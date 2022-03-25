76ers vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-27) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-38) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Friday March 25, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 46, Los Angeles Clippers 30 (Q2 05:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a 10-2 76ers run. Jackson/Morris/Zubac: 0/15 FGs. Clippers: 1/8 3s, 29.4% FGs.
And this is with 76ers at 39.5% FGs.
76ers up 46-28 with 6:15 left in first half – 11:29 PM
It’s a 10-2 76ers run. Jackson/Morris/Zubac: 0/15 FGs. Clippers: 1/8 3s, 29.4% FGs.
And this is with 76ers at 39.5% FGs.
76ers up 46-28 with 6:15 left in first half – 11:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Clippers have a 19-6 edge in bench points, an indicator of why they were cut a 21-point deficit to 10 on a couple occasions. But Korkmaz just hit a big 3 to put the Sixers back up 46-28 about midway through the second. – 11:28 PM
Clippers have a 19-6 edge in bench points, an indicator of why they were cut a 21-point deficit to 10 on a couple occasions. But Korkmaz just hit a big 3 to put the Sixers back up 46-28 about midway through the second. – 11:28 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has to be wondering a) why James Harden is sitting next to him on the bench as the Clippers make a predictable run and b) what DeAndre Jordan has over Doc – 11:21 PM
Embiid has to be wondering a) why James Harden is sitting next to him on the bench as the Clippers make a predictable run and b) what DeAndre Jordan has over Doc – 11:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Catch it. Cash it.👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Robert Covington pic.twitter.com/RddsirJpby – 11:20 PM
Catch it. Cash it.👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Robert Covington pic.twitter.com/RddsirJpby – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Robert Covington foul on Tobias Harris drive. – 11:20 PM
Tyronn Lue is challenging Robert Covington foul on Tobias Harris drive. – 11:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc just called a timeout and clapped in DeAndre Jordan’s face after he gave up two consecutive offensive rebounds to Hartenstein. – 11:14 PM
Doc just called a timeout and clapped in DeAndre Jordan’s face after he gave up two consecutive offensive rebounds to Hartenstein. – 11:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ve seen Morris and Kennard airball shots I haven’t seen them airball all season.
Alas
Clippers score on back-to-back possessions to start the second quarter and Doc Rivers calls a quality control timeout.
76ers still lead 36-23 with 11:12 left in first half – 11:14 PM
I’ve seen Morris and Kennard airball shots I haven’t seen them airball all season.
Alas
Clippers score on back-to-back possessions to start the second quarter and Doc Rivers calls a quality control timeout.
76ers still lead 36-23 with 11:12 left in first half – 11:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For second straight game, Robert Covington picks up a technical foul – 11:12 PM
For second straight game, Robert Covington picks up a technical foul – 11:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tobias “Buzzer Beater” Harris strikes again! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ze7sFVqkBc – 11:11 PM
Tobias “Buzzer Beater” Harris strikes again! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ze7sFVqkBc – 11:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers will have to make another big comeback if they hope to beat the Sixers again. Last time in Philly, Clippers overcame a 24-point deficit to win. Tonight, they fell behind by 21 in the first quarter before going into second down 35-19. – 11:11 PM
Clippers will have to make another big comeback if they hope to beat the Sixers again. Last time in Philly, Clippers overcame a 24-point deficit to win. Tonight, they fell behind by 21 in the first quarter before going into second down 35-19. – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers led by as many as 21 points in first quarter, and lead Clippers 35-19 after former Clipper Tobias Harris beats buzzer on set post-FT play.
Joel Embiid and James Harden are outscoring Clippers by themselves. And for third straight game, Clippers down 10+ after 12 minutes. pic.twitter.com/jR1GaIFkyO – 11:11 PM
76ers led by as many as 21 points in first quarter, and lead Clippers 35-19 after former Clipper Tobias Harris beats buzzer on set post-FT play.
Joel Embiid and James Harden are outscoring Clippers by themselves. And for third straight game, Clippers down 10+ after 12 minutes. pic.twitter.com/jR1GaIFkyO – 11:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead, 35-19, after one quarter. Embiid with 11 points and four rebounds. Harden has 10 points and five rebounds. Thybulle with six points, Harris five and Milton three. The Sixers are shooting 11-for-22 and 3-7 on threes. – 11:11 PM
#Sixers lead, 35-19, after one quarter. Embiid with 11 points and four rebounds. Harden has 10 points and five rebounds. Thybulle with six points, Harris five and Milton three. The Sixers are shooting 11-for-22 and 3-7 on threes. – 11:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tobias Harris sinks a 3-pointer at the buzzer to effectively erase Luke Kennard’s three free throws and extend Philly’s lead to 35-19 at the end of the first quarter.
No Clipper has more than Hartentstein’s 5.
Embiied (11) and Harden (10) are 6-11 from the field so far. – 11:11 PM
Tobias Harris sinks a 3-pointer at the buzzer to effectively erase Luke Kennard’s three free throws and extend Philly’s lead to 35-19 at the end of the first quarter.
No Clipper has more than Hartentstein’s 5.
Embiied (11) and Harden (10) are 6-11 from the field so far. – 11:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 35, Clippers 19 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 21 in the period, then the Clippers made a push on the (mostly) Sixers’ second unit before that 3 by Harris at the buzzer. Harden (10 and 5) and Embiid (11 and 4) both playing like stars right now. – 11:10 PM
Sixers 35, Clippers 19 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 21 in the period, then the Clippers made a push on the (mostly) Sixers’ second unit before that 3 by Harris at the buzzer. Harden (10 and 5) and Embiid (11 and 4) both playing like stars right now. – 11:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris and 3’s at the buzzer have been peanut butter and jelly lately my goodness – 11:10 PM
Tobias Harris and 3’s at the buzzer have been peanut butter and jelly lately my goodness – 11:10 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
T-Mann with the tough bucket. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/dEiX3PmjFu – 11:05 PM
T-Mann with the tough bucket. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/dEiX3PmjFu – 11:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Not sure if that was Harden showcasing some speed or RoCo just being incapable of staying in front of anyone who can put the ball on the deck, but Harden blew him right off the court with that drive. – 11:03 PM
Not sure if that was Harden showcasing some speed or RoCo just being incapable of staying in front of anyone who can put the ball on the deck, but Harden blew him right off the court with that drive. – 11:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Niang is so good at lobbing the entry pass in when Embiid has the seal, which has been a surprisingly hard skill to find for this team to find next to him lol – 11:01 PM
Niang is so good at lobbing the entry pass in when Embiid has the seal, which has been a surprisingly hard skill to find for this team to find next to him lol – 11:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid started 0-for-3 but has made his last four shots and now two free throws. He’s got 11 points and 4 boards in the first. – 11:01 PM
Embiid started 0-for-3 but has made his last four shots and now two free throws. He’s got 11 points and 4 boards in the first. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Former 76er Robert Covington is in.
RoCo gets tied up on his first touch, but he wins the tip with Georges Niang and Amir Coffey scores – 11:00 PM
Former 76er Robert Covington is in.
RoCo gets tied up on his first touch, but he wins the tip with Georges Niang and Amir Coffey scores – 11:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Philadelphia playing energized defense early, but Clippers also just missing some shots. Clips start 5-18shooting and down 25-11 – 11:00 PM
Philadelphia playing energized defense early, but Clippers also just missing some shots. Clips start 5-18shooting and down 25-11 – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers on a 10-0 run, now up 21-7 with 4:25 left in first quarter.
Marcus Morris Sr., Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac: 0/11 FGs.
ICYMI @TheAthletic — the Clippers live in double-digit deficits this month theathletic.com/3205042/2022/0… – 10:58 PM
76ers on a 10-0 run, now up 21-7 with 4:25 left in first quarter.
Marcus Morris Sr., Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac: 0/11 FGs.
ICYMI @TheAthletic — the Clippers live in double-digit deficits this month theathletic.com/3205042/2022/0… – 10:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Light work early for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead, 21-7, after 7 minutes of play.
Harden: 8 PTS / 4 REB
Thybulle: 6 PTS / 2 STL
Embiid: 5 PTS / 4 REB – 10:56 PM
Light work early for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead, 21-7, after 7 minutes of play.
Harden: 8 PTS / 4 REB
Thybulle: 6 PTS / 2 STL
Embiid: 5 PTS / 4 REB – 10:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Right about now, the Clippers shooting be like …. pic.twitter.com/4MKkPTmfsO – 10:56 PM
Right about now, the Clippers shooting be like …. pic.twitter.com/4MKkPTmfsO – 10:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
lid. rim.
for the Clippers. Who are 3 for 15.
The other guys are 7 for 14.
Philly 21, Clippers 7 | 4:25, 1st – 10:56 PM
lid. rim.
for the Clippers. Who are 3 for 15.
The other guys are 7 for 14.
Philly 21, Clippers 7 | 4:25, 1st – 10:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Clippers are a rough 3-of-15 to start this game, though they’ve gotten a couple unlucky bounces. But Sixers already have a 21-7 lead with less than five to play in the first. Niang and Milton were the Sixers’ first subs tonight. – 10:56 PM
Clippers are a rough 3-of-15 to start this game, though they’ve gotten a couple unlucky bounces. But Sixers already have a 21-7 lead with less than five to play in the first. Niang and Milton were the Sixers’ first subs tonight. – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
While Joel Embiid is at the free throw line, a Clippers fan yells out, “NI-KOLA JOKIC!!!” – 10:55 PM
While Joel Embiid is at the free throw line, a Clippers fan yells out, “NI-KOLA JOKIC!!!” – 10:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Batum Battalion assemble!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/7sIjQklvN7 – 10:55 PM
Batum Battalion assemble!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/7sIjQklvN7 – 10:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
C’mon Clippers, you’re 3-13 from the floor thus far and down 18-7 — just let PG play now, eh? 🙂 – 10:54 PM
C’mon Clippers, you’re 3-13 from the floor thus far and down 18-7 — just let PG play now, eh? 🙂 – 10:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden head-butts the basket after that and-1. Just feels like he’s got more oomph than in recent game. Up to 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist. – 10:53 PM
Harden head-butts the basket after that and-1. Just feels like he’s got more oomph than in recent game. Up to 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist. – 10:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Thybulle has had Reggie Jackson in hell through 4:40 of play. 2 turnovers, one an open-court interception in the passing lane and the other just engulfing him on the ball. – 10:50 PM
Thybulle has had Reggie Jackson in hell through 4:40 of play. 2 turnovers, one an open-court interception in the passing lane and the other just engulfing him on the ball. – 10:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This isn’t Doc Rivers’ first game back with the Sixers but it is his first against the Clippers here with fans back in the arena. They gave him another welcome back on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/yzvkH1XIgL – 10:49 PM
This isn’t Doc Rivers’ first game back with the Sixers but it is his first against the Clippers here with fans back in the arena. They gave him another welcome back on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/yzvkH1XIgL – 10:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden with the step-three followed by a block, leading to an assist to Matisse Thybulle. Then Thybulle gets a breakaway dunk on the next possession. #Sixers lead 9-5. – 10:46 PM
James Harden with the step-three followed by a block, leading to an assist to Matisse Thybulle. Then Thybulle gets a breakaway dunk on the next possession. #Sixers lead 9-5. – 10:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers defense turned up, with Matisse Thybulle getting back to back break dunks following a Reggie Jackson pick-six and a James Harden block of a Nicolas Batum 3.
9-5 76ers lead with 8:55 left in first quarter. – 10:46 PM
76ers defense turned up, with Matisse Thybulle getting back to back break dunks following a Reggie Jackson pick-six and a James Harden block of a Nicolas Batum 3.
9-5 76ers lead with 8:55 left in first quarter. – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In Clippers-Sixers, Sixers fans have taken over Crpyto.com arena. They’ve been on their feet after every made shot. – 10:45 PM
In Clippers-Sixers, Sixers fans have taken over Crpyto.com arena. They’ve been on their feet after every made shot. – 10:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden buries his first off-the-dribble 3, then tosses the lob to Thybulle for the alley-oop slam. Good sign for him early on. – 10:44 PM
James Harden buries his first off-the-dribble 3, then tosses the lob to Thybulle for the alley-oop slam. Good sign for him early on. – 10:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Marcus Morris is introduced not as a player from Kansas, but as a player from “North Philadelphia” – 10:39 PM
Marcus Morris is introduced not as a player from Kansas, but as a player from “North Philadelphia” – 10:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Heat have lost to:
Sixers, less Embiid and Harden
Warriors, less Curry, Green, and Thompson
Knicks, blowing a 15-point lead going into 4Q
MIL now .5 back of the 1-seed; PHI, BOS both 1 game back.
A brutal week in South FL. – 10:35 PM
Heat have lost to:
Sixers, less Embiid and Harden
Warriors, less Curry, Green, and Thompson
Knicks, blowing a 15-point lead going into 4Q
MIL now .5 back of the 1-seed; PHI, BOS both 1 game back.
A brutal week in South FL. – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Heat have lost 3 straight games to:
— Sixers without Embiid/Harden
— Warriors without Steph/Klay/Dray
— Knicks without Randle
They had a 4Q lead in all 3 games. pic.twitter.com/2sctK2tKsJ – 10:34 PM
The Heat have lost 3 straight games to:
— Sixers without Embiid/Harden
— Warriors without Steph/Klay/Dray
— Knicks without Randle
They had a 4Q lead in all 3 games. pic.twitter.com/2sctK2tKsJ – 10:34 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Helluva week for the Heat
Mon: Lose to an Embiid & Hardlen-less 76ers
Wed: Lose to the Warriors w/ a sideline spat
Fri: Blow a 17 point 2nd half lead in a loss to the Knicks
Oh and they have a back-to-back tomorrow against the Nets – 10:32 PM
Helluva week for the Heat
Mon: Lose to an Embiid & Hardlen-less 76ers
Wed: Lose to the Warriors w/ a sideline spat
Fri: Blow a 17 point 2nd half lead in a loss to the Knicks
Oh and they have a back-to-back tomorrow against the Nets – 10:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Miami loses a 17-point, 4th quarter lead at home to the Knicks.
The East gets wilder.
(Philadelphia about to tip at the Clippers)
Remember, the Heat play in Boston Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6gRoZ8qawE – 10:32 PM
Miami loses a 17-point, 4th quarter lead at home to the Knicks.
The East gets wilder.
(Philadelphia about to tip at the Clippers)
Remember, the Heat play in Boston Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6gRoZ8qawE – 10:32 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Heat this week…
Monday: Led by 3 w/ 5:00 left. Then 16-2 PHI run.
Wednesday: Led by 3 early in 4th. Then 37-16 GSW run.
Friday: Led by 16 early in 4th. Then 30-5 NYK run. – 10:32 PM
The Heat this week…
Monday: Led by 3 w/ 5:00 left. Then 16-2 PHI run.
Wednesday: Led by 3 early in 4th. Then 37-16 GSW run.
Friday: Led by 16 early in 4th. Then 30-5 NYK run. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We have had various levels of Paul George workout shows this month: taking shots at practice after the Lakers win, shootaround at Golden State, return to practice this week.
But this was first on court work before a game. And first time we have seen him extend range beyond 17ft. pic.twitter.com/ExwBSw03sh – 10:29 PM
We have had various levels of Paul George workout shows this month: taking shots at practice after the Lakers win, shootaround at Golden State, return to practice this week.
But this was first on court work before a game. And first time we have seen him extend range beyond 17ft. pic.twitter.com/ExwBSw03sh – 10:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Together.
🕦 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/PwxU8I6eUV – 10:29 PM
Together.
🕦 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/PwxU8I6eUV – 10:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame prep.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/QQbrFRWDUr – 10:23 PM
Pregame prep.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/QQbrFRWDUr – 10:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame work.
🕦 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/rZBTwz88KJ – 10:11 PM
Pregame work.
🕦 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/rZBTwz88KJ – 10:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LUE
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
DOC
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden – 10:09 PM
LUE
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
DOC
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden – 10:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has graduated to shooting 3s. pic.twitter.com/8CNaWohocH – 10:08 PM
Paul George has graduated to shooting 3s. pic.twitter.com/8CNaWohocH – 10:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/UBhnyJQyeB – 10:00 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/UBhnyJQyeB – 10:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back in business. 💼
🕦 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/jah0nwXCe5 – 9:59 PM
Back in business. 💼
🕦 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/jah0nwXCe5 – 9:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:53 PM
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:53 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has recorded his NBA-leading 18th 30+ point, 10+ assist game of the season. He has 11 more 30p/10a games than the next closest players: Luka Doncic (7), James Harden (7). – 9:46 PM
Trae Young has recorded his NBA-leading 18th 30+ point, 10+ assist game of the season. He has 11 more 30p/10a games than the next closest players: Luka Doncic (7), James Harden (7). – 9:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Friday night fits.
📸| @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/QxYr7BSGLj – 9:42 PM
Friday night fits.
📸| @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/QxYr7BSGLj – 9:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some encouraging Robert Covington (questionable, right hand) pregame work.
Took his customary half court shot too and looked to be in good spirits as he sprinted to the back. pic.twitter.com/pcw76jI5xw – 9:40 PM
Some encouraging Robert Covington (questionable, right hand) pregame work.
Took his customary half court shot too and looked to be in good spirits as he sprinted to the back. pic.twitter.com/pcw76jI5xw – 9:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook with the look. 👀
📸| @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/1Ey0HxZeP6 – 9:02 PM
Mook with the look. 👀
📸| @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/1Ey0HxZeP6 – 9:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Paul George at practice yesterday: “He was good, it was good to see him start his practice.” Adds that he “doesn’t know” when PG will return, but acknowledges: “We could use an extra little bump” at this point in the season.” – 8:42 PM
Ty Lue on Paul George at practice yesterday: “He was good, it was good to see him start his practice.” Adds that he “doesn’t know” when PG will return, but acknowledges: “We could use an extra little bump” at this point in the season.” – 8:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I’m taking a few days with the family and am grateful @thucnhi21 will be at Clips/Sixers tonight. But look for even more Clippers coverage this weekend in @latimessports — will link to everything. – 8:41 PM
I’m taking a few days with the family and am grateful @thucnhi21 will be at Clips/Sixers tonight. But look for even more Clippers coverage this weekend in @latimessports — will link to everything. – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue sounded pleased with Paul George’s practice yesterday, but it didn’t include any contact drills. – 8:39 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue sounded pleased with Paul George’s practice yesterday, but it didn’t include any contact drills. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers (and former Clippers) assistant Sam Cassell and Dahntay Jones.
Cassell came to the Clippers in 2005-06 and was the starting PG on the first SoCal Clippers team to win a playoff series pic.twitter.com/ktGzxUtBcL – 8:31 PM
76ers (and former Clippers) assistant Sam Cassell and Dahntay Jones.
Cassell came to the Clippers in 2005-06 and was the starting PG on the first SoCal Clippers team to win a playoff series pic.twitter.com/ktGzxUtBcL – 8:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Only the second time this season the Warriors have had a 40+ point first quarter. Last time was the second game of the season when they dropped 44 in the 1Q against the Clippers. – 8:11 PM
Only the second time this season the Warriors have had a 40+ point first quarter. Last time was the second game of the season when they dropped 44 in the 1Q against the Clippers. – 8:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Previously on Clippers Basketball…
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/TRoJr4of7K – 6:45 PM
Previously on Clippers Basketball…
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/TRoJr4of7K – 6:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live.
• 76ers back in LA
• Luka vs. Bev Round 2
• Jazz/Hornets
• Hawks?
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes to lead the show
Taking your questions now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=TWrHqg… – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live.
• 76ers back in LA
• Luka vs. Bev Round 2
• Jazz/Hornets
• Hawks?
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes to lead the show
Taking your questions now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=TWrHqg… – 6:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, now James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of 2021-22 campaign … too many good players who haven’t made it onto the floor for a single minute all season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:43 PM
Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, now James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of 2021-22 campaign … too many good players who haven’t made it onto the floor for a single minute all season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:43 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers Update: DOUBTFUL – Brandon Boston Jr. – Non-Covid Illness.
RoCo still questionable; PG looked primed to participate in shootaround but he remains out. – 5:35 PM
Clippers Update: DOUBTFUL – Brandon Boston Jr. – Non-Covid Illness.
RoCo still questionable; PG looked primed to participate in shootaround but he remains out. – 5:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say Brandon Boston Jr. is doubtful to play tonight vs. 76ers because of a non-COVID illness. No change to Robert Covington’s status, so he remains questionable (sprained right hand). – 5:30 PM
The Clippers say Brandon Boston Jr. is doubtful to play tonight vs. 76ers because of a non-COVID illness. No change to Robert Covington’s status, so he remains questionable (sprained right hand). – 5:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
national best friend is everyday with these two! pic.twitter.com/8UWYm6TVab – 5:22 PM
national best friend is everyday with these two! pic.twitter.com/8UWYm6TVab – 5:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Green has lived up to the hype this month.
So Tre Mann having a comparable March to the #2 overall pick’s best stretch is impressive.
Green
18.8 ppg
3.5 rpg
3.8 apg
48.2 FG%
35.5 3PT%
75 FT%
57.3 TS%
Mann
16 ppg
4.9 rpg
2.5 apg
41.1 FG%
36.3 3PT%
89.5 FT%
52.9 TS% – 4:39 PM
Jalen Green has lived up to the hype this month.
So Tre Mann having a comparable March to the #2 overall pick’s best stretch is impressive.
Green
18.8 ppg
3.5 rpg
3.8 apg
48.2 FG%
35.5 3PT%
75 FT%
57.3 TS%
Mann
16 ppg
4.9 rpg
2.5 apg
41.1 FG%
36.3 3PT%
89.5 FT%
52.9 TS% – 4:39 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.