OG Anunoby back for Toronto

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby is a go vs. Cavs. First start since All-Star break. Joins Birch, Barnes, Siakam and VanVleet. – 7:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Birch start for the Raptors tonight. – 7:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And now we get word it’s VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, Birch and, ahem, Anunoby to start for Toronto tonight – 7:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors and will make his return vs Cleveland tonight. – 6:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Raptors swingman OG Anunoby was out on the court early tonight for his pregame workout. Still waiting to see whether he’s a go. – 6:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr is out for the Raptors tonight, OG Anunoby remains in the questionable category about 2 hours to tip. – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. (foot) is out vs. Cavs. OG Anunoby (finger) is still questionable, says Nick Nurse. – 5:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Gary Trent Jr. is OUT tonight vs. #Cavs. OG Anunoby is still QUESTIONABLE. – 5:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby (right ring finger fracture) remains questionable and Gary Trent Jr. (toe hyper-extension) will not play vs. the Cavaliers tonight. – 5:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is OUT for tonight’s game vs Cleveland. Anunoby remains questionable. He’ll be a game-time call. – 5:46 PM
Eric Koreen: Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby are officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Fred VanVleet is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @ekoreen / March 23, 2022
Michael Grange: Some Raptors updates, per Nick Nurse’s post-practice availability: Anunoby (finger) & Flynn (hamstring) remain out, return unclear. Trent Jr. (big toe) is sore but X-rays clear. Just me, but I’d be surprised if he plays vs. Cavs Thursday. VanVleet (knee) is being monitored. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 23, 2022
