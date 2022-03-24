OG Anunoby back for Toronto

OG Anunoby back for Toronto

Main Rumors

OG Anunoby back for Toronto

March 24, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby is a go vs. Cavs. First start since All-Star break. Joins Birch, Barnes, Siakam and VanVleet. – 7:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Birch start for the Raptors tonight. – 7:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And now we get word it’s VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, Birch and, ahem, Anunoby to start for Toronto tonight – 7:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors and will make his return vs Cleveland tonight. – 6:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Well, well, well
OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors tonight – 6:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby will play tonight – 6:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors. – 6:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Raptors swingman OG Anunoby was out on the court early tonight for his pregame workout. Still waiting to see whether he’s a go. – 6:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr is out for the Raptors tonight, OG Anunoby remains in the questionable category about 2 hours to tip. – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. (foot) is out vs. Cavs. OG Anunoby (finger) is still questionable, says Nick Nurse. – 5:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Gary Trent Jr. is OUT tonight vs. #Cavs. OG Anunoby is still QUESTIONABLE. – 5:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby (right ring finger fracture) remains questionable and Gary Trent Jr. (toe hyper-extension) will not play vs. the Cavaliers tonight. – 5:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is OUT for tonight’s game vs Cleveland. Anunoby remains questionable. He’ll be a game-time call. – 5:46 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr is out. OG Anunoby is still questionable – 5:45 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Grange: Some Raptors updates, per Nick Nurse’s post-practice availability: Anunoby (finger) & Flynn (hamstring) remain out, return unclear. Trent Jr. (big toe) is sore but X-rays clear. Just me, but I’d be surprised if he plays vs. Cavs Thursday. VanVleet (knee) is being monitored. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 23, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home