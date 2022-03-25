Ben Simmons has made progress, 'feeling a lot less pain'

Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has made progress and “is feeling a lot less pain.” #nets #nba
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has made progress and “is feeling a lot less pain.” #nets #nba – 1:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons “is feeling a lot less pain.” Still not on the floor. Seth Curry and Goran Dragić are probable for tomorrow. – 1:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
A Ben Simmons sighting in Miami. #nets pic.twitter.com/zoei15RG5D – 1:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons has joined the Nets on this trip to Miami. pic.twitter.com/BoHQmNdTre – 1:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Ben Simmons-Nets experience has been kinda weird but cool at the same time. Ben just CASUALLY attends games drippy asf, rebounds the ball in shootaround, cheers from the bench when its game time & then just leaves. It also feels like the day he finally plays will NEVER come. – 9:07 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving can now play in the Nets’ final 10 games of the regular season. Does Ben Simmons join him for any of them? Now the Nets are most interesting low playoff seed in the league. No one will want to see them. – 6:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he’d have no problem dropping Ben Simmons right into a playoff game even if he hadn’t played a second during the regular season. #Nets – 6:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Goran Dragić will be game-time decisions. Nash said Ben Simmons continues to rehab, said “there was an element of relief” with the epidural, but still no on-court work. – 11:37 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I’ve never heard anyone refer to Ben Simmons by ANY of these nicknames basketball reference has listed…
Young Socialite!?
Simmo the Savage!?
THE YANK???? pic.twitter.com/IUY83iMEnD – 10:54 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will likely say it was for a greater good, but he passed up layup tonight — a la Ben Simmons — for kick-out to Damion Lee. – 10:07 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 58 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Ben Simmons back injury and the pressure this puts on him.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #BenSimmons #Nets pic.twitter.com/amJyxZRiUa – 9:24 PM
￼ Pat McAfee: “Ben Simmons is exactly what the Nets are missing right now.. there is an expectation that he will play this year” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / March 25, 2022
Nets coach Steve Nash remains optimistic, but Simmons hasn’t been able to do anything on the floor in weeks. The Nets have played some of their best basketball of the season recently, winning six of their past seven games behind the power of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Nets players and coaches continue to say that Simmons is in good spirits. -via ESPN / March 24, 2022
