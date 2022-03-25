Ben Simmons expected to play this season

￼ Pat McAfee: “Ben Simmons is exactly what the Nets are missing right now.. there is an expectation that he will play this year” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Ben Simmons-Nets experience has been kinda weird but cool at the same time. Ben just CASUALLY attends games drippy asf, rebounds the ball in shootaround, cheers from the bench when its game time & then just leaves. It also feels like the day he finally plays will NEVER come. – 9:07 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving can now play in the Nets’ final 10 games of the regular season. Does Ben Simmons join him for any of them? Now the Nets are most interesting low playoff seed in the league. No one will want to see them. – 6:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he’d have no problem dropping Ben Simmons right into a playoff game even if he hadn’t played a second during the regular season. #Nets – 6:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Goran Dragić will be game-time decisions. Nash said Ben Simmons continues to rehab, said “there was an element of relief” with the epidural, but still no on-court work. – 11:37 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I’ve never heard anyone refer to Ben Simmons by ANY of these nicknames basketball reference has listed…
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will likely say it was for a greater good, but he passed up layup tonight — a la Ben Simmons — for kick-out to Damion Lee. – 10:07 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 58 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Ben Simmons back injury and the pressure this puts on him.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from Memphis. The Nets continue to win, but the injuries persist. On Kevin Durant’s continued brilliance, Ben Simmons and a big week in Brooklyn. theathletic.com/3201956/2022/0… – 12:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Andre Drummond was ill. Seth Curry got hurt. So how did a close game get away from Utah so quickly in the 3rd quarter against the weakened Nets?
More on this storyline
Nets coach Steve Nash remains optimistic, but Simmons hasn’t been able to do anything on the floor in weeks. The Nets have played some of their best basketball of the season recently, winning six of their past seven games behind the power of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Nets players and coaches continue to say that Simmons is in good spirits. -via ESPN / March 24, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash said he would be comfortable putting Ben Simmons into a playoff game — even if it meant that he hadn’t played at all during the regular season. Nash made it clear it may not be in a starting role — but the Nets will take whatever they can get at this point. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 23, 2022
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has a herniated disk in his back, coach Steve Nash said prior to Monday night’s 114-106 win against the Utah Jazz. Nash remains optimistic that Simmons will play at some point this season, but with just 11 regular-season games left, the organization is running out of time for the former All-Star to make his season debut. Simmons had an epidural last week to alleviate some pressure in his back. “He’s had this a couple years ago, so he’s had [herniated disks] throughout his career at some points,” Nash said. “And I guess there was a flare-up. I’m not sure when they recognized it was beyond a back flare-up and a herniated disk or what not, but somewhere along the line there, that was the reason for the epidural.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2022
