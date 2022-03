Paul George enters next stage of rehab but is still out on Friday

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George has worked on his conditioning and some contact work. Norman Powell has done non-contact work. – 1:45 PM

Ty Lue said that Norm Powell was able to do some on-court work yesterday. Paul George is working on his conditioning and will continue playing against minimal contact but hasn’t felt any pain in his elbow, Lue said. – 1:45 PM

Minor Clippers injury updates:– Ty Lue says Paul George continues to progress, no plan yet on when he can practice but no setbacks– Norman Powell not taking contact but able to “do some things” on court– No update on Kawhi Leonard – 1:47 PM

Paul George is out for tomorrow vs 76ers, but he is participating in practice today as the next phase in his rehab. – 2:30 PM

The Clippers say that Paul George is participating in practice today and that this is the next stage of his recovery.But his status for tomorrow remains the same: out. – 2:30 PM

Paul George is participating in Clippers’ practice today and it is considered the next step of his rehab. PG still out for tomorrow’s game vs Sixers. – 2:30 PM

Paul George is participating in practice today and his status remains out for tomorrow. This is the next step of his recovery. – 2:30 PM

From the Clippers: Paul George is participating in practice today, this is the next phase of his rehab. His status for Friday’s game against Philly remains the same: OUT. – 2:30 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.