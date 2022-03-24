Suns vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 24, 2022

By |

The Phoenix Suns (59-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (43-30) at Ball Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $2,313,150 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,223,218 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
Wanted to see which top scorers had the largest difference between their high scoring games and their teammates’ high scoring games.
Thought this was fascinating. The Phoenix machine! pic.twitter.com/7kvgmybGz23:30 AM

