Paul George progressing after going through on-court work

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
From the Clippers: Paul George is participating in practice today, this is the next phase of his rehab. His status for Friday’s game against Philly remains the same: OUT. – 2:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is participating in practice today and his status remains out for tomorrow. This is the next step of his recovery. – 2:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George is participating in Clippers’ practice today and it is considered the next step of his rehab. PG still out for tomorrow’s game vs Sixers. – 2:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say that Paul George is participating in practice today and that this is the next stage of his recovery.
But his status for tomorrow remains the same: out. – 2:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George in the mix as Clippers prepare to begin practice. pic.twitter.com/ADP8bk0hVn2:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minor Clippers injury updates:
– Ty Lue says Paul George continues to progress, no plan yet on when he can practice but no setbacks
– Norman Powell not taking contact but able to “do some things” on court
– No update on Kawhi Leonard – 1:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is still feeling good and progressing this week after going through minimal contact on-court work. Lue says Norm Powell did shooting on the court this week as well. – 1:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that Norm Powell was able to do some on-court work yesterday. Paul George is working on his conditioning and will continue playing against minimal contact but hasn’t felt any pain in his elbow, Lue said. – 1:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George has worked on his conditioning and some contact work. Norman Powell has done non-contact work. – 1:45 PM

