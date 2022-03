OG Anunoby back for Toronto

Michael Grange: Some Raptors updates, per Nick Nurse’s post-practice availability: Anunoby (finger) & Flynn (hamstring) remain out, return unclear. Trent Jr. (big toe) is sore but X-rays clear. Just me, but I’d be surprised if he plays vs. Cavs Thursday. VanVleet (knee) is being monitored . -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 23, 2022

Gary Trent Jr is out for the Raptors tonight, OG Anunoby remains in the questionable category about 2 hours to tip. – 5:54 PM

Raptors swingman OG Anunoby was out on the court early tonight for his pregame workout. Still waiting to see whether he’s a go. – 6:45 PM

OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors and will make his return vs Cleveland tonight. – 6:49 PM

And now we get word it’s VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, Birch and, ahem, Anunoby to start for Toronto tonight – 7:04 PM

