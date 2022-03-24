Wizards vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (30-41) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (27-27) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022
Washington Wizards 56, Milwaukee Bucks 72 (Q3 06:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Bucks 60, Wizards 42
KCP has 12p, 4r
Holiday has 17p, Connaughton 10p. Portis has 8r
The Bucks have 10 three’s – 9:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 18 points to the Bucks. They have scored only 76 points over their last four quarters going back to the 2nd half of Monday’s loss. – 9:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Bucks 60, Wizards 42
Caldwell-Pope: 12 pts., 4 rebs.
J. Holiday: 17 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
3-point shooting: Bucks 10/21, Wizards 4/17 – 9:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 42
#FearTheDeer 60
Halftime.
Bucks 10/20 from 3
—
Wizards 4/17 from 3 – 9:03 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Serge Ibaka has been off the radar for quite a while, mostly due to the extended back injury last season. One thing he hasn’t lost is excellent touch around the basket. He’s still got some juice for sure. – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Huge improvement from the Chicago Bulls bench — albeit against a much different opponent — from the Milwaukee game to New Orleans.
14 points from the bench in the first quarter, which already surpassed the first three quarters of production against the Bucks. – 8:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ first-quarter shot chart, courtesy of NBA-dot-com: pic.twitter.com/qgUW9gJVYa – 8:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Whew. A first quarter full of a loooot of jumpers and some discouraged body language — the Wizards trail 32-13.
Jrue Holiday has 10p, Bucks have 5 three’s. – 8:33 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 13
#FearTheDeer 32
Score after Q1
The Washington Wizards shot 28.6% in the quarter. – 8:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Despite playing without Giannis and Khris Middleton tonight, the Bucks lead the Wizards 32-13 at the end of the first quarter. Washington went 6 for 21 from the field. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 32-13, as the Giannis-less Bucks lead the Wizards at the end of the 1st quarter. The Wiz shot 28.6% from the field and 1-for-9 from 3PT. Yeah, not a great start. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards finally get their first paint points with 1:21 left in the first quarter. Lots of jumpers so far tonight. – 8:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rui gets our first bucket of the night to drop!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/5ZTPGCwLnT – 8:20 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Slow start for the Wizards and Bobby Portis halfway to a double-double in the first quarter. – 8:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez joked with @ZoraStephenson that he was going to start doing his high five with Bobby Portis as much as possible to make up for lost time.
He just tried to force it in as teammates mobbed him following a two-hand alley-oop finish. Bucks up, 12-2, with 7:43 left in Q1. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Follow my guy @BenSteeleMJS for tonight’s #Bucks action! pic.twitter.com/xLYX6RgNTJ – 8:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In celebration of #WomensHistoryMonth, Bonnie Oleson will take the mic as the first female PA announcer in Bucks history!! pic.twitter.com/QHHcDZAWFQ – 8:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s official!! Welcome to the Bucks, Matt!!
Matt signed a one-day contract as part of @MakeAWishWI. 💚 pic.twitter.com/vUCL8P6epW – 7:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let that thing fly!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/SsBUx9m9II – 7:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Lil’ jam sesh.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/YAjz7JYQs4 – 7:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said he doesn’t usually give his thoughts on MVP, and he knows the 3 big names are Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he looked online at one MVP list, saw Devin Booker was No. 9 and had to question what the criteria for the award is – 7:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
30 mins until the Wizards tip in Milwaukee, down a few stars:
Wiz are without Kuzma (right knee tendinitis)
Bucks are without Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Middleton (left wrist soreness) – 7:33 PM
30 mins until the Wizards tip in Milwaukee, down a few stars:
Wiz are without Kuzma (right knee tendinitis)
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yeah, it’s Duane Washington Jr.’s 22nd birthday, but believe me I say he’s this happy every day! 😄
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/d9qRjQG0rW – 7:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks shot 61% as a team on Tuesday which was their second-best FG% of the season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/O8ultqUbtX – 7:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight in Milwaukee: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 7:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until game time.
📍 Milwaukee
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr pregame says, “The Wizards want to shrink the floor.” In regards to the Bucks’ long-distance shooting.
#dcaboveall | #FearTheDeer
Giannis Antetokounmpo (OUT)
Khris Middleton (OUT)
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks kept the Wizards under 100 points handing them their 6th straight loss on February 1st.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan has been experiencing tightness in his groin “for a little bit,” but it escalated beyond that during/after Milwaukee game
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan had been playing with tightness in his adductor up until the game in Milwaukee, when it became worse.
Billy says it’s “not significant” but there “certainly is a strain there.” Tomorrow will offer a better idea, but no concrete timeline yet. – 6:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I legitimately do not understand why Giannis is not the favorite to win MVP. – 6:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Young Bucks back at @FiservForum.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Am5Engvy8j – 6:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is not going to win MVP, and he won’t finish above that Jokic/Embiid/Giannis trio. But those 4th/5th spots? He should absolutely be in there.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson (back) is not listed on the injury report for Friday vs. #Wizards.
Hamidou Diallo (finger) and Isaiah Livers (concussion) are OUT. – 5:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal confirmed how the John Wall era ended
After events during Summer 2020: “They [management] were like, we’re done.”
“It was out of my hands. I was coming to camp thinking John’s ready to go.”
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Dishing the rock 🏀
Ish Smith’s 31.5 assist percentage is the highest on the team this season.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal on The Draymond Green Show wishes the Wizards were a more attractive free agency destination because DC is a great sports town, but knows that lack of winning big & history of locker room drama has hurt them. Alludes trade is the more likely avenue of adding talent. – 4:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the @Milwaukee Bucks make it back to back titles?
Bucks lead assistant coach, Darvin Ham, tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell their team has the intangibles to win it all again. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/NejP5UKuii – 4:22 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I want to be playing in late June. That’s what I want.”
Bradley Beal on his impending free agency via the @Draymond Green Show – 3:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting in the work early today.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/FEe1nulaoH – 3:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter?
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
We come a long way @Draymond Green 😂
Thanks for having me on the show: https://t.co/eu0O6FkJVT pic.twitter.com/JYG02tXrOs – 2:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This is what the NBA playoffs would look like today if we took the top 16 teams regardless of conference:
Suns vs Hornets
Grizzlies vs Nets
Warriors vs Raptors
Heat vs Timberwolves
Sixers vs Cavs
Bucks vs Bulls
Celtics vs Nuggets
Jazz vs Mavs
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies will be short-handed tonight against Indiana.
This strikes me as a Bucks-and-Warriors-up-next situation. No Morant, Clarke, Brooks and Tillie. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
OTD 3 years ago, we hung @olskool888’s jersey in the rafters & retired No. 8 forever. pic.twitter.com/teOoOld0QC – 2:03 PM
