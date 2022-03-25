DeMar DeRozan probable to return against Cleveland

Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (left adductor strain) has been upgraded to probable. Alex Caruso (left low back contusion) has been downgraded to probable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have listed DeMar DeRozan as probable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland with the left adductor strain. Alex Caruso also probable with back contusion. – 3:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Alex Caruso (lower back contusion) and DeMar DeRozan (left groin strain) probable vs. Cavaliers.
Zach LaVine not on injury report. – 3:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine says DeMar DeRozan helped calm him down on the sideline tonight: “DeMar’s a seasoned guy, he’s been to the postseason and seen everything. He’s someone I respect and see as a brother as well.” – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zach LaVine without DeMar DeRozan:
30 PPG
4.8 RPG
6.2 APG
40.9 3P%
The Bulls are 2-3 without DeMar. pic.twitter.com/uqeyAk3GL3 – 10:35 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Most 30-point games, Raptors history
DeMar DeRozan 96
Vince Carter 91
Chris Bosh 60
Pascal Siakam 40
Kyle Lowry 39 – 10:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan has been experiencing tightness in his groin “for a little bit,” but it escalated beyond that during/after Milwaukee game
Injury isn’t thought to be significant. Called it a “mild strain.” Will know more tomorrow – 6:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Bulls are 2-2 without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan this season. He’s out tonight with a left adductor strain.
Pelicans will likely be without Brandon Ingram. He’s missed the last 8 games with a strained right hamstring. – 2:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bulls say DeMar DeRozan is OUT for tonight’s game against New Orleans (left adductor strain).
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan is listed out for tonight’s Chicago Bulls game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Left adductor strain listed as the cause.
Zach LaVine will be available. – 1:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Pelicans with a left adductor strain. pic.twitter.com/Di4nozDtzp – 12:50 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan is listed on the Bulls injury report as questionable for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 12:38 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.0
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.6
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.4
7. Trae Young: 14.0
8. Ja Morant: 13.6
9. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
10. Devin Booker: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/cLorHjj7X4 – 10:58 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum now with 19 in the first half, he’s regained the NBA scoring lead from DeMar DeRozan…Tatum, Trae Young and DeRozan will end up 1-2-3 by the end of the night. – 8:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans with a left adductor strain. Zach LaVine is probable with the left knee injury management. #Bulls – 4:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan questionable with strained groin and Zach LaVine probable with left knee soreness vs. Pelicans. – 4:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls’ road struggles mark a sobering trend with only 10 games left in the regular season. Hear from Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan on what’s gone wrong and the importance of fixing it with plenty of opportunity ahead
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Bulls are potent, but winless agaisnt the top crop of the East. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are still confident: yhoo.it/37W8swX – 12:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
While dropping to 0-16 against the top three teams from each conference, both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso said it’s an execution, not talent issue.
Either way, Bulls are running out of time to prove they belong.
For @nbcschicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Billy Donovan all described the mood in the locker room after tonight’s loss with the same word: frustration.
DeMar: “At some point we gotta get tired of getting our butt kicked like this.” – 10:53 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98.
Nikola Vučević: 22/7/2
Zach LaVine: 21/3/7
DeMar DeRozan: 21/4/2
The Bulls are now 42-30. – 10:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Trae Young drops 45 at MSG, DeMar DeRozan with 21 in the Bulls loss at Milwaukee. So Jayson Tatum takes the floor tomorrow night, 17 points behind in the NBA scoring race. The Hawks play back-to-back at Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Z66WypuhGl – 10:07 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan, the NBA’s fifth-leading free-throw shooter at 7.8 attempts per game, has yet to attempt a foul shot with less than seven minutes remaining at Milwaukee.
DeRozan hasn’t had a game this season in which he didn’t attempt a free throw. His season-low is two. – 9:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a combined 2-for-12 for the #Bulls – 8:46 PM
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan had been playing with tightness in his adductor up until the game in Milwaukee, when it became worse. Billy says it’s “not significant” but there “certainly is a strain there.” Tomorrow will offer a better idea, but no concrete timeline yet. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / March 24, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls downgrade DeMar DeRozan to out vs. Pelicans. Zach LaVine is available. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 24, 2022
