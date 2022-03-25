James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of the season

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will continue rehabilitating his right knee. Wiseman has been recovering from a meniscus repair last April, and the team has been cautious to protect him for the long-term.
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman being out for the season:
“We’re just protecting James’ future, and it makes the most sense to go this route, and again I just feel terrible for James.” – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ce… – 5:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:43 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr on the decision to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season: “it was ultimately very simple: we’re protecting James’ future.” Says he wouldn’t be able to play in any games for the next few weeks, so made sense to rule him out. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 25, 2022
Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, who has missed the first 73 games of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs. -via Twitter @warriors / March 25, 2022
James Wiseman: Wiseman is expected to remain in the Bay Area to continue his rehab — which includes strength and conditioning exercises. There are no plans for more surgery on the knee, sources said. Wiseman played three games in G League this month before swelling in knee sidelined him. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 25, 2022
