Suns vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns (59-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (43-30) at Ball Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $2,313,150 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,223,218 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?