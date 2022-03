NYC mayor allows athletes unvaccinated for COVID-19 like Kyrie Irving to play home games

Adams had said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor, allowed visiting players and performers who don’t work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated. Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people impacted. He was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played road games. When New York lifted rules several weeks ago requiring a vaccine to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym or attend a performance, Irving was allowed to watch the Nets’ home games but not play or enter the locker room. The Nets need him as they push for a playoff spot with nine games left in their regular season. -via ESPN / March 24, 2022