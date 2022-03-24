Paul George enters next stage of rehab but is still out on Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
From the Clippers: Paul George is participating in practice today, this is the next phase of his rehab. His status for Friday’s game against Philly remains the same: OUT. – 2:30 PM
From the Clippers: Paul George is participating in practice today, this is the next phase of his rehab. His status for Friday’s game against Philly remains the same: OUT. – 2:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is participating in practice today and his status remains out for tomorrow. This is the next step of his recovery. – 2:30 PM
Paul George is participating in practice today and his status remains out for tomorrow. This is the next step of his recovery. – 2:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George is participating in Clippers’ practice today and it is considered the next step of his rehab. PG still out for tomorrow’s game vs Sixers. – 2:30 PM
Paul George is participating in Clippers’ practice today and it is considered the next step of his rehab. PG still out for tomorrow’s game vs Sixers. – 2:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say that Paul George is participating in practice today and that this is the next stage of his recovery.
But his status for tomorrow remains the same: out. – 2:30 PM
The Clippers say that Paul George is participating in practice today and that this is the next stage of his recovery.
But his status for tomorrow remains the same: out. – 2:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George is out for tomorrow vs 76ers, but he is participating in practice today as the next phase in his rehab. – 2:30 PM
Paul George is out for tomorrow vs 76ers, but he is participating in practice today as the next phase in his rehab. – 2:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George in the mix as Clippers prepare to begin practice. pic.twitter.com/ADP8bk0hVn – 2:11 PM
Paul George in the mix as Clippers prepare to begin practice. pic.twitter.com/ADP8bk0hVn – 2:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minor Clippers injury updates:
– Ty Lue says Paul George continues to progress, no plan yet on when he can practice but no setbacks
– Norman Powell not taking contact but able to “do some things” on court
– No update on Kawhi Leonard – 1:47 PM
Minor Clippers injury updates:
– Ty Lue says Paul George continues to progress, no plan yet on when he can practice but no setbacks
– Norman Powell not taking contact but able to “do some things” on court
– No update on Kawhi Leonard – 1:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that Norm Powell was able to do some on-court work yesterday. Paul George is working on his conditioning and will continue playing against minimal contact but hasn’t felt any pain in his elbow, Lue said. – 1:45 PM
Ty Lue said that Norm Powell was able to do some on-court work yesterday. Paul George is working on his conditioning and will continue playing against minimal contact but hasn’t felt any pain in his elbow, Lue said. – 1:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George has worked on his conditioning and some contact work. Norman Powell has done non-contact work. – 1:45 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George has worked on his conditioning and some contact work. Norman Powell has done non-contact work. – 1:45 PM
More on this storyline
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Paul George: “H’es doing good, he hasn’t felt any pain, so that’s a positive thing. Just workin on his conditioning. Continue to go through minimal contact.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 24, 2022
Tomer Azarly: “That’s part of his rehab. Having minimal contact with the coaches, trying to get his wind and see how he feels. To get him on the court for the first time was really good to see. Gotta continue to keep working.” Ty Lue on Paul George playing 4-on-4 for the first time yesterday. -via Twitter / March 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.