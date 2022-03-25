Derrick Rose still not doing contact work

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Randle and Robinson are game time decisions. Both did some at shootaround (as did Derrick Rose). – 11:39 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose still looking to get back. Before Charlotte game, Rose furiously peddling stationary bike in bowels of arena. This morning, joined shootaround in Miami, took shots but yet to be cleared for contact. – 11:29 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
First look at the @McDAAG x @adidas Basketball DRose 1.5 Retro that players will wear at the 45th annual McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/SBaeuDsnpg – 2:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks listing Julius Randle (quad) and Mitchell Robinson (back) as questionable for Friday in Miami. Out for New York are Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder), Derrick Rose (ankle), Kemba Walker (not with team), Feron Hunt (G League). Heat injury report not yet released. – 2:33 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Derrick Rose hasn’t yet been cleared to practice – or take contact – by the NYK medical team. But he continues to work out before games. Here’s a short clip of Rose before tonight’s game vs. ATL: -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 22, 2022
Fred Katz: Derrick Rose did not practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. No update on a timeline for him. Quentin Grimes went through full practice. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 17, 2022
