Zach LaVine signs multi-year deal with New Balance

Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine has signed a multi-year shoe deal with New Balance. 🤝 “I’m partnering with a brand that’s investing in me and I’m investing in them, so I’m extremely happy,” said @ZachLaVine
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine has signed a multi-year shoe deal with New Balance. 🤝
“I’m partnering with a brand that’s investing in me and I’m investing in them, so I’m extremely happy,” said @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/W8U9oRuZCn – 9:01 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans with a left adductor strain. Zach LaVine is probable with the left knee injury management. #Bulls – 4:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan questionable with strained groin and Zach LaVine probable with left knee soreness vs. Pelicans. – 4:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m doing everything I can. People know I play through injury. I hate missing basketball games. I’m a team-first guy. Even when I’m not 100%, I’m helping the team, #Bulls star @Zach LaVine told @andscape bit.ly/3L7wL9p #nba #chicago – 4:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Zach LaVine leads the NBA in one dubious category and he is looking forward to changing that distinction soon. Much more on the #Bulls star in @andscape. #nba #Chicago @espn bit.ly/3L7wL9p – 1:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Bulls are potent, but winless agaisnt the top crop of the East. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are still confident: yhoo.it/37W8swX – 12:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls had no answers in Milwaukee and fall 126-98 to the Bucks.
DeRozan: 21 points
LaVine: 21 points
Vooch: 22 points
Giannis: 25 points
Jrue Holiday: 27 points – 10:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic: 22-7-2
LaVine: 21 pts, 7 ast
DeRozan: 21 pts
Jrue: 27 pts, 7 ast
Giannis: 25-17-5, 3 blk
Bulls fall to 42-30, and drop another matchup with an elite team – 10:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic 22 points
DeRozan 21 points
LaVine 21 points
Giannis 25/17/5
Teams are in different classes – 10:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98.
Nikola Vučević: 22/7/2
Zach LaVine: 21/3/7
DeMar DeRozan: 21/4/2
The Bulls are now 42-30. – 10:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zach LaVine threw a towel down and kicked a chair on the #Bulls bench.
His night appears done and his team is down 116-87 to the #Bucks with 4:28 to go in this one. – 10:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That quiet run at the end of the first half gave the Bulls a springboard into the second. LaVine and Vooch finding a little room for each other around the basket.
The Bucks led by 26 points in the first half. Now down to 13 — not insurmountable, but Bulls have a lot to shore up. – 9:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls head into the locker room trailing the Bucks 59-43.
Bulls ended the half on a 10-0 run — fueled by seven unanswered points from Zach LaVine — to clip the lead to 16.
Vooch: 15 points
LaVine: 12 points
Total bench production: 4 points – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 59, Bulls 43 at half
Vucevic 15 pts
DeRozan 2-11 FGs
LaVine 12 pts, 5 assists
Giannis 14 pts, 11 rebs – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine took the first Bulls free throws of the night with 35.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
That encapsulates the Bulls’ offensive struggles tonight — not generating anything downhill and settling for jump shots when deterred en route to the rim. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a combined 2-for-12 for the #Bulls – 8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed 20-18 when Caruso and Green were subbed out. Bucks ended the first quarter with a 33-20 lead. Giannis has 10 pts; LaVine and DeRozan combined 2-9 FGs – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine will play vs. Bucks, per Billy Donovan. Had been questionable – 6:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine has landed back on Bulls’ injury report, listed as questionable vs. Bucks with left knee soreness/injury management. – 12:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls list Zach LaVine (injury management) as questionable for tonight at Milwaukee, second night of back-to-back – 12:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Asked Patrick Williams postgame about his mentality in 1st game back as it relates to looking for own shot (he took 8 FGA in 19 mins)
Found his answer — which hits on film study illuminating the need for ancillary playmaking as opponents trap LaVine/DeRozan — to be insightful pic.twitter.com/UxG37LtlJb – 11:39 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on his 16-point third quarter in tonight’s Bulls win over the Raptors and his view of Patrick Williams’ first game back. pic.twitter.com/D42P4pPDbl – 11:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams on Zach LaVine’s 16-point third quarter: “That’s Zach being Zach. … It’s nothing new.” – 10:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls get a much-needed confidence boost with a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. A huge change in energy tonight, especially on the defensive end.
DeRozan: 26 points
LaVine: 26 points
Vooch: 19 points
Williams: 7 points, 2 rebounds, one steal – 10:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 113-99. LaVine and DeMar both had 26. 22 for Siakam, 19 and 10 for Boucher. – 10:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 113, Raptors 99
LaVine: 26-6-6 (18 in second half)
DeRozan: 26 pts, 3 blk, 1 stl
Vucevic: 19-13-2
Ayo: 11 pts, 6 ast off bench
Caruso: 7 pts, 6 ast
P-Will: 7 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl in return
Big win for Bulls, who move to 42-29 and clinch season series with Raps – 10:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 113, Raptors 99
Bulls stay in 5th and clinch season series with Toronto
LaVine 26 points, 6 assists
DeRozan 26 points
Vucevic 19 points, 13 rebounds
Williams 7 points, 2 rebounds (first action since Oct. 28)
Bulls tie season-high with 29 points off TOs – 10:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 113, Raptors 99.
Zach LaVine: 26/6/6
DeMar DeRozan: 26/5/1
Nikola Vučević: 19/13/2
Ayo Dosunmu: 11/2/6
Patrick Williams: 7 points, 2 reb.
The Bulls are now 42-29. – 10:15 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Scottie Barnes ✋🏽✋🏽 two-hand block while barely jumping after calmly cutting off Zach Lavine was something. pic.twitter.com/GyZk3rUKih – 10:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan invites the one-on-one with Fred VanVleet, then buries that signature turnaround jumper over his former teammate — and gets the foul.
DeRozan matching LaVine with 26 points apiece. – 10:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls closed the third quarter on a 21-8 run (at one point scoring 15 unanswered) that had a little bit of everything. 14 points from Zach LaVine. Patrick Williams steal-and-score. Four Toronto turnovers and a lot of fastbreak action – 9:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls used an 18-2 run to take an 84-73 lead over Toronto at end of 3Qs. Zach LaVine on a hot streak, leads with 24 pts. DeRozan with 17, Patrick Williams has 7 in his return – 9:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine comes alive with 16 points in the third quarter. He scored eight in the first half. – 9:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s amazing LaVine can do nothing for a half and then he reminds you that oh yeah, he’s the most explosive player alive. – 9:39 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Felt like that LaVine putback a minute ago was a rare event. He averages 0.3 offensive rebounds per game this season and that was his sixth in the last 20 games since the knee injury first hit. #Bulls lead Toronto 72-65 last 3rdQ – 9:38 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls break open a seven-point lead bolstered by three straight baskets from Zach LaVine.
LaVine (16 points) is matching DeRozan (17 points) in production now. – 9:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine has scored six straight in this 9-0 run by the Bulls. And he drove and assisted on Caruso 3-pointer that started it. Timeout, Raptors. – 9:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Raptors 55, Bulls 54
DeRozan: 13 pts, 6-7 FG
LaVine: 8 pts, 3 ast
Patrick Williams: 5 pts, 2 reb
Siakam: 16 pts
VanVleet: 10 pts, 7 ast – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Raptors 55, Bulls 54 at half
DeRozan 13 pts (6-7 FGs)
LaVine 8 pts, 3 assists
Williams 5 pts, 2 rebw, 11 minutes
Siakam 16 pts
VanVleet 10 pts, 7 assists – 9:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Bulls are a great story, have a ton of talent and are fun to watch. But I just don’t see how a team with three key starters — Vooch, DeRozan and LaVine — that teams can and will hunt on switches can survive in a playoff series. One guy? Sure. Two? Maybe. But three? – 8:59 PM
