Hamidou Diallo won't return in 2021-22

Omari Sanfoka II: Hamidou Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a left index finger avulsion fracture, Pistons announce
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo will miss the remainder of the season because of a left index finger avulsion fracture. – 6:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a left index finger avulsion fracture, Pistons announce – 6:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson (back) is not listed on the injury report for Friday vs. #Wizards.
Hamidou Diallo (finger) and Isaiah Livers (concussion) are OUT. – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers is doubtful tonight with a concussion. Jerami Grant and Cory Joseph aren’t listed on the injury report.
Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson are still out – 12:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers (concussion) is doubtful for tonight vs. #Hawks.
Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson remain OUT, and Saben Lee and Luka Garza are on G-League assignments. – 8:51 AM
Rod Beard: #Pistons Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Hamidou Diallo (ankle) are not listed on the injury report for tonight vs. #Pacers. Frank Jackson (back spasms) is listed as questionable. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / March 4, 2022
