Derrick Rose still not doing contact work

Fred Katz: Derrick Rose did not practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. No update on a timeline for him. Quentin Grimes went through full practice. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 17, 2022

Knicks listing Julius Randle (quad) and Mitchell Robinson (back) as questionable for Friday in Miami. Out for New York are Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder), Derrick Rose (ankle), Kemba Walker (not with team), Feron Hunt (G League). Heat injury report not yet released. – 2:33 PM

First look at the @McDAAG x @adidas Basketball DRose 1.5 Retro that players will wear at the 45th annual McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/SBaeuDsnpg

Julius Randle (quad) and Mitchell Robinson (back) are both game-time decisions tonight in Miami, Tom Thibodeau said. Derrick Rose participated in parts of shootaround but is not doing contact work. – 11:27 AM

Derrick Rose still looking to get back. Before Charlotte game, Rose furiously peddling stationary bike in bowels of arena. This morning, joined shootaround in Miami, took shots but yet to be cleared for contact. – 11:29 AM

Thibodeau said Randle and Robinson are game time decisions. Both did some at shootaround (as did Derrick Rose). – 11:39 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.