Pacers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (25-48) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-23) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022
Indiana Pacers 53, Memphis Grizzlies 88 (Q3 07:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies are up by 34, but the people standing behind us at media row are losing their absolute minds and calling the Hogs after Arkansas completes the upset over Gonzaga – 9:26 PM
The Grizzlies are up by 34, but the people standing behind us at media row are losing their absolute minds and calling the Hogs after Arkansas completes the upset over Gonzaga – 9:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams with the eurroooooooo! The Grizzlies offense is just on another level. They lead 84-48 with 9:51 left in the 3rd quarter – 9:21 PM
Steven Adams with the eurroooooooo! The Grizzlies offense is just on another level. They lead 84-48 with 9:51 left in the 3rd quarter – 9:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies fans watching Desmond Bane in that first half. pic.twitter.com/1S5QHW5npf – 9:13 PM
Grizzlies fans watching Desmond Bane in that first half. pic.twitter.com/1S5QHW5npf – 9:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
If anyone wants a new screensaver.
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/ifC4uoT2lA – 9:04 PM
If anyone wants a new screensaver.
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/ifC4uoT2lA – 9:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies lead 74-48 at the end of the first quarter. Desmond Bane with 23 first half points and a team high +30 in 15 minutes.
Melt with 14 off the bench, JJJ with 10. Steve O with 4 points and 12 boards – 9:03 PM
The Grizzlies lead 74-48 at the end of the first quarter. Desmond Bane with 23 first half points and a team high +30 in 15 minutes.
Melt with 14 off the bench, JJJ with 10. Steve O with 4 points and 12 boards – 9:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:Grizzlies 74 Packers 48
Welcome to the Desmond Bane show. 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting. Five made 3s. Just something about seeing that Indiana team – 9:03 PM
Halftime:Grizzlies 74 Packers 48
Welcome to the Desmond Bane show. 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting. Five made 3s. Just something about seeing that Indiana team – 9:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Grizzlies 74, #Pacers 48
Pretty much a repeat of the first matchup. – 9:02 PM
Halftime: #Grizzlies 74, #Pacers 48
Pretty much a repeat of the first matchup. – 9:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
IT IS THE BAN3 AND M3LT SHOW AT F3D3XFORUM!
An absurd 15-25 shooting night from beyond the arc by the Grizzlies – 9:01 PM
IT IS THE BAN3 AND M3LT SHOW AT F3D3XFORUM!
An absurd 15-25 shooting night from beyond the arc by the Grizzlies – 9:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Desmond Banes is a #Pacers killer. He’s up to 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting. – 9:00 PM
Desmond Banes is a #Pacers killer. He’s up to 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting. – 9:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane is on fire. 5-for-6 from 3-point range and up to 21 points in the first half. – 9:00 PM
Desmond Bane is on fire. 5-for-6 from 3-point range and up to 21 points in the first half. – 9:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers are pressing. That should let you know how this game is going. – 8:56 PM
The #Pacers are pressing. That should let you know how this game is going. – 8:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Musselman was just out there and Indiana chose Archie Miller. I’m going to go cry for awhile. Talk to ya later – 8:54 PM
Eric Musselman was just out there and Indiana chose Archie Miller. I’m going to go cry for awhile. Talk to ya later – 8:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“(Bane) is undervalued,” Mike Miller said. “He’s way more than just a shooter. He finshes at a high level and has no problem defending their best player. He has everything in his tool bag to be a multi-time All-Star.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:53 PM
“(Bane) is undervalued,” Mike Miller said. “He’s way more than just a shooter. He finshes at a high level and has no problem defending their best player. He has everything in his tool bag to be a multi-time All-Star.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Received comment from Mike Miller about Grizzlies shooter @Desmond Bane breaking his 3-point record:
“This is just the start for him,” Miller said to The Daily Memphian. “The way he shoots the ball and the way his game is going. He should have his eyes set on 250. He’s that good.” – 8:52 PM
Received comment from Mike Miller about Grizzlies shooter @Desmond Bane breaking his 3-point record:
“This is just the start for him,” Miller said to The Daily Memphian. “The way he shoots the ball and the way his game is going. He should have his eyes set on 250. He’s that good.” – 8:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies have gotten a little sloppy the last few possessions. Some lackadaisical turnovers lead to easy Pacer points. Grizz lead 60-40 with 4:22 left in the first half – 8:52 PM
Grizzlies have gotten a little sloppy the last few possessions. Some lackadaisical turnovers lead to easy Pacer points. Grizz lead 60-40 with 4:22 left in the first half – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ain’t nothing over there @Indiana Pacers ⛸️ pic.twitter.com/MdkpUxicDl – 8:51 PM
ain’t nothing over there @Indiana Pacers ⛸️ pic.twitter.com/MdkpUxicDl – 8:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies have 60 points and we are only midway through the 2nd quarter – 8:48 PM
The Grizzlies have 60 points and we are only midway through the 2nd quarter – 8:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a little show and go from @Lance Stephenson pic.twitter.com/8AIC5CXGMV – 8:48 PM
a little show and go from @Lance Stephenson pic.twitter.com/8AIC5CXGMV – 8:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Behind the back stopping on a dime with a stepback trey ball?? Desmond Bane is deep in his bag tonight. – 8:47 PM
Behind the back stopping on a dime with a stepback trey ball?? Desmond Bane is deep in his bag tonight. – 8:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson and Tyrese Haliburton looked unhappy with each other heading into that timeout. #Pacers trail 54-27 after a layup from PFW alum John Konchar. 9:12 left in the 2Q. – 8:43 PM
Lance Stephenson and Tyrese Haliburton looked unhappy with each other heading into that timeout. #Pacers trail 54-27 after a layup from PFW alum John Konchar. 9:12 left in the 2Q. – 8:43 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We saw the great Andrew Nembhard against Memphis, but this Arkansas game is the concern with him long-term as a pro. Teams that can really pressure him at the point of attack can speed him up a bit a bit throw things off. – 8:42 PM
We saw the great Andrew Nembhard against Memphis, but this Arkansas game is the concern with him long-term as a pro. Teams that can really pressure him at the point of attack can speed him up a bit a bit throw things off. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jitty with the jelly!! Konchar’s layup gives the Grizzlies a 54-27 lead and forces a Pacers timeout – 8:41 PM
Jitty with the jelly!! Konchar’s layup gives the Grizzlies a 54-27 lead and forces a Pacers timeout – 8:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Pacers may want to at least try and guard Desmond Bane. He’s gotten a ton of open looks in this one – 8:41 PM
The Pacers may want to at least try and guard Desmond Bane. He’s gotten a ton of open looks in this one – 8:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies made 10 3-pointers in the first quarter tonight against the Pacers, a new franchise record for 3s in any quarter. pic.twitter.com/SweJ0BCB3a – 8:37 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies made 10 3-pointers in the first quarter tonight against the Pacers, a new franchise record for 3s in any quarter. pic.twitter.com/SweJ0BCB3a – 8:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
44 points in the first quarter.
10 made threes (franchise record for a quarter)
10 assists.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/QGXjBpnBgP – 8:37 PM
44 points in the first quarter.
10 made threes (franchise record for a quarter)
10 assists.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/QGXjBpnBgP – 8:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Grizzlies 44, #Pacers 23
Memphis shot 10-for-18 from the 3-point line. Indiana only made 9 FGs total.
Indiana native Desmond Bane has a game-high 13 points. – 8:35 PM
End of 1Q: #Grizzlies 44, #Pacers 23
Memphis shot 10-for-18 from the 3-point line. Indiana only made 9 FGs total.
Indiana native Desmond Bane has a game-high 13 points. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies lead 44-23 at the end of the first quarter. The Grizzlies shoot 10-18 from beyond the arc, a franchise record for most 3’s in a quarter.
Des with 13, Jaren with 8. Melt with 8 off the bench.
Terry Taylor only Pacer who has shown up so far tonight – 8:34 PM
The Grizzlies lead 44-23 at the end of the first quarter. The Grizzlies shoot 10-18 from beyond the arc, a franchise record for most 3’s in a quarter.
Des with 13, Jaren with 8. Melt with 8 off the bench.
Terry Taylor only Pacer who has shown up so far tonight – 8:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies yesterday: 40 points in first quarter
Grizzlies today: 44 points
This team explodes out the gate.
Grizzlies 44 Pacers 23 – 8:34 PM
Grizzlies yesterday: 40 points in first quarter
Grizzlies today: 44 points
This team explodes out the gate.
Grizzlies 44 Pacers 23 – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a franchise record for most made threes in a quarter.
🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 – 8:32 PM
a franchise record for most made threes in a quarter.
🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one 🐜 fast break @De’Anthony Melton pic.twitter.com/LrJDuPB9A3 – 8:29 PM
one 🐜 fast break @De’Anthony Melton pic.twitter.com/LrJDuPB9A3 – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors? Grizz have made 9 triples in the first quarter alone tonight. There’s still 2 minutes left to play – 8:29 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors? Grizz have made 9 triples in the first quarter alone tonight. There’s still 2 minutes left to play – 8:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor is beast. He’s got 9 points and 2 offensive rebounds in 5 minutes. #Pacers still getting dominated, though. They trail the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies 36-21. – 8:26 PM
Terry Taylor is beast. He’s got 9 points and 2 offensive rebounds in 5 minutes. #Pacers still getting dominated, though. They trail the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies 36-21. – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
POP THE NETS 🔥 🔥
8 treys in the first quarter already. pic.twitter.com/aJsplR7aqe – 8:26 PM
POP THE NETS 🔥 🔥
8 treys in the first quarter already. pic.twitter.com/aJsplR7aqe – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Xavier Tillman is the backup 5 for the night, checking in for Steven Adams – 8:24 PM
Xavier Tillman is the backup 5 for the night, checking in for Steven Adams – 8:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton continues his heater from last night with another triple. Grizzlies offense has been executing nearly perfectly. 33 points with 4+ minutes left in the first quarter – 8:23 PM
De’Anthony Melton continues his heater from last night with another triple. Grizzlies offense has been executing nearly perfectly. 33 points with 4+ minutes left in the first quarter – 8:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Grizzlies have made seven 3s this quarter. Wow. #Pacers trail 33-17. – 8:23 PM
Grizzlies have made seven 3s this quarter. Wow. #Pacers trail 33-17. – 8:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Good JJJ: came out aggressive playing bully ball and knocking down two threes
Bad JJJ: Picked up two fouls before the halfway point of the 1Q – 8:22 PM
Good JJJ: came out aggressive playing bully ball and knocking down two threes
Bad JJJ: Picked up two fouls before the halfway point of the 1Q – 8:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Opinion: Memphis needs more Elvis fans like artist Tommy Kha dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:16 PM
Opinion: Memphis needs more Elvis fans like artist Tommy Kha dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
15-2 start to the game for the Grizzlies. Bane with 8 points in 3 minutes. Steve O with 4 points, 5 boards.
No ESPN hangover to start for the Grizzlies – 8:14 PM
15-2 start to the game for the Grizzlies. Bane with 8 points in 3 minutes. Steve O with 4 points, 5 boards.
No ESPN hangover to start for the Grizzlies – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
IT’S TIME. WATCH OUT FOR @Ziaire Williams 😂
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ekndiOlTMM – 8:14 PM
IT’S TIME. WATCH OUT FOR @Ziaire Williams 😂
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ekndiOlTMM – 8:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
15-2 Grizzlies. Missing all sorts of dudes and completely cruising.
On a roll. – 8:14 PM
15-2 Grizzlies. Missing all sorts of dudes and completely cruising.
On a roll. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane drills the triple and the Grizz take a quick 10-0 lead and Dillon Brooks signals to the Pacers bench to call timeout – 8:13 PM
Desmond Bane drills the triple and the Grizz take a quick 10-0 lead and Dillon Brooks signals to the Pacers bench to call timeout – 8:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Safe to say the #Pacers love Kobe’s sneakers. I have a few pair of my own, and I’m glad they’re officially back.
(Guess the player for each photo?)
#FeatHeat 🔥 | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/v05VJ98vXO – 8:11 PM
Safe to say the #Pacers love Kobe’s sneakers. I have a few pair of my own, and I’m glad they’re officially back.
(Guess the player for each photo?)
#FeatHeat 🔥 | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/v05VJ98vXO – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 8:11 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out tonight vs. @Indiana Pacers
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🏆 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/iJrthl3ZOc – 8:09 PM
first five out tonight vs. @Indiana Pacers
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🏆 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/iJrthl3ZOc – 8:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies video crew works fast. Melt’s big dunk and the team celebrating post game with Des last night already make it to the pregame highlight video – 8:07 PM
Grizzlies video crew works fast. Melt’s big dunk and the team celebrating post game with Des last night already make it to the pregame highlight video – 8:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Grizzlies are about to tip off in their own second game of a back-to-back. They play at home again and face the Pacers.
A Memphis loss or Suns win and Phoenix clinches the top seed for the postseason. – 8:02 PM
Grizzlies are about to tip off in their own second game of a back-to-back. They play at home again and face the Pacers.
A Memphis loss or Suns win and Phoenix clinches the top seed for the postseason. – 8:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Is this the biggest Steven Adams fan in the world? pic.twitter.com/KkpvlyaFce – 7:50 PM
Is this the biggest Steven Adams fan in the world? pic.twitter.com/KkpvlyaFce – 7:50 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Pacers:
Pacers: Justin Anderson, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton.
For Grizz: Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones.
Set you betting lines and fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:48 PM
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Pacers:
Pacers: Justin Anderson, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton.
For Grizz: Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones.
Set you betting lines and fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:48 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for tonight’s Grizz vs. Pacers game: Ben Taylor, Leon Wood and Jason Goldenberg. I believe these have been vetted, researched and approved by @badunclep – 7:46 PM
Here are your officials for tonight’s Grizz vs. Pacers game: Ben Taylor, Leon Wood and Jason Goldenberg. I believe these have been vetted, researched and approved by @badunclep – 7:46 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I’m sitting in on the Grizzlies radio broadcast tonight on @929espn alongside @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv! Tune in now!! pic.twitter.com/Mw0laEXteX – 7:42 PM
I’m sitting in on the Grizzlies radio broadcast tonight on @929espn alongside @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv! Tune in now!! pic.twitter.com/Mw0laEXteX – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Going to be interesting to see what the Grizzlies bench unit looks like tonight. Melton, Kyle and Konchar are the 3 locks but who else fills in? Does Jenkins stick with 10 and roll Culver/Tillman? Or does Jenkins throw Santi Aldama out there after a strong stint with Hustle – 7:41 PM
Going to be interesting to see what the Grizzlies bench unit looks like tonight. Melton, Kyle and Konchar are the 3 locks but who else fills in? Does Jenkins stick with 10 and roll Culver/Tillman? Or does Jenkins throw Santi Aldama out there after a strong stint with Hustle – 7:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Pacers starters:
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield
Justin Anderson
Oshae Brissett
Goga Bitadze – 7:38 PM
The Pacers starters:
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield
Justin Anderson
Oshae Brissett
Goga Bitadze – 7:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5 for the Grizzlies tonight:
Tyus Jones
Desmond Bane
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 7:37 PM
Starting 5 for the Grizzlies tonight:
Tyus Jones
Desmond Bane
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers starters for Game 74, in Memphis: Haliburton, Hield, Anderson, Brissett and Bitadze.
Grizzlies starting Jones, Bane, Williams, JJJ and Adams. – 7:34 PM
Pacers starters for Game 74, in Memphis: Haliburton, Hield, Anderson, Brissett and Bitadze.
Grizzlies starting Jones, Bane, Williams, JJJ and Adams. – 7:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is featured in a new Spider-Man commercial 🔥🔥🔥 dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:24 PM
Ja Morant is featured in a new Spider-Man commercial 🔥🔥🔥 dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yeah, it’s Duane Washington Jr.’s 22nd birthday, but believe me I say he’s this happy every day! 😄
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/d9qRjQG0rW – 7:22 PM
Yeah, it’s Duane Washington Jr.’s 22nd birthday, but believe me I say he’s this happy every day! 😄
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/d9qRjQG0rW – 7:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies Ja Morant out at least two weeks sore knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/gri… – 7:20 PM
Grizzlies Ja Morant out at least two weeks sore knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/gri… – 7:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hoopin for @StJude tonight 💙
Details/Prizes: https://t.co/7CUZzL4UQc
Auctions: https://t.co/91mB0IDhc9 pic.twitter.com/rBa8coBUhY – 7:14 PM
hoopin for @StJude tonight 💙
Details/Prizes: https://t.co/7CUZzL4UQc
Auctions: https://t.co/91mB0IDhc9 pic.twitter.com/rBa8coBUhY – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“It means so much to this community. The unbelievable work they do, they’re heroes.” – Coach Jenkins on @StJude
Details/Prizes: https://t.co/7CUZzL4UQc
Auctions: https://t.co/91mB0IDhc9 pic.twitter.com/4s0noJsaPC – 6:51 PM
“It means so much to this community. The unbelievable work they do, they’re heroes.” – Coach Jenkins on @StJude
Details/Prizes: https://t.co/7CUZzL4UQc
Auctions: https://t.co/91mB0IDhc9 pic.twitter.com/4s0noJsaPC – 6:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good evening Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in for Grizz/Pacers. The Grizzlies will look to improve upon their 15-2 record w/o Ja as he’ll be out the next 2 weeks with his knee soreness. – 6:45 PM
Good evening Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in for Grizz/Pacers. The Grizzlies will look to improve upon their 15-2 record w/o Ja as he’ll be out the next 2 weeks with his knee soreness. – 6:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lloyd Pierce says that Rick Carlisle is dealing with a “family emergency.” #Pacers – 6:40 PM
Lloyd Pierce says that Rick Carlisle is dealing with a “family emergency.” #Pacers – 6:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith is OUT tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Missing his second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. #Pacers – 6:39 PM
Jalen Smith is OUT tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Missing his second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. #Pacers – 6:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith is with the team, but is not available for the second straight game due to illness. – 6:38 PM
Jalen Smith is with the team, but is not available for the second straight game due to illness. – 6:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton is IN tonight. Goga Bitadze is a game-time decision, per Lloyd Pierce. #Pacers – 6:36 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is IN tonight. Goga Bitadze is a game-time decision, per Lloyd Pierce. #Pacers – 6:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton is expected to play tonight in Memphis, Bitadze is a game-time decision.
Lloyd Pierce learned he would be filling in as head coach last night en route to the airport when Carlisle called him.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/carlisle-nwt… – 6:34 PM
Haliburton is expected to play tonight in Memphis, Bitadze is a game-time decision.
Lloyd Pierce learned he would be filling in as head coach last night en route to the airport when Carlisle called him.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/carlisle-nwt… – 6:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
stay drippy my friends 💧
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/d7BpBj5xuw – 6:28 PM
stay drippy my friends 💧
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/d7BpBj5xuw – 6:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really not great for Ja Morant to be out at least two weeks at this time of year. Always best to get things right, but this really rough timing. – 6:25 PM
Really not great for Ja Morant to be out at least two weeks at this time of year. Always best to get things right, but this really rough timing. – 6:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said he does not have concerns about Ja Morant being rusty for the playoffs. He said their ramp up process typically helps to eliminate that. – 6:24 PM
Taylor Jenkins said he does not have concerns about Ja Morant being rusty for the playoffs. He said their ramp up process typically helps to eliminate that. – 6:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to tweaked knee, coach Taylor Jenkins says. – 6:23 PM
Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to tweaked knee, coach Taylor Jenkins says. – 6:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Taylor Jenkins says. Tweaked his knee in Atlanta. – 6:22 PM
Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Taylor Jenkins says. Tweaked his knee in Atlanta. – 6:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With Ja Morant: The team is still offloading him. The plan is to reevaluate him in two weeks.
He is rehabbing and is expected to be back by the the playoffs. – 6:21 PM
With Ja Morant: The team is still offloading him. The plan is to reevaluate him in two weeks.
He is rehabbing and is expected to be back by the the playoffs. – 6:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
how did you get fit today?! share your photo using #PacersFitWeek for a chance to win a one month membership to @PlanetFitness!
(rules: https://t.co/hvsgmBgZYr) #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/OrEs5O7klW – 5:31 PM
how did you get fit today?! share your photo using #PacersFitWeek for a chance to win a one month membership to @PlanetFitness!
(rules: https://t.co/hvsgmBgZYr) #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/OrEs5O7klW – 5:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Sad news to report: Steven Adams will play with a heavy heart tonight. His mentor and former coach Kenny McFadden passed away earlier today.
After Steven’s father died in 2006 of stomach cancer, McFadden stepped up as the father figure in his life. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:20 PM
Sad news to report: Steven Adams will play with a heavy heart tonight. His mentor and former coach Kenny McFadden passed away earlier today.
After Steven’s father died in 2006 of stomach cancer, McFadden stepped up as the father figure in his life. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No Rick Carlisle for the #Pacers tonight. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:01 PM
No Rick Carlisle for the #Pacers tonight. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the #Grizzlies with a headache. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:57 PM
#Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the #Grizzlies with a headache. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Memphis (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (sore lower back)
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (headache)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (rest)
Chris Duarte – Out (left toe) pic.twitter.com/1uISYsrnrj – 3:52 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Memphis (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (sore lower back)
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (headache)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (rest)
Chris Duarte – Out (left toe) pic.twitter.com/1uISYsrnrj – 3:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
The energy. The vibes. Melt’s initials?
Go on the court with @De’Anthony Melton in the latest #GrizzMicdUp 🎤
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/az188kyDT3 – 3:48 PM
The energy. The vibes. Melt’s initials?
Go on the court with @De’Anthony Melton in the latest #GrizzMicdUp 🎤
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/az188kyDT3 – 3:48 PM
Steven Adams @RealStevenAdams
Kenny McFadden was not just a coach. But a father figure for a lot of us who had the privilege of being coached by him. First impressions of him were always positive because of his contagious smile and swag. – 3:44 PM
Kenny McFadden was not just a coach. But a father figure for a lot of us who had the privilege of being coached by him. First impressions of him were always positive because of his contagious smile and swag. – 3:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/sE9VNzE0mQ – 3:42 PM
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/sE9VNzE0mQ – 3:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
This is not the first time Rick Carlisle has been unable to coach this season. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:51 PM
This is not the first time Rick Carlisle has been unable to coach this season. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Tyrese Haliburton (lower back) are questionable to play against the #Grizzlies.
Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 2:44 PM
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Tyrese Haliburton (lower back) are questionable to play against the #Grizzlies.
Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 2:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle to miss games vs. Grizzlies, Raptors for personal reasons; Lloyd Pierce to fill in
https://t.co/pCJm66U4ap pic.twitter.com/s3Jr3CbtZQ – 2:43 PM
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle to miss games vs. Grizzlies, Raptors for personal reasons; Lloyd Pierce to fill in
https://t.co/pCJm66U4ap pic.twitter.com/s3Jr3CbtZQ – 2:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This is what the NBA playoffs would look like today if we took the top 16 teams regardless of conference:
Suns vs Hornets
Grizzlies vs Nets
Warriors vs Raptors
Heat vs Timberwolves
Sixers vs Cavs
Bucks vs Bulls
Celtics vs Nuggets
Jazz vs Mavs
#Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/gQdZO1OXcw – 2:35 PM
This is what the NBA playoffs would look like today if we took the top 16 teams regardless of conference:
Suns vs Hornets
Grizzlies vs Nets
Warriors vs Raptors
Heat vs Timberwolves
Sixers vs Cavs
Bucks vs Bulls
Celtics vs Nuggets
Jazz vs Mavs
#Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/gQdZO1OXcw – 2:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies will be short-handed tonight against Indiana.
This strikes me as a Bucks-and-Warriors-up-next situation. No Morant, Clarke, Brooks and Tillie. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:31 PM
The Grizzlies will be short-handed tonight against Indiana.
This strikes me as a Bucks-and-Warriors-up-next situation. No Morant, Clarke, Brooks and Tillie. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pacers say Head Coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons. Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during this time. – 2:18 PM
Pacers say Head Coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons. Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during this time. – 2:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers assistant Lloyd Pierce will coach the team tonight in Memphis and Saturday in Toronto.
Rick Carlisle did not make the trip due to personal reasons. – 2:17 PM
Pacers assistant Lloyd Pierce will coach the team tonight in Memphis and Saturday in Toronto.
Rick Carlisle did not make the trip due to personal reasons. – 2:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons. Lloyd Pierce will step in as acting coach. – 2:16 PM
The Pacers say coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons. Lloyd Pierce will step in as acting coach. – 2:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle will not coach tonight in Memphis or Saturday in Toronto due to personal reasons, per #Pacers. Lead assistant Lloyd Pierce will fill in. – 2:16 PM
Rick Carlisle will not coach tonight in Memphis or Saturday in Toronto due to personal reasons, per #Pacers. Lead assistant Lloyd Pierce will fill in. – 2:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Update: Head Coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons.
Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during this time.
on.nba.com/3IPU5ap – 2:15 PM
Update: Head Coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons.
Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during this time.
on.nba.com/3IPU5ap – 2:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie tonight v Pacers.
Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:03 PM
Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie tonight v Pacers.
Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Dillon Brooks played 102 minutes and traveled 7.70 miles at an average of 4.28 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/vBpe3isuYZ – 2:00 PM
During the last road trip, Dillon Brooks played 102 minutes and traveled 7.70 miles at an average of 4.28 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/vBpe3isuYZ – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.