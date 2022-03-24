Tyreke Evans waived by G League team

The Wisconsin Herd requested waivers on Tyreke Evans. He appeared in two games for the Herd averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Will Jets and Dolphins fans who knocked the Browns for trading for Watson due to his off-field actions – keep the same energy if their favorite team trades for Tyreke Hill? – 12:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The only Tyreek I care about is Tyreke Evans pic.twitter.com/I1s5yrznBH – 11:31 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans is signing a contract in the NBA G League and is expected to join Milwaukee’s affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for evaluation toward a potential deal with the Bucks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 14, 2022
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are meeting and working out free agent Tyreke Evans in the Bay Area this week, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. The 10-year NBA vet was recently reinstated after a three-year suspension and has visited the Bucks too. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 9, 2022
Even if it leads to nothing, it’s possible this gathered intel could lead them to revisit the idea in the summer. If they did add Evans, it’d force them to cut one of their current 15 and add to an already huge tax bill. -via The Athletic / March 9, 2022
