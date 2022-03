76ers vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sixers 35, Clippers 19 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 21 in the period, then the Clippers made a push on the (mostly) Sixers’ second unit before that 3 by Harris at the buzzer. Harden (10 and 5) and Embiid (11 and 4) both playing like stars right now. – 11:10 PM