Suns vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (59-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (30-30) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022
Phoenix Suns 111, Denver Nuggets 110 (Q4 07:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder in. Booker out.
8:54 left.
#Suns, #Nuggets tied.
Mark this time down. – 10:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Boogie held the ball after getting fouled by Biyombo as if he wanted to do something.
Thought better of it. Cooler heads prevailed. #Suns #Nuggets tied. – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cousins called for offensive foul as Paul signaled other way even before Cousins dunked.
#Suns down 2. – 10:55 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Suns are so good – and the Nuggets are still winning after 3. One more quarter to hold off the en fuego Phoenix team. Jokic is having a B-level game so far, which makes this even more impressive for Denver. Playoff sparks in this one for sure. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Boogie caught Biyombo rushing out, drove by for two.
#Suns down two as Biyombo slams on other end. – 10:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, at a game-high 30 minutes already, stays out there to start the 4th quarter – 10:54 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Devin Booker now up to 41 points heading into the 4Q.
A friendly reminder that Booker is super max extension eligible this offseason if he earns All-NBA. – 10:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Devin Booker is still in the game. He hasn’t sat the second half. – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker with 43 (19 in 3rd)
Season high is 48.
He scored his career high 70 on this date in 2017 in Boston.
#Suns down 106-104 heading into 4th. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/xm8VRDU5jU – 10:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
My three-quarter analysis from Nuggets vs Suns:
Everyone is good. – 10:52 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Suns-Nuggets in a close game entering the fourth, great time to tune in with Duke-Texas Tech at halftime. Chris Paul is back and Devin Booker has 43 points. Rookie Bones Hyland with 21 and Denver needs a win. – 10:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland draining a buzzer-beater to end the quarter, then talking his talk within ear shot of Chris Paul. That’s 23 and counting. Career-high is 27. – 10:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker through three quarters is 14-of-20 from the field for 43 points. – 10:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker has FOURTY THREE POINTS THROUGH THREE QUARTERS.
Oh, and it’s taken him just 20 shots to get there. – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DEN 106, PHX 104
Booker: 43 Pts, 6 Ast, 14-20 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 8-14 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 9 Ast
Jokic: 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast – 10:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like Denver to take care of the ball, grab rebounds with both hands, and finish within 2 feet of the basket the rest of the game. TIA. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker steal of Jokic and jam.
He’s playing with a different edge.
Like really different.
Like this is personal tonight.
Like he wants 60 wins and the No. 1 seed now, not later.
#Suns down four with 2:07 left in 3rd. – 10:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That’s Joker’s 7th turnover. He has not been great tonight. The Nuggets starters have busted their ass tonight. – 10:45 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Will Barton in a bright UA Flow FUTR X! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/6ug08HSmLW – 10:45 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There’s an interesting dynamic going on right now of trash talking between players and fans.
It seems like a continuous theme every night.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker with 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 3 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter. Carrying the Suns tonight – 10:44 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Suns have clearly been super motivated all season. But when they clinch the best record in the league (which could happen tonight), do they turn off the switch? Hard to imagine it. – 10:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Devin Booker took this game VERY seriously.
Personal for him with the MVP conversation. – 10:41 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets hit a hundred points with 15 minutes left in the game. This is some 80s Nuggets-type scoring and Phoenix is staying right with them. – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Armani Booker is carrying the #Suns. Has 35 in 27 minutes.
Phoenix down seven with 2:52 left. – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets continue to maintain lead, up 100-92. Jokic with 17 and 7. #Suns – 10:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This is some of the most aggressive basketball the #Nuggets have played in a while. Nikola and AG are putting their heads down and bullying the Suns. Denver already with 42 points in the paint, and there’s still 3+ left in the third quarter. – 10:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Continue the climb. 🔥
Book passes @Amare Stoudemire to move into 6th all-time in Phoenix Suns scoring history. #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/JNrscK1XUY – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting here in the 3rd quarter, but the Suns can’t get stops. Nuggets shooting 64% overall and 61% from 3 – 10:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Chris Paul screams at the refs til they change the call.
Marlowe: “That the benefit of having a future HOFer.”
Jokic, staring at the refs and the way they’ve called this game for him: pic.twitter.com/wJjJlUkm7o – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Is it just me or does Mikal Bridges look kinda tired (finally)? – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol yup, Chris Paul is definitely back. Just campaigned to two different officials to get them to change an out-of-bounds call in Phoenix’s favor – 10:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker is cooking anyone and everyone in front of him. Gordon in particular has been good but it just doesn’t matter. – 10:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I don’t know if @BrendanVogt has tweeted this yet, but the basketball between the Nuggets and Suns tonight whips ass. – 10:32 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s “little” guards in this game, Monte Morris and Bones Hyland, are definitely looming large in this game. – 10:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Monte is 4/4 from deep tonight… and got to the charity strike on this one👀🔒 pic.twitter.com/JyPVMUwCr0 – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 7 and this one is getting chippy. Another playoff environment and you can tell Phoenix is still working out some kinks defensively with CP3 back. Both teams shooting better than 55% from 3 – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker felt he got fouled on shot.
Went after pass, got steal.
Found Ayton for the lob dunk.
Gordon answers with dunk.
#Suns down seven as Morris scores. Timeout Phoenix with 6:43 left in the game. #Nuggets. – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The shotmaking in this game is ridiculous on both ends. Maybe this break in the action will slow down the pace a bit because this feels like what the Nuggets want. – 10:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are incensed at Chris Paul and the Suns right now for doing CP3 antics. – 10:28 PM
The Nuggets are incensed at Chris Paul and the Suns right now for doing CP3 antics. – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jeff Green gets hit with a technical foul after he and Chris Paul had words. Paul had stopped in front of Green running back and they collided. Green pushed him in the back to retaliate – 10:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green and Chris Paul were jawing at each other and Green ended up with a technical; not both of them. The Nuggets bench seems very unhappy and Green is still upset. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul stopped front of Green.
Then Green pushed Paul in the back.
Refs got between two, seemed to be mellowing out and then it got heated in a hurry.
Green tech. #Suns down seven. – 10:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green and Chris Paul jawing at each other. Jeff Green just got a tech. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets 68 #Suns 66 H.
Booker 24 in 17 minutes.
Ayton 10.
Paul 2 (1-of-2 FGs), 7 assists in 1st game back since fracturing right thumb.
Hyland 19 in 11 minutes off bench (PHX 16 bench points).
Barton 10.
Grizzlies rip Pacers by 30.
#Suns a win away from No. 1 overall seed. pic.twitter.com/dcwjB7J5o6 – 10:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Gordon is on Booker and Barton is on Bridges to begin the 2nd half. – 10:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray ended halftime rebounding for his teammates. And then he jammed. pic.twitter.com/skAjnmTfnI – 10:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
As Hyland continues to understand how his skills can be applied to NBA basketball, I think he is going to become good at drawing shooting fouls. He already has a good feel for how to get players out of postion and exploit them.
He is 5-7 from the foul line at half tonight. – 10:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets up 68-66 at the half over Phoenix.
Quick pace in that half and tons of scoring. 19 combined 3-pointers from both teams & Booker has 24 points already.
Hyland has 19 pts including 4 3-pointers & Jokic has 9p/2a/4r.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Suns 68-66:
-Bones Hyland has 19 points on 8 shots, got to the line 7 times
-Barton’s got 10 points and 4 assists, a strong secondary playmaker tonight
-Joker’s filled up the stat sheet but has 4 TOVs. Physicality has bothered pic.twitter.com/OZA2Eii9La – 10:09 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver is doing the hard stuff fine tonight, and missing some of the easy stuff. But the Nuggets did enough to lead after a half. Fun beginning to the game – now Denver needs to bring their offense out again after halftime. – 10:08 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets with 10 made 3s in the first half. 10 of 19 shooting.
Suns with 9 made 3s. 9 of 17 shooting. – 10:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets just hit eight 3-pointers in the second quarter … and only lead Phoenix 68-66 at halftime.
Book has 24 already, and Denver’s 8 TOs (for 12 points) killing them. – 10:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DEN 68, PHX 66
Booker: 24 Pts, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-9 FG
Craig: 8 Pts, 2-4 3P
Hyland: 19 Pts, 4-6 3P – 10:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Pretty crazy defensive sequence just now from Nikola Jokic. Stepped out on Torrey Craig, closed him off, then recovered to strip the ball from Ayton once he got it down low. Quick, not fast. – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Sprint and turn”
I can promise you Monty Williams is going to say that more than once at halftime.
#Suns just gave up a layup after a made basket. Tie game with 52 seconds left. – 10:04 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver is REALLY pushing the pace tonight. About as clear of evidence as their is that Denver is taking this game very seriously. – 10:03 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’ll have words up later this weekend on @MileHighSports about how important Monte Morris is to the Nuggets postseason success.
His ability to blend off-ball shooting and creation with on-ball initiation is massive and Denver needs him to stay aggresive. – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder called for tech after being called for foul. #Suns down five as Jokic hits tech FT and Morris hits 3. – 9:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is flexing and grabbing his hand, grimacing. Nuggets fans everywhere: pic.twitter.com/HWoHe9QcyS – 9:58 PM
Jokic is flexing and grabbing his hand, grimacing. Nuggets fans everywhere: pic.twitter.com/HWoHe9QcyS – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to the rim, foul called on Jokic, hits FT. Has 20 in 14 minutes. #Suns – 9:58 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is holding his wrist after heading to the FT line.
Still goes and shoots it but a bit of worry as it is his wrist that he injured earlier in the season. – 9:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nikola Jokic was looking at his hand and wringing it out after getting fouled by Deandre Ayton in the post. Proceeded to miss both free throws – 9:56 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Back-to-back-to-back NINE-NINE triples.!!
👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ljFqbLCyHo – 9:56 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland broke Jamal Murray’s rookie 3-point record with 116 on the season.
There are still eight games remaining on the season and his rookie campaign started a bit slow with multiple setbacks.
Bright future for him and he only seems to be getting better. – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul out, Payne in. #Suns down three as Ayton scores again. Has six. – 9:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland’s first half stat line:
19 points
(5-8 FG)
2 rebounds
2 assists
1 block
0 turnvoers
+9 in 11 minutes – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker back in. #Suns down five as Ayton scores. Has 4 after career-high 35-point night last night at Minnesota. – 9:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
As Malone loves to say, tonight is a shootout at an O.K. Corral between the Nuggets and Suns and it is a ton of fun. – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns got to find an answer for Hyland. Has 19. #Nuggets up 53-46. – 9:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland is feeling it.
He has 19 points as he has hit four 3-pointers.
Heat check moments and that’s STILL not stopping him.
Denver is up 53-46 with 5:33 left in the half. – 9:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bones Hyland has 19 first-half points and is TALKING right now. Suns down 7.
This feels familiar – 9:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
And with that three, Bones breaks Jamal’s rookie three point record.
BUILT DIFFERENT🦴 pic.twitter.com/hoN9qcw0kz – 9:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones is in his very own 3-point shooting competition right now. Dude’s already got 19 points in 10 minutes on four 3-pointers. – 9:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That’s 19 points for Bones and there is still over 6 minutes left in the first half. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges just took his first two shot attempts of the game midway through the 2nd quarter. Made both of ’em – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges bucket out of timeout.
Remember that pullup he started to develop last season.
He’s now added a fadeaway element to it. Follows with a 3.
Has five. #Suns down one. – 9:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The reason I don’t care about Boogie’s stats: the bench unit has turned into a meat-grinder for opposing teams, whether or not they are deploying starters. The Bones / Boogie bench just competes. Didn’t have this the first half of the year. – 9:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland has the shooting skill to get crazy hot as a scorer & the unselfishness to be a creator, but what I didn’t expect was his ability to mesh those skills together.
His decision making, even when he is scorching hot, is strong & he’s always looking for his teammates. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former #Suns guard Davon Reed going at Shamet, gets two.
Timeout Phoenix. #Suns down three with 7:55 left in half. – 9:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland getting the Torrey Craig treatment while Chris Paul stays on Davon Reed. Sign of respect.
Denver’s bench outscoring Phoenix’s 23-11. #Nuggets winning despite the Suns shooting 58% (!) from 3. – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
3 straight 3s for Jae Crowder. Bossman misses the fourth but good to see him knocking those down tonight – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder has the touch tonight.
3-of-4 from 3.
That was a six-point trip for #Suns earlier.
Up 41-40. – 9:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul upset thinking he was fouled while dribbling.
This is going to be interesting to see how he flows back into the offense.
They played one way with him and a little differently without him. #Suns down two as Crowder doesn’t hit FT after getting fouled on a 3. – 9:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Handle isn’t quite 100% back yet for Chris Paul. He’s dribbled himself into a couple of tight spots and lost control there. This is the shaking off the rust part – 9:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It appears Malone is going with Davon Reed over Bryn Forbes tonight; at least in the first half. – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Boogie Cousins with the bucket, draws foul on McGee.
#Suns down three as Cousins hits FT. – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tied at 31-31 after one.
Booker with 17 in 12 minutes (5-of-7 FGs, 5-of-7 FTs).
Paul 2 points, three assists in six minutes. #Suns – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, DEN 31
Booker: 17 Pts, 5-7 FG
Craig: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Paul: 2 Pts, 3 Ast
Jokic: 8 Pts, 3 Reb – 9:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I still want someone to ask Bones about playing on double-rims in the park and how that shaped his shot. It rips the nets so easily when he’s hot, really pure for a lower release point. – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You can deduce by the amount of Bones Thugs & Harmony that’s been played in the first quarter that Bones Hyland has gone off. – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hyland has changed this game in favor of #Nuggets.
Has 10. Tie game as Payne hits 3. #Suns #Nuggets – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland is changing speeds so well in the paint. It is getting defenders leaning the way he wants and he is drawing fouls and converting shots. Good offensvie start from the rookie lead guard. – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Austin Rivers has two pretty terrible foul calls agaisnt him considering how physical the officials have allowd this game to be.
I dont care if a game is called soft or physical; just stay consistnet. – 9:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Suns are flat out mugging Denver. “The game is gonna be a physical, playoff type matchup,” says Katy Winge. Malone sends Davon Reed in, probably wearing this mask. pic.twitter.com/8pTJC4db1c – 9:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, it’s pretty clear that Booker is TREATED like an MVP caliber player. – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee, who also played at Denver, with the lob finish.
#Suns down 3 as Hyland for 3. Has 7. – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bones Hyland had something to say to the Suns bench after hitting a corner 3.
Apparently the rookie learned nothing from the Timberwolves game last night – 9:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones with a triple in front of the Suns bench and Hyland made sure they heard what he had to say after the shot fell. – 9:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Davon Reed is in for…Bryn Forbes? I know defense on Booker is important but that unit has been working together very well. Seems strange to swtich it up now. – 9:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Rare Davon Reed sighting with two minutes left in the first quarter. I maintain the #Nuggets could use him in a playoff series. And I promise you Malone trusts him. – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne responded to having Hyland block his shot to really getting after him on the other end defensively.
Probably got after it a little too much.
Picked up second foul. Shamet in. #Suns, #Nuggets tied at 24-24. – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker was still talking to the ref as they turned down the lights for a #Nuggets dance team performance.
Was called for foul in transition trying to defend Hyland.
#Suns up three with 2:41 left in 1st quarter. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker is still talking to the ref as they’ve turned down the lights for a #Nuggets dance team performance.
Was called for foul in transition trying to defend Hyland.
#Suns up three with 2:41 left in 1st quarter. – 9:29 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Not many can pull this off against CP3👀🃏 pic.twitter.com/veelSKIB3Y – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland lost Torrey Craig on his first defensive possession. It was a stright backdoor cut when Hyland got caught ball watching again. He has to work on that. – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig backdoor cut for layup back where he did work for #Nuggets. – 9:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola adds a little shake ‘n bake action👀 pic.twitter.com/FPxOcjzzDT – 9:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Watching guards get breathed on for fouls while Jokic is out fighting orcas bare-handed without a whistle is not frustrating at all, no sir. – 9:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That’s 15 points for Devin Booker in the first 7 minutes of the first quarter. – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has 15 of the Suns’ first 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
If only he shot 3s in flurries, or dunked the ball more – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers comes in, immediately gets a horsecrap shooting foul against him where Booker falls down. – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jokic steals ball from Paul.
A little friendly verbal exchange afterward I think. #Sun s – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns literally has like a student section behind their bench that’s cheering and chanting “MVP! MVP! ” for Booker.
Paul gets first bucket on his first shot.
Timeout Denver. Tied 15-15 with 6:33 left in the 1st. #Suns – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Furious pace to this one so far. Book is cooking with 11 in 5:30, and you could see Barton/Monte discussing their defensive lapse on one of the 3-pointers. Joker, already 3-of-3 with 2 dimes, playing aggressive. – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Props to the large contingent of Suns fans behind Phoenix’s bench here in Denver. That looks like a student section at a college game right now – 9:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul looks fine. Throwing the ball with his right hand, dribbling with his right hand and finding the hot hand.
Booker with 11. #Suns down 15-13. – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has 11 of the Suns’ first 13 points. Just another one of those first quarters for the fringe All-NBA selection! – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are doing the thing where they turn a 10-point lead into a deficit with easy mistakes. – 9:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic had Booker swtiched onto him but he allowed the play to reset so he can screen for Barton and get him going early. – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hits his first shot on the baseline, then grins and points to a young Suns fan sitting courtside who was losing his mind – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dont know whose face that was up on the big screen when #Suns starting 5 was announced.
I just know that wasn’t Devin Booker when his name was called. #Suns – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul just did a self lob two-handed dunk that got his teammates jacked up.
Thumb looked fine there. #Suns – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Every game midway through warmups, someone from the Suns bounces the ball high in the air and dunks it while everyone watches. Tonight it was Chris Paul, and everybody gathered around the basket, going wild when he threw it down – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is back and Devin Booker looks pumped pic.twitter.com/hr5vxaLN83 – 8:51 PM
Chris Paul is back and Devin Booker looks pumped pic.twitter.com/hr5vxaLN83 – 8:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The entire Suns roster just ran on the floor hooting and hollering, throwing their warmups in the air prior to hopping into layup lines. – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s good to have him back. He’s been working diligently to get back and not just get back, but play at the level that he wants to play. I’m sure the guys are jacked up about it.” Monty Williams
Chris Paul (thumb) returns tonight. #Suns https://t.co/QITkQBTUHv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fAcQzH19zJ – 8:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t see Chris Paul playing the 28 to 32 minutes he normally does in first game back from fractured right thumb he suffered Feb. 16 vs. Houston. Has missed 15 games.
With Mile High altitude in Denver, curious to see how he looks conditioning wise. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jmqiP0G5Bn – 8:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Very interested to see how the Nuggets approach tonight. Will probably start like just any other game, but I wonder how seriously the Suns double Jokić. It hasn’t been their MO in the past. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Chris Paul returns for Thursday’s game at Denver https://t.co/QITkQBTUHv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/SpDtGVSIq5 – 8:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Grizzlies are about to tip off in their own second game of a back-to-back. They play at home again and face the Pacers.
A Memphis loss or Suns win and Phoenix clinches the top seed for the postseason. – 8:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones rolled up REPPIN’ @VCU_Hoops tonight🥶
Only right @BizzyBones11 🐏 pic.twitter.com/NqMnuBZzeE – 7:48 PM
Bones rolled up REPPIN’ @VCU_Hoops tonight🥶
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said he doesn’t usually give his thoughts on MVP, and he knows the 3 big names are Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he looked online at one MVP list, saw Devin Booker was No. 9 and had to question what the criteria for the award is – 7:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s good to have him back.”
Monty Williams said Chris Paul is officially in for tonight’s game and has a target minute range in mind, but can’t cookie cut it. He’s going to keep an eye on CP3, but it won’t he his usual minutes – 7:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Chris Paul has been working diligently to come back and play at the level Paul wants to reach every night. Monty has a number in his head tonight for a minute total and said it won’t be around the usual 28-32. – 7:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers list Robert Covington as questionable to play against the 76ers with a sprained right hand. Covington jammed that hand in the loss at Denver. – 7:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
You may have heard the hype for Joker’s fit tonight…
So, you know what to do, Nuggets Nation. Hit us with 500 likes and we release the video👇 – 7:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s kinda scary.”
Michael Malone said he was hoping Chris Paul would return soon, just not tonight. Called him “arguably the greatest PG of all time” and called attention to the Suns being able to go 11-4 without him – 7:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We got Levi in the house as our Nugget for a Day! We’re so happy to partner with Make-A-Wish to have him on board tonight! pic.twitter.com/gZtPFxrB22 – 7:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Walked into Ball Arena ahead of Nikola Jokic. His suit game is 💪🏼💪🏼 tonight. He turned into the #Nuggets locker room and got some reactions! – 6:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is not going to win MVP, and he won’t finish above that Jokic/Embiid/Giannis trio. But those 4th/5th spots? He should absolutely be in there.
And for those wondering why that matters, it’s because we’ve got national writers questioning whether he’s even All-NBA – 5:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker in the 11 games he played without Chris Paul: 28.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.0 APG, 2.6 TPG, 1.8 SPG, 52.1 FG%, 40.3 3P%, 89.8 FT%
8-3 record while Booker actually took LESS shots. 20.8 FGA/G with Paul and 19.7 FGA/G without Paul. – 5:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s the game story from last night’s loss to Phoenix with postgame quotes: startribune.com/timberwolves-h… – 5:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
It’s all about playoffs for Deandre Ayton after career-high game against Towns, T-Wolves (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Mentally preparing myself for the Nuggets to run a bunch of drop coverage tonight and for @Matt Moore to turn to me every time and ask “why are they still in drop?!” – 4:59 PM
Mentally preparing myself for the Nuggets to run a bunch of drop coverage tonight and for @Matt Moore to turn to me every time and ask “why are they still in drop?!” – 4:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s the key for us, getting to the playoffs healthy and at full strength.” Devin Booker
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Chris Paul probable for Thursday’s game at Denver https://t.co/QITkQBCjPX via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vhJqpKR2bv – 4:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers’ Marcus Morris on losing to Nuggets in 2020 playoffs: ‘We weren’t in the bubble, we’d beat the s— out of them’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/cli… – 3:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/sE9VNzE0mQ – 3:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Want to warm up like you’re in the league? JMyke has you covered with his pregame playlist🔥 pic.twitter.com/COZMaOwbyR – 3:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
New episode alert❕
Go behind the scenes with Suns Director of Strength and Conditioning Cory Schlesinger and his versatile training creation, “The Box,” on tomorrow’s episode of Courtside, brought to you by @Gatorade.
📺: https://t.co/FuZqNKeToa pic.twitter.com/PXM8AfOMPH – 3:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid on what Wolves learned last 2 games: “Camaraderie between the other teams. Just for instance yesterday, the Suns, they were down but they didn’t get discouraged. I feel like that’s something that we need to take on. It’s something that will take us to the next level.” – 3:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With Chris Paul likely to return tonight, now is a good time to review how the Suns grew without him, from Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton to Devin Booker, Cam Payne and more
Part 1: bit.ly/3NbsJP5
Part 2: bit.ly/3Jvq4O7 – 3:21 PM
With Chris Paul likely to return tonight, now is a good time to review how the Suns grew without him, from Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton to Devin Booker, Cam Payne and more
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will indeed play tonight against the Denver Nuggets after being out 15 games with a fractured left thumb, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 3:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We are proud to award Dr. Alicia Ruiz, owner and veterinarian at Central Phoenix Animal Hospital, with the 2022 Los Suns Small Business MVP Award and $5,000 courtesy of @efirstbank!
Congratulations Dr. Ruiz! 👏 pic.twitter.com/IJZadD1eBr – 3:13 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
As reported here earlier this week, Chris Paul looks likely to return way ahead of schedule – tonight at Denver. And the Suns just kept dominating without him: 11-4 in all. Story here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3199436/?sourc… – 3:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After missing 15 games with a 6-8 week timeframe to return, Chris Paul is probable for tonight’s game in Denver, just over 5 weeks after the initial injury. Suns went 11-4 without him.
Cam Johnson remains out. – 3:01 PM
