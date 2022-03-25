Anthony Davis still not running at full speed

While the Lakers haven’t said when he’ll return to game action — he’d need to be cleared for full-contact work first — Davis has said that he’s not concerned about needing a long ramp-up to get his wind back to where it needs to be. We still haven’t seen Davis running at full speed or pushing his pregame workouts to full speed. But we haven’t seen him slow down either, the team’s hopeful tone about his return matching his on-court progress.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UMass has finalized its deal with Frank Martin, source told @Stadium.
Huge get for AD Ryan Bamford to get Martin to Amherst. After talking to Frank several times the last few days, one thing is clear: He is incredibly motivated and grateful for this opportunity. – 1:58 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Andre Iguodala @andre
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UMass AD Ryan Bamford met with Frank Martin today and extended offer, source told @Stadium.
Martin’s wife graduated from UMass a few years ago. – 4:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: @Eric Pincus CBA Nerdery: https://t.co/ybNypPI4XZ
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/uGwxUp9NX8 – 4:00 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis’ long-awaited return is precisely what the #Lakers need.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 12:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said they’re disappointed that they lost this game, but without LeBron and AD, he was encouraged by the effort and attention to detail.
“We’re making progress … we’re continuing to grow.” – 1:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: 76ers 126, Lakers 121
Considering they were without LeBron and AD, this was an impressive showing from LA. They are now 31-42. Dwight Howard had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Up next: at New Orleans on Sunday. – 12:40 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
This game hasn’t worked out for the Lakers, and it won’t work out for the Lakers. But given no LeBron and no AD, impressed with the toughness they’ve shown in competing. In their last home game against Toronto, they trailed 21-2 and were competitively dead in the water. – 11:43 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
AD/asst principal Nick Ranallo leaving @HornetAthletic at end of school year to take AD job at @DemonAthletics . Wife has taught in Westlake system for 14 yrs. Family move – 11:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Saint Peter’s made the Sweet 16 during #MarchMadness, but what were some other big upsets? #GroupChat
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.
“He’s coming along really well.”
Still no specific timetable/target date for a return. – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis “has been coming along pretty well” with his on-court work so far – 8:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is “coming along really well” as he works to return to the floor. – 8:21 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Streamed the new Assassin’s Creed
Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok yesterday. Let’s just say I had a good time lol.. Go check it out now!
@assassinscreed #AssassinsCreed #ad pic.twitter.com/GeLlzV9Fxc – 5:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/2aB54LZPB5 – 2:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Will the Lakers definitely make the play-in tourney? Can Anthony Davis still help? Malik Monk’s maturation. Plus, a starting lineup quiz! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil… – 12:41 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Lakers star LeBron James is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Sixers with left knee soreness /effusion. Talen Horton-Tucker (sprained left ankle) is also questionable, while Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out. – 7:58 PM
More on this storyline
It’s been almost two weeks of Davis getting in on-court shooting work before games, and as best as we can notice, the intensity of the workouts has been increasing. That’s a great sign as he returns from his foot strain — an injury that undoubtedly could’ve been worse. -via Los Angeles Times / March 25, 2022
Out since Feb. 16 with a right mid-foot sprain. If everything continues to progress well in Davis’ rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN. The Lakers have gone 18-7 in the past two postseasons when Davis and James were in the lineup and able to finish the game. That’s the stat that keeps L.A.’s locker room believing, despite how difficult this season has been. -via ESPN / March 24, 2022
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on potentially playing in two play-in games: “We’re hopeful those two games will be played with Anthony Davis.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 24, 2022
