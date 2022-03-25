Frank Vogel: LeBron James deserves MVP consideration

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s season: “He is as deserving for MVP consideration as anyone in the league.” – 4:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel he’s hopeful that both LeBron and THT will play on Sunday, but they’re day-to-day and will be evaluated before the game. – 4:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are considered day-to-day heading toward Sunday’s game vs. Pelicans. – 4:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Courtesy of Frank Drucker: Italy failed to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup, losing to North Macedonia A&M. With no shame, Italy’s only shot is acquiring LeBron James and trying to slither into the play-in tournament. – 3:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s @YouTube Hoop Collective short with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: in the wake of LeBron James passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list, is there another active player who will pass Malone, too? youtu.be/rPLiNEuT5Do – 1:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This player this season:
— More total points than the top 3 PPG leaders (LeBron/Embiid/Giannis)
— More total assists than the APG leader (Chris Paul)
— Career high shooting (60 TS%)
That player is Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/RxFs95orwU – 12:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in NBA history to average 25/5/5 with a .800 record or better:
Bird (1985-86)*
Jordan (1991-92)*
Barkley (1992-93)*
LeBron (2008-09)*
LeBron (2012-13)*
Steph (2015-16)*
Steph (2017-18)
Harden (2017-18)*
Giannis (2019-20)*
Booker this season
*Won MVP pic.twitter.com/444BzckSxa – 9:59 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Five of the top 10 are Lakers. Find out where Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 9:33 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Is LeBron and a dream still enough have a shot at a playoff run? @David Thorpe examines the video. truehoop.com/p/is-lebron-an… – 7:00 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Is LeBron James Still a Top 10 Player? shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:48 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Thoughts on a quality showing against Philly, an improved supporting cast, LeBron’s knee, LeBron’s endorsements, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=ZrDOIZ… – 6:56 PM
Landon Thomas: Patrick Beverley on the toughest player he’s had to defend in his career: “Easy, so far it’s been Luka Doncic.” -via Twitter / March 25, 2022
Duane Rankin: “Yeah.” Devin Booker when asked if his name should be in the #NBA MVP conversation. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/ZPIHGjbsve -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 25, 2022
