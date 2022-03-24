Robert Williams backs Marcus Smart for Defensive Player of the Year

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
“I just try to take pride in defense … I hear it all the time, like I can’t defend or something. I got a chip on my shoulder in that aspect. I’m out to prove that I’m not somebody you can go at.“
Payton Pritchard on his Jordan Clarkson defense that had Marcus Smart fired up. pic.twitter.com/D0lvPw69OL – 2:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Breaking: Rob Williams says he’s actually down with the Time Lord nickname now.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart in full practice gear today with the robe and slippers pic.twitter.com/pHShZRY9Dz – 12:55 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Yes, that’s Marcus Smart in his robe after practice. pic.twitter.com/hCLBc7i9IE – 12:55 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
In researching for a pod that has nothing to do with the DPOY award, I’ve established that my imaginary vote for that award goes to Marcus Smart. – 8:43 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Basketball’s such a great game because every little detail impacts everything else. Jaylen Brown doesn’t get a stat during this sequence, but his defense allows Robert Williams time to catch up and block the shot. Then Brown frees up White simply by running the lane hard as hell. pic.twitter.com/H2F7kvaOBP – 11:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart at point guard: “We believe in him and empower him.” – 10:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart: “He’s been great. He’s running the show. He’s the point man. We empower him and believe in him. Marcus is a huge part of the turnaround.” – 10:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart, Celtics offense toxicologist: “9 times out of 10, the poison that you pick isn’t good for you.” – 10:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “The only way is to have trust and confidence, individually and in each other.” – 10:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on Boston’s dominant first quarter: “Having a blast. We were obviously not satisfied, but you have to enjoy those times because we’ve been through the other ways. We’ve been on the other end of those and they’re not pretty.” – 10:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “I don’t know how else to say it, but I’m finally in the right position that fits me and helps the team.” – 10:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart: “Me and Deuce (Tatum) have a love-hate relationship,” he says joking. Says Deuce is always trying to give him the business. #Celtics – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “Me and Deuce got a love-hate relationship.”
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart on those 37 assists, and his career-high 13: “We’re thinking great shot every time down right now.” – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart on the Celtics ball movement: “It’s just selfless. We’re thinking great shot every time down. You might be the one to sacrifice, but you do it knowing the next time someone else will sacrifice for you.” – 10:11 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics finish with a season-high 37 assists – a career-high 13 from Marcus Smart. – 9:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Another easy win for the Celtics against a playoff team, beating the Jazz 125-97. Marcus Smart with a career-high 13 assists and they won the blocks battle 10-1 against Rudy Gobert somehow. – 9:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The third quarter between the #Celtics and #Jazz ended with back-to-back blocked shots, neither by Robert Williams which is yet another reminder of how good this team is defensively, and how they don’t rely on just one or two guys to get the job done at that end of the floor. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
13 assists for Marcus Smart. That’s a new career-high for the CELTICS POINT GUARD. – 9:06 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart has 13 assists – a career high – after that Derrick White three. – 9:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart with a new career-high 13 assists in the third quarter. – 9:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Marcus Smart (playing the best hoops of his life for a weeks now) is destroying the Jazz on both ends with an extra-special “I can’t believe you took Dante Exum one spot ahead of me” vigor. – 8:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m pretty sure Marcus Smart said “I owe you one” to Jayson Tatum after firing up that airball – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
10 assists for Marcus Smart with 2:00 to play in the first half. His career-high of 12 is in danger of falling tonight. – 8:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart’s career high for assists is 12. He needs 3 more to to tie it – 8:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is already 3 short of his career-high 12 assists and the second quarter is just starting – 8:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart with 9 first-quarter assists.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In the game’s first 9:58:
• Celtics shoot 13-15 overall
• C’s go 6-6 from 3
• Jaylen Brown 13 points
• Jayson Tatum 9 points
• Timelord Batman Williams 7 rebounds
• Marcus Smart 7 assists
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart’s playmaking has been as big a reason as any for Boston’s success. Because Smart can handle those duties offensively, the Celtics can defend five positions at an elite level. – 7:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics are shooting the hell out of the ball, but lost in all their shot-making has been the dime-dropping by @Marcus Smart who has seven assists in 10 minutes of court time. Is this the best version of Marcus Smart we’re seeing? pic.twitter.com/7xd68PR96r – 7:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s funny how Rob Williams doesn’t even need to hide in the dunker spot to help the Celtics’ spacing anymore because even if his teammate air-balled a floater over the backboard he still could probably tip it in – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Marcus Smart haters haven’t only gone silent, they’ve completely disappeared from my mentions entirely. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a pass by Marcus Smart!
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams says in a jumbotron video that if he owned a boat, he’d call it TimeLord.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Jazz starters:
Rudy Gobert
Eric Paschall
Royce O’Neale
Donovan Mitchell
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder talked about coming to Utah in 2014 and spending time on the phone with Marcus Smart during the predraft process and coming away feeling“You just knew he was gonna be successful in this league.” The Jazz wound up drafting Dante Exum No. 5; Smart went 6th to Boston. – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both officially available to play tonight. – 6:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart is in tonight… Robert Williams will test his right knee pregame but the expectation is that he’ll play – 6:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both going to warm up with the intention of playing tonight, per Celtics coach Ime Udoka. – 5:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart is back from illness and Rob Williams will test out his right knee pre game but he is probable vs Utah. – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the assumption is that Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both play tonight. – 5:51 PM
The 2021-2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year race is a mess. The “short” list of candidates includes at least six players (listed alphabetically): Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, Robert Williams. Several others (Mikal Bridges, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green, Evan Mobley and Matisse Thybulle among others) should be considered as well. Why is the field so vast? -via The Athletic / March 24, 2022
Individual defense is always hard to measure, whether via metrics or qualitative evaluation. Aside from rim-protection stats, numbers measuring individual defensive contributions can be a little rough. Additionally, with the complexity of modern defenses and length of the schedule, it is too much to ask of anyone to have watched enough of the candidates in sufficient detail to have more than a general idea of a player’s consistency of execution or his level of responsibility for his team’s level of defensive success. On top of these “every year” problems, this season has thrown up a few more wrinkles. -via The Athletic / March 24, 2022
Some of Gobert’s defensive metrics are still quite robust. He’s sixth in defensive Estimated Plus Minus (dEPM) among players with at least 20 MPG. However, a closer look reveals that these metrics might be getting propped up via box-score inputs. Gobert is still blocking shots at a high clip and is leading the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage, stats which tend to cause some advanced plus/minus models to attribute the bulk of any success Utah has had defensively to Gobert. -via The Athletic / March 24, 2022
