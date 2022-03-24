Rudy Gobert rips Utah's defense, ball movement (again)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
After blowout loss to Celtics, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert talked about the Jazz’s issues and what it will take to fix them https://t.co/nB61i7xRms pic.twitter.com/B1QB81i4Ah – 1:11 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on if the Jazz can find that next level: “If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t be here. I believe in this group. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be fun.” – 10:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: I believe in this group. I believe this group can take that step. If I didn’t believe in this group, I wouldn’t be here – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: I think we do want to win. But we have to help each other. There’s always going to be adversity, but how are we going to handle it. – 10:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on the need for the Jazz to play more together: “We’ve done it. We’ve done it. When it gets hard, we need to do it even more, not stop doing it.” – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: when it’s easy we do it. When it gets hard and teams make it difficult for us, we stop playing the right way – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert on what went wrong: it’s some of the same things. It’s defense and it’s sharing the ball. – 10:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on what went wrong: “It’s the same things. It’s defense and it’s sharing the ball.” – 10:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Celtics 125, Jazz 97. Game was over halfway thru the 1Q. Don 37p/6r, Gobert 14/11. Jazz 39.8% overall, 8-36 from 3. Boston 59.5% overall, 19-36 from deep. Road trip rolls on to Charlotte, on Friday. – 9:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Another easy win for the Celtics against a playoff team, beating the Jazz 125-97. Marcus Smart with a career-high 13 assists and they won the blocks battle 10-1 against Rudy Gobert somehow. – 9:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A couple of plays ago, Jaylen Brown did something he hasn’t been doing enough of. He took a couple of extra dribbles, stayed patient and flipped it in over Gobert.
That’s when Brown is at his best. Balancing the patience with the explosions. – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 93-68 after three
Tatum – 26/4/4
Brown – 16/2/5
Rob – 12/10/2/2/4
Smart – 13 assists
Celtics – 61% FGs
Celtics – 15-25 threes
Mitchell – 30 points
Conley – 9 points
Gobert – 8 points
Clarkson – 8 points
Jazz – 37.7% FGs
Jazz – 7-29 threes – 9:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s a stat for ya… in a game featuring Rudy Gobert, the Boston Celtics have blocked 8 shots, the Utah Jazz have blocked none – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Jazz starters:
Rudy Gobert
Eric Paschall
Royce O’Neale
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jazz at Celtics – TD Garden – March 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Utah – Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert
OUT: Boston: Utah: Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr. pic.twitter.com/1tLqcysHEK – 7:07 PM
“That’s how you build those winning habits,” Mitchell said. “And I can’t say those were there earlier in the year. Now we’re all holding each other accountable and all communicating, and that’s allowing us to take that step.” -via NBA.com / February 15, 2022
Howard Beck on Jazz: I think they’re in trouble. I think they’re in trouble because this this thing has run its course and we know there are some tensions that are in that locker room. And I’ve been told recently that they might be a little worse than we’ve even been led to believe. And so if this doesn’t end well, this postseason and there’s no reason to think that it will… (…) Those Donovan Mitchell ‘wants out’ rumors are going to be starting like as soon as the season is over. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2022
Ryan Miller: Donovan Mitchell on the reports he and Rudy Gobert are at odds: “No, no, no — we’re good. That’s just not true.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / February 4, 2022
