South Bay Lakers make Darren Collison signing official

Kyle Goon: The South Bay Lakers have officially announced that they’ve signed Darren Collison, who was up with L.A. earlier this season on a 10-day deal.
Shams Charania: Sources: Free agent guard Darren Collison is joining the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate – South Bay Lakers (17-9) – in hopes of helping lead the No. 2 seed to a G League title as well as earning a call-up to an NBA team. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 22, 2022

