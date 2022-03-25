Bradley Beal calls Jayson Tatum the next face of the NBA

On a recent edition of Draymond Green’s podcast, Bradley Beal said of Tatum, “I would always tell Jayson when he was younger, ‘You’re gonna be a million times better than me.’ To see it happening as fast as it is, is really crazy. It’s very crazy. To see the success that he’s had, I forget how young he is… He’s the next face of the league. I told him that is your goal.”
Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated
Michael Singer @msinger
Second time in three games that “MVP” chants have boomed at Ball Arena for the opposing team’s best player. First Tatum. Now Booker. – 11:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal confirmed how the John Wall era ended
After events during Summer 2020: “They [management] were like, we’re done.”
“It was out of my hands. I was coming to camp thinking John’s ready to go.”
“If I could go back, I wish we could’ve had [one more shot].” – 5:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal on The Draymond Green Show wishes the Wizards were a more attractive free agency destination because DC is a great sports town, but knows that lack of winning big & history of locker room drama has hurt them. Alludes trade is the more likely avenue of adding talent. – 4:52 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I want to be playing in late June. That’s what I want.”
Bradley Beal on his impending free agency via the @Draymond Green Show – 3:26 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
We come a long way @Draymond Green 😂
Thanks for having me on the show: https://t.co/eu0O6FkJVT pic.twitter.com/JYG02tXrOs – 2:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal discusses his free agency, Wizards’ future on Draymond Green’s podcast: ‘I want to do it here’
https://t.co/hR1e6iqrOW pic.twitter.com/0FLXTXCMLS – 12:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.0
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.6
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.4
7. Trae Young: 14.0
8. Ja Morant: 13.6
9. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
10. Devin Booker: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/cLorHjj7X4 – 10:58 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Most made 3s in the NBA in March
1. Jordan Poole: 52 of 107
2. Donovan Mitchell: 51 of 143
3. Jayson Tatum: 50 of 107
theathletic.com/3206230/2022/0… – 10:53 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jayson Tatum has been better than the MVP candidates in the last month.
What a run he’s in. pic.twitter.com/h20iHjHmbY – 9:09 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 125, Jazz 97 – Tatum, Brown combine for 52 in dominant wire-to-wire win
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/03/24/bsj… – 12:40 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum taking his “kiss” celebration and using it himself: “Now I gotta mix it up. I don’t know what to do. JT is light skinned, it looks better when he do it. I gotta switch it up.”
#Celtics – 11:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown says Jayson Tatum stole the 3-pointer kiss from him.
“Pregame he watches my workout and he sees what I got going on and is like let’s see if I can get away with something…I gotta figure something else out. He’s light skin so he looks better doing it.” – 10:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Big Celtics chemistry issue: Jaylen Brown says Jayson Tatum stole his kiss celebration. – 10:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown said Jayson Tatum watches him work out and then steals his celebrations from him. – 10:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart: “Me and Deuce (Tatum) have a love-hate relationship,” he says joking. Says Deuce is always trying to give him the business. #Celtics – 10:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Jazz 125-97, in one of their most impressive wins of the season. Tatum 26, Brown 26, RWilliams 12. BOS season-high 37 ast, also 19 3pt. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 125-97. 5 straight wins
Brown – 26/3/5
Tatum – 26/3/3
Rob – 12/10/2/2/4
Smart – 13 assists (career-high)
Pritchard – 11 points
Theis – 11 points
White – 10/3/5
Celtics – 59.5% FGs
Celtics – 37 assists on 50 hoops
Mitchell – 37 points
Jazz – 39.8% FGs
Jazz – 8-36 3PA – 9:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 127, Jazz 97. Two months ago today, Boston was 24-24. After tonight’s win, they are 46-28.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 each to lead the Celtics, who shot 59 percent from the field. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 to lead the Jazz. – 9:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum might be done for the night, which would mean his 30 points on less than 20 shots streak would end. That’s a shame too, because he’s at 26 on just 15 shots. – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 93-68 after three
Tatum – 26/4/4
Brown – 16/2/5
Rob – 12/10/2/2/4
Smart – 13 assists
Celtics – 61% FGs
Celtics – 15-25 threes
Mitchell – 30 points
Conley – 9 points
Gobert – 8 points
Clarkson – 8 points
Jazz – 37.7% FGs
Jazz – 7-29 threes – 9:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics have 29 assists on 36 baskets, eight blocked shots and 61 percent shooting. BOS 93, UTA 68 after 3Q. Tatum 26, Brown 16, RWilliams 12; Mitchell 30. – 9:15 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Can someone catch a heater as a passer or is this just who Jayson Tatum is suddenly? – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 68-45 at the half
Tatum – 19 points
Brown – 14 points
Smart – 10 assists
Pritchard – 8 points
Celtics – 62.5% FGs
Celtics – 12-19 threes
Mitchell – 19 points
Conley – 7 points
Gober – 6 points
O’Neale – 6 points
Jazz – 36.2% FGs
Jazz – 6-22 threes – 8:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Celtics 68, Jazz 45. Donovan has 19p on 7-14 FGs. And that’s it for the good news. Utah 6-22 from 3. Meanwhile, Boston is shooting 62.5% overall, 12-19 from 3. Tatum 19p, Brown 14p, Smart 10a, R. Williams 9r. – 8:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m pretty sure Marcus Smart said “I owe you one” to Jayson Tatum after firing up that airball – 8:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum now with 19 in the first half, he’s regained the NBA scoring lead from DeMar DeRozan…Tatum, Trae Young and DeRozan will end up 1-2-3 by the end of the night. – 8:31 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Last 10 games for Jayson Tatum
34.4- points
52.2- FG%
45.5%- 3FG%
90%- FT
Tatum is up to 13 points vs. Utah with 8M left in the 2Q.
If we are talking about All-NBA first team, Tatum should get heavy consideration. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m gonna go out on a limb here: Trent Forrest can’t guard Jayson Tatum. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 39-24 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 11 points
Smart – 9 assists
Rob – 7 rebounds
Celtics – 78.9% FGs
Celtics – 7-9 threes
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Mitchell – 8 points
Conley – 5 points
Jazz – 40% FGs
Jazz – 4-11 threes
Jazz – 4 turnovers – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
39-24 Celtics after 1. Boston shooting a totally sustainable 78.9% from field.
A byproduct of everything falling is 13 first quarter assists for Boston. Tatum and Brown have a combined 24 on 9-11 fg – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A ridiculous start to this game for the Celtics, who lead 39-24 after one behind 15-for-19 shooting overall and 7-for-8 from 3-point range. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have combined for 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting. The Jazz, as a team, have 24 points on 8-for-20 shooting. – 8:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In the game’s first 9:58:
• Celtics shoot 13-15 overall
• C’s go 6-6 from 3
• Jaylen Brown 13 points
• Jayson Tatum 9 points
• Timelord Batman Williams 7 rebounds
• Marcus Smart 7 assists
Jazz trail 34-18. – 8:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
In a tribute to his hero Payton Pritchard, Jayson Tatum is already 3/3 from deep – 7:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tatum is now 43 for his last 85 (51%) from 3.
He’s up to 36% on the year. – 7:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jayson Tatum is 35 of his last 72 on above the break three point shots. He was making 32% prior to this run – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Make that 6-6, including 4 3-pointers (and 3 Jayson Tatum kisses to the crowd) in a 16-8 run. – 7:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Red-hot start here in Boston for the Celtics over the Jazz, who have jumped out to a 16-8 lead behind three triples from Jayson Tatum in the first four minutes. Boston has gone 6-for-6 overall and 4-for-4 from 3 to start the game. – 7:45 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Another milestone watch…Jayson Tatum’s second 3 of the 1st quarter is 211th 3 of the season, passing Paul Pierce for 4th in Celtics history. He needs to make 4 per game to match Isaiah Thomas’ franchise record. pic.twitter.com/YbCJiYaDNe – 7:44 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Gradey Dick (@gradey_dick) was told by Jayson Tatum that he had won @Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Tatum and the five-star @KUHoops commit spoke to us about the surprise.
Read the full story: https://t.co/3swFMzIjxZ
pic.twitter.com/x7bBAxiCxx – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Jazz starters:
Rudy Gobert
Eric Paschall
Royce O’Neale
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jazz at Celtics – TD Garden – March 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Utah – Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert
OUT: Boston: Utah: Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr. pic.twitter.com/1tLqcysHEK – 7:07 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka wants to raise Tatum’s minutes to 39 or 40 per night in the playoffs: “So we don’t want him to be too rested, where he’s going into the playoffs and take that spike in minutes and he’s tired after a seven-game series or whatever.” – 6:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Are Tatum & Brown the Best Duo in the NBA? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jayson Tatum surprises Kansas signee Gradey Dick with Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award.
zagsblog.com/2022/03/22/jay… – 8:30 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Joel Ayayi has high expectations. He doesn’t put a ceiling on him and his main goal is to establish himself in the NBA. He learned a lot next to Bradley Beal and wants to prove he deserves a chance at Wizards/NBA.
Interview at @SdnaGr. @Joel Ayayi
sdna.gr/mpasket/947054… – 7:09 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Trae Young drops 45 at MSG, DeMar DeRozan with 21 in the Bulls loss at Milwaukee. So Jayson Tatum takes the floor tomorrow night, 17 points behind in the NBA scoring race. The Hawks play back-to-back at Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Z66WypuhGl – 10:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leading scorers since the All-Star break:
37.8 PPG — Kyrie Irving
32.8 PPG — LeBron James
32.6 PPG — Jayson Tatum
31.5 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo
31.0 PPG — Ja Morant
Small sample size but March has been the best scoring month of Kyrie’s career. pic.twitter.com/q0hFvJ10NB – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Are Tatum & Brown the Best Duo in the NBA? a-list.libsyn.com/are-tatum-brow… – 7:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“It was a little rocky at the beginning, but our demeanor never changed.”
Jayson Tatum (@Jayson Tatum) talks to @KrystenPeek about the Celtics’ turnaround this season and more.
➡️ https://t.co/kBg3lR8stp pic.twitter.com/8aFInoaFqX – 6:49 PM
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
Congrats @gradey_dick on being named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year 🔥👀 @Gatorade #gatoradepoy pic.twitter.com/z97zVgk4Hb – 6:04 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
w/ DEN starters’ recent struggles, Jokic no longer has the biggest on/off NetRtg differential…
1. G. Hill: 14.9
2. Tatum: 14.7
3. Jokic: 14.2
4. Steph Curry: 13.8
5. Kenrich!: 13.5
6. Quickley: 12.4
7. Nurkic: 11.9
8. Antetokounmpo: 10.6
8. Garland: 10.6
10. Embiid: 10.5 – 4:54 PM
