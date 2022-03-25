Bradley Beal on Russell Westbrook: The disrespect gotta stop, we acting like this man not a Hall of Famer

“That s— piss me off. I ain’t gone lie, bro,” Bradley Beal told Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. “It really — it really frustrate me, especially being a guy that played with him. The disrespect — that s— gotta stop, bro. It’s gotta stop because we acting like this man is not a Hall of Famer.”
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal confirmed how the John Wall era ended
After events during Summer 2020: “They [management] were like, we’re done.”
“It was out of my hands. I was coming to camp thinking John’s ready to go.”
“If I could go back, I wish we could’ve had [one more shot].” – 5:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal on The Draymond Green Show wishes the Wizards were a more attractive free agency destination because DC is a great sports town, but knows that lack of winning big & history of locker room drama has hurt them. Alludes trade is the more likely avenue of adding talent. – 4:52 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I want to be playing in late June. That’s what I want.”
Bradley Beal on his impending free agency via the @Draymond Green Show – 3:26 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
We come a long way @Draymond Green 😂
Thanks for having me on the show: https://t.co/eu0O6FkJVT pic.twitter.com/JYG02tXrOs – 2:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal discusses his free agency, Wizards’ future on Draymond Green’s podcast: ‘I want to do it here’
https://t.co/hR1e6iqrOW pic.twitter.com/0FLXTXCMLS – 12:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Just a half game up on New Orleans for the No. 9 spot with nine games left to play, Russell Westbrook says the Lakers’ game against the Pelicans on Sunday is a “must-win” for L.A. es.pn/36J9cVo – 11:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Russell Westbrook: Game vs Pelicans is definitely a must-win sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 5:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on Sunday matchup with Pelicans: “It’s going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us. It’s definitely a must-win I believe for our group.” – 1:12 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: 76ers 126, Lakers 121
Considering they were without LeBron and AD, this was an impressive showing from LA. They are now 31-42. Dwight Howard had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Up next: at New Orleans on Sunday. – 12:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers were in it most of the game, but fall to Philly 126-121, cutting their lead over NOP to just 1/2 game and SAS to just 2 games for the play-in tourney. Dwight 24p on 9-of-14 8r; Westbrook 24p 9r 8a; Monk 23p; Melo 20p 7r; Stanley Johnson 13p on 5-of-7 8a 5r. – 12:38 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Sixers 126, Lakers 121.
LAL battled throughout the evening, but Embiid (30 points, 10 boards) and the backcourt combo of Maxey and Harden (45 points, 14 assists combined) were too much.
Westbrook had 24, 9 and 8, and Howard 24 and 8. – 12:37 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid helping Westbrook up off of the floor, he really has matured over the years – 12:33 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Westbrook yanking the ball out of Harden’s hands as if he’s Seinfeld stealing the last piece of rye – 12:30 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his fifth field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Elgin Baylor for 32nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR. – 11:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook just surpassed Elgin Baylor for 32nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list – 11:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: 76ers 61, Lakers 52
The Lakers were outscored 34-22 in the second quarter. Stanley Johnson remains LA’s leading scorer (13 points) despite not scoring in the second. Russell Westbrook has 4 points (2-8 FGs), 4 rebounds + 4 assists. PHI is winning the possession battle. – 11:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Turnovers (mostly from Westbrook) are pretty much the only thing you can realistically criticize for the Lakers in first half, given the circumstances. They’ve legitimately played quite well. AK – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Yet another new starting lineup for the Lakers tonight:
Westbrook, Reaves, Johnson, Gabriel and Howard
It’s the 35th one of the season, the most since 2013-14 (also 35). – 9:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1974, the Sonics’ Fred Brown scored a career-high and franchise-record 58 points in a 139-137 win over the Warriors.
Brown still holds a share of the franchise scoring mark with Russell Westbrook, and his 24 FG made remains the franchise’s single-game record. pic.twitter.com/a8G3dT69Xj – 2:01 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Russell Westbrook writes left-handed, throws left-handed and brushes his teeth left-handed. So why does he shoot righty? On this week’s @bballilluminati, I posit that Russ is shooting with the wrong hand. @Amin Elhassan @LeBatardShow @CornPuzzle 👁 https://t.co/vaivd5hcFf pic.twitter.com/2HBXr9TLqW – 1:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
At @BleacherReport ahead of Lakers-Sixers: On Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Dwight Howard and the loss of control that comes with this era of constant superstar movement bleacherreport.com/articles/10030… – 11:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Joel Ayayi has high expectations. He doesn’t put a ceiling on him and his main goal is to establish himself in the NBA. He learned a lot next to Bradley Beal and wants to prove he deserves a chance at Wizards/NBA.
Interview at @SdnaGr. @Joel Ayayi
sdna.gr/mpasket/947054… – 7:09 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a big win over Cleveland, the Lakers’ (and in particular, Westbrook’s) growing confidence, and LeBron still dominating. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 8:06 PM
