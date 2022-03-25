Andre Iguodala getting closer to return from injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod!
First, Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) on the Zion Situation, Pelicans’ potential and the secret of Pop’s success.
Then, @Andre Iguodala Iguodala on his role in the new doc, “The Quest for Sleep.”
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/SqP076Onc1 – 1:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t play tonight in Atlanta. But the fact that he was upgraded to questionable is a good sign. Might play on one end of their upcoming back to back.
Kerr says every decision made with Andre is to have him not miss any more time once he returns. – 11:36 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala might return during one of the team’s upcoming back-to-backs. Won’t play tonight. – 11:35 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala won’t play tonight in Atlanta. Warriors did upgrade him to questionable. “Getting closer,” Kerr said. Maybe one of the upcoming back to back vs Wizards, Grizzlies. – 11:35 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Andre Iguodala @andre
If you missed the premiere of @thequestforsleep last week, there’s encore presentation tonight. Visit #TheQuestForSleep website to find out where to watch #ad #insomnia https://t.co/hkJfSBzCsL pic.twitter.com/aKnOlqm5Na – 6:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who’s missed the team’s last 19 games, is questionable for Friday’s game against the Hawks. – 5:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Some notable news: Andre Iguodala has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Atlanta. He’s missed the last 19 games for the Warriors. – 5:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
This is without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. – 9:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr tonight in Miami. Resting them on the second night of a back-to-back.
Andre Iguodala is still out, as well. – 2:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman all out for Warriors tonight at Heat. Of course, Heat failed in similar rodeo Monday against a 76ers team lacking Embiid and Harden. – 1:32 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Ball movement was name of game for Warriors in heyday. But without Curry, Green, Iguodala, they don’t really have any passers. – 10:01 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
We’ll go in depth more during the Guns and Butter segment defining Price Gauging on the next episode or two…. Remember when they capitalized and bolded the key words that would be on the test in school???!! – 2:07 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
Steph ain’t playing tonight @Orlando Magic … lower them ticket prices… spoke about this on the Point Forward pod…. – 2:03 PM
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says that Andre Iguodala will be out through the All-Star break, meaning he’ll sit out tonight against the Clippers and Wednesday against the Nuggets. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / February 14, 2022
