says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It felt like what they did to us tonight what we do to other teams.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving comes out smiling and begging reporters not to bring up any hypotheticals. – 10:46 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Kyrie goes for 43 points.
KD throws in 35.
Drummond makes 7-9 shots
Nets score 120 points
…and still lose by a dozen to Ja-less Memphis. pic.twitter.com/IJuerDBXhW – 10:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We all know we want Kyrie but I really don’t have any comments ’til [things are official].”
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Best I can tell, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have never combined for this many points (78) and lost. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie last 4 games:
43.8 PPG (!)
61.7 FG% (!!!)
60.9 3P% on 11.5 attempts (!!!!!!!!)
80.0 TS% (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)
We’ll get to see this at home games next week. pic.twitter.com/k4vLqiQ4tr – 10:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash declines to comment on the latest Kyrie Irving reports about his eligibility to play home games. – 10:13 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Rare stuff here, y’all. Bunch of good guys who happen to be a hell of a good team. Without Ja, it seems like guys sharpen up a bit – huge night from Desmond Bane, phenomenal stuff from Jaren, Dillon was big. Impressive stuff vs a big KD/Kyrie performance. – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 132-120. Kyrie Irving with 43 points on his 30th birthday, Kevin Durant with 35. Brooklyn heads to Miami for a Saturday showdown in what could be a playoff preview. Let’s see what the birthday boy says about today’s news. – 10:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The 50th Grizzlies win might be the most reassuring of them all. Amazing 4Q performances by Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. No Ja Morant, KD and Kyrie combine for 78 points, no problem. – 10:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Nets lose! De’Anthony Melton scores 23 off the bench as the Grizzlies drop the Nets despite a combined 78 from KD and Kyrie.
Still a Rocket at heart! pic.twitter.com/uQACLMYoHE – 10:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies 132 Nets 120
WHOOP DAT TRICK is blasting on the Speakers.Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were cooking. Didn’t matter: The Grizzlies made a statement tonight. – 10:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 120, Grizzlies 132
Kyrie Irving (43 PTS, 8 ASTS), Kevin Durant (35 PTS) & the Nets played too lackadaisical defensively in the first half. Desmond Bane (23 PTS) turning up in the fourth quarter for some much needed momentum to close didn’t help either. – 10:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets expended so much energy to come back from 18 that it looks like they’ve run out of gas down the stretch. Getting Curry and Dragic back is going to be big — but Nets are going to be asking the same question every night now: Who is going to step up and help KD and Kyrie? – 9:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Brooklyn Nets PR:
Kyrie Irving has reached the following point totals in his last four games played:
40 points – tonight at Memphis
60 points – 3/15 at Orlando
22 points – 3/10 at Philadelphia
50 points – 3/8 at Charlotte – 9:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kyrie Irving has reached the following point totals in his last four games played:
40 points – tonight at Memphis
60 points – 3/15 at Orlando
22 points – 3/10 at Philadelphia
50 points – 3/8 at Charlotte via @BKN_NETSPR pic.twitter.com/y12zmgBahr – 9:56 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Grizzlies took a helluva haymaker from KD and Kyrie in the 3Q. Then Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane came out swinging like in-his-prime Mike Tyson in the 4Q. – 9:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brandon Clarke just took away every inch of space Kyrie Irving had in the corner. Irving jab stepped and hit a 3-pointer over him all net… that’s tough – 9:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
There is really nothing the Grizzlies can do about some of these Kyrie scores. – 9:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn leads 104-103 entering the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 66 points, and the #Nets have cracked 100+ through three quarters for the fifth time in their last eight games. – 9:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 104, Grizzlies 103
Kyrie Irving (33 PTS, 7 ASTS), Kevin Durant (33 PTS, 9 REBS, 7 ASTS) & the Nets have found their rhythm offensively. They scored a remarkable 42 PTS in the third period. Their defense has improved as well, but they have so much more to do. – 9:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
About time the Grizzlies sent a second defender at Durant. Almost like they hadn’t noticed Irving went to the bench. – 9:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both have 33 points and the Nets have finally taken a lead. With guys who can score like that, you may be able to get by with some pretty bad defense. – 9:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have crawled all the way out of an 18-point hole. Kyrie and KD have combined for 66 points through almost three quarters. The emotional lift KD gives this group just by being out there every night is something. – 9:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are getting Irving-Durant’d in the third quarter. Happens to the best of them. – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are back up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are cooking. – 9:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving will be cleared to play at home as #Nets‘ playoff chances get boost. #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/23/net… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Boy am I glad Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play in the Eastern Conference. – 9:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie knocks down a three from the corner and gets the foul. Irving now has 32 points and the Nets have cut the Griz lead to four. – 9:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The level of difficulty that Kyrie chooses to take on with his shot selection and him managing to knock down most of those shots is his most impressive trait. – 9:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant finds Kyrie Irving in transition for a corner 3, plus the foul. Timeout, Grizzlies. Irving is up to 32 points and the Nets have cut the Memphis lead down to just four. – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving a corner 3 from KD and the foul. Memphis’ 18-point lead is down to four. Irving’s got 32. Freethrow coming after the timeout. – 9:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving is going bonkers here at FedExForum. Grizzlies lead is dwindling. – 9:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies up 76-62 on #Nets at halftime without Ja Morant.
Irving 22, Durant 19.
Former #Suns guard D’Anthony Melton 20 off bench for Griz.
Dillon Brooks 16.
#Suns win w/Grizzlies loss gives Phoenix homecourt advantage throughout playoffs.
Down 7 with 5:44 left in half. – 8:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 62, Grizzlies 76
Kyrie Irving (22 PTS), Kevin Durant (19 PTS) & the Nets are getting lit up from behind the arc still. Memphis is shooting it at 48% from 3. The Grizzlies have also attempted 12 more shots than Brooklyn, allowing a disgraceful 76 points at the half. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Grizzlies lead, 76-62, entering the half in a sobering opening 2 quarters from the Nets. Kyrie Irving is here and can play at Barclays Center beginning on Sunday, but against a Grizzlies team without their best player, the Nets somehow look outmatched. – 8:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s already got 22 at the half — but the Nets’ defense hasn’t been there all night. Memphis getting all kinds of different looks around the floor. Grizz also 10-for-21 from beyond the arc. – 8:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New post for some halftime reading: What Kyrie Irving becoming eligible to play home games the rest of the year means for the #Celtics and rest of East playoff race masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Mayor set to give Kyrie one helluva birthday present. Unvaccinated athletes to be OK’d to play in NYC, source says newsday.com/sports/mets-ya… via @Newsday – 8:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is screaming “illegal” at the officials after Kyrie Irving got into his crazy dribble moves and drilled a shot. – 8:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins looks unhappy following that last sequence. Kyrie Irving gets a ticky tack call on offense, Jaren didn’t get a whistle. – 8:20 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 32, Grizzlies 40
Kyrie Irving (11 PTS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are struggling to guard Memphis on the perimeter. Brooklyn is also struggling to take care of the ball, they already have 6 turnovers. The Nets have to start cleaning this up. – 8:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
. @NYCMayor Eric Adams to lift COVID vaccine mandate for NYC’s pro athletes, including #Nets Kyrie Irving. nypost.com/2022/03/23/may… via @nypmetro – 8:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie and KD have already combined for 16 points early — but the Grizzlies have had an answer each time the Nets made a push so far.
Man, a Warriors-Grizzlies series would be a lot fun if both teams can get to that point. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Grizzlies lead the Nets 30-26 with 2:31 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn has an early edge on the boards, which was a concern to Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Patty Mills is your sixth man tonight. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
De’Anthony Melton’s been hitting contested 3s, but Kyrie Irving just hit a ridiculous and-one layup to make this a 30-26 game led by the Grizzlies.
Memphis is showing what chemistry and continuity looks like, off to a strong start w/o All-Star guard Ja Morant. – 8:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Uhhhh, the Grizzlies look like a team trying to make a statement. But Kyrie is ridiculously good. – 8:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
With Kyle Anderson in the game, Dillon Brooks is guarding Kyrie, and Anderson is on Durant – 7:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: New York altering vaccine mandate, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/rep… – 7:41 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
So what did we learn today boys & girls? It’s easier to enforce rules when they don’t affect the Yankees. Kyrie Irving gets his wish but the timing of New York changing its private sector vaccine mandate aligns less with science & more Aaron Judge smacking dingers out of the park – 7:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Nets: Irving, Brown, Edwards, KD, Drummond
Grizzlies: Tyus, Bane, Brooks, Trip, Adams – 7:37 PM
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Checking in from Memphis with a Nets standings check:
The Nets enter tonight 2 games behind No. 7 Toronto & 3 games behind No. 6 Cleveland. With 10 more games left on the schedule — and with Kyrie Irving cleared for home games on Sunday — the 6th seed is attainable. pic.twitter.com/mmpkdmqcRg – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting Kessler Edwards with KD, Kyrie, Drum and Bruce. Edwards has been playing well lately. I count 10 available guys for the Nets tonight. – 7:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Memphis. They’re playing “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy and I feel like I’m covering the College Football Playoff instead of Nets-Grizzlies. Tipoff in 20. Kyrie Irving turned 30 today and can now play the final 10 games of the regular season. Updates coming. – 7:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest active home win streak, including playoffs:
7 — Kyrie Irving
6 — Timberwolves
5 — Bucks pic.twitter.com/zN2VVxj2xH – 7:21 PM
Longest active home win streak, including playoffs:
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Grizzlies:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
📈Kessler Edwards
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:16 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Grizzlies:
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say:
Starters for tonight’s game at Memphis:
Irving, Brown, Durant, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s 41st starting lineup of the season, extending a single season franchise record. – 7:01 PM
Nets say:
Starters for tonight’s game at Memphis:
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
So, I guess Kyrie gets painted as some martyr or hero for this whole charade? – 6:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is back playing home games in Brooklyn with new mayor ruling. All Knicks players and staff have been vaccinated from training camp on. – 6:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving can now play in the Nets’ final 10 games of the regular season. Does Ben Simmons join him for any of them? Now the Nets are most interesting low playoff seed in the league. No one will want to see them. – 6:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Before anyone comes flying at us with a radical “KYRIE WON” take, let’s remember COVID is still killing many people per day and remember that people responsible for restrictions, past and future, ideally are trying to create broad rules to limit that. – 6:47 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
No need to finish the season. The @nba already has a champion. Kyrie did it! He won! – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyrie Irving to be cleared to play in home games, it increases the chances of Brooklyn to get up to No. 6, which should increase the prioritization of the No. 1 seed in the East. – 6:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving will play his first game at Barclays Center on SUNDAY. – 6:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are on the road Saturday, have a back-to-back at home against Charlotte on Sunday. So I guess that will be Kyrie Irving’s home debut? I’m hedging because this has been such a mess. – 6:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. – 6:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Celts D-onovan
• Wolves/Suns
• Kyrie & KD in Memphis
• Jalen Brunson time
• Embiid in LA for the zombie Lakers
• Dubs spiraling
Huge 11-game NBA slate tonight, talking here through tipoff!
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
And according to the mayor’s office, Kyrie Irving could always practice at HSS Training Center with or without ‘Key to nyc’ being in place. So that has never changed. #Nets – 6:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked about a recent report that Kyrie Irving can possibly play Nets home games.
“I would welcome that.” (reporters laughing). pic.twitter.com/AULuxYbLqW – 6:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says “I would welcome that.”
-Regarding the latest on Kyrie Irving potentially being eligible to play Nets home games. – 6:11 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 58 – Is Kyrie Irving the troll of the century?
Link to the full ep👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Kyrie #BrooklynNets @andrewbogut @HoopConsultants pic.twitter.com/vxYJILjQqH – 6:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s going to continue to find ways to improve.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 6:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame media availability, Coach Jenkins said Desmond Bane will get the assignment on Kyrie Irving to start the game. – 5:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Story filed to ESPN w/ @JeffPassan: Progress toward further changes to NYC’s private-sector vaccine mandate has inspired confidence that Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving could be back on court for home games in near future. Yankees and Mets players would be cleared before Opening Day too. – 5:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s complicated and I’ll have story shortly but I spoke to a City Hall spokesman and Kyrie Irving is allowed to practice in the Brooklyn facility. – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Kyrie Irving plays basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/TG0OcQu3xd – 5:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Happy Birthday, Kyrie!
Former @Sacramento Kings Guard @55buckets tells @Rick Kamla how he ranks his handle @Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/eFA3kWaQVh – 5:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
utah’s league-best offensive rating is 116.2
brooklyn’s offensive rating away from barclays center is 116.7, which is better than every other team on the road (it’s 108.8 at home)
i wrote about the nets, kyrie, kd, and a very weird title contender: si.com/nba/2022/03/23… – 3:45 PM
