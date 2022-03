Rudy Gobert rips Utah's defense, ball movement (again)

Howard Beck on Jazz: I think they’re in trouble. I think they’re in trouble because this this thing has run its course and we know there are some tensions that are in that locker room. And I’ve been told recently that they might be a little worse than we’ve even been led to believe. And so if this doesn’t end well, this postseason and there’s no reason to think that it will… (…) Those Donovan Mitchell ‘wants out’ rumors are going to be starting like as soon as the season is over. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2022