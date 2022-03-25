Jazz vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (45-28) play against the Charlotte Hornets (36-36) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 25, 2022
Utah Jazz 55, Charlotte Hornets 61 (Q3 07:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hornets are killing the Jazz on the boards right now, especially O-rebs — 8 of those leading to 13 second-chance points. – 8:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“I don’t miss twice.” 😤
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/kg73Wd2lZb – 8:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
By the way, that was Rudy Gobert’s 7,000th rebound… 2nd in franchise history, 12th among active players. – 8:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Halftime
Offensive Jazz really moved the ball so far tonight.
Hard without Bogey to have good floor spacing and force the defense to stretch out. Driving lanes are getting closed but ball movement has opening some things up for the Jazz
14 assists on 18 field goals – 8:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Charlotte halftime act just did an interpretive break dance set to the Jeopardy theme song, and I’m going to need an explanation. – 8:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz have more assists (14) at halftime vs. CHA than they did all last game (13) vs. BOS. – 8:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🚨 Donovan beating the buzzer from Raleigh 🚨 pic.twitter.com/buJmUAgLy0 – 8:04 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Minnesota starting now on BSSW. Mavs look to win 3 of 4 this year against the Timberwolves and depending on what happens with the Jazz, they could move into 4th in the West. – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s keep it goin’! 🕺
#AllFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/lpc3647Kpq – 8:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Hornets 54, Jazz 51. Insanely long 3 by Donovan gets Utah back within 3. He’s got 16p on 4-7 from deep. JC 10p and Paschall 9. 14a on 18 baskets. But the defense has been bad — 50% FGs and 9-17 from 3 for the Hornets. – 8:03 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell drills a 40-footer to bring him to 16 points, but the Jazz trail 54-51 at the half.
Hornets are 9/17 from 3. – 8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FLIGHT NO.0️⃣ IS CLEAR FOR LANDING‼️ ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/fYtOoJZiTA – 8:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A half-court shot-clock beater from Mitchell! Jazz down 54-51 at the half. Mitchell has 16, but Hornets have been hot from 3, propelling their otherwise iffy offense. – 8:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz are surrendering 9-16 from above the 3 point arc. That has to get better in the second half – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
IT in his 💼 tonight 🏁
@Isaiah Thomas | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/nPAdV9NdXk – 7:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jordan Clarkson is the only player in the NBA with 1,100+ points off the bench in two consecutive seasons ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/dK9EaWX5Ju – 7:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz just haven’t been able to defend without a center on the floor this year. In the 2nd quarter stretch in 4 minutes Hornets scored 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting with 4 shots at the rim.
Hornets 46
Jazz 43
2:46 left in the 2nd quarter – 7:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz trail the hornets 46-43 with 2:46 remaining in the first half – 7:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Making 𝓂𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓈 to make him 8th all-time in Utah Jazz scoring history 📚
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/UCWH7lpZ84 – 7:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder talked earlier this season about how bad the Jazz have been defensively without a seven footer on the floor and they are underlining that point in the second quarter. – 7:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gobert might have to play the entire second half if the jazz wanna win this game – 7:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Did he switch hands in the air?! YES HE DID! 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/MukLMFxvux – 7:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan moves into 8th place on the all-time franchise scoring list 🕷👏
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/xAcpbDfliR – 7:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell just passed Gordon Hayward for 8th on the Jazz All-Time points list — with 8,078 points now – 7:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7-0 Hornets run and the Jazz trail 32-29….7:55 remaining in the first half – 7:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Trent steal ☑️
JC through contact ☑️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wXd7tLSsm1 – 7:35 PM
Trent steal ☑️
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 24, Hornets 23. Utah struggled against Charlotte’s switching — resulting in going 5-15 from 3, and 9 FB points allowed. – 7:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 24-23 after 1Q, thanks to a steal from Forrest and ensuing and-one from Clarkson.
Jazz shooting 5-15 from 3, 4-8 from 2.
Hornets shooting 5-8 from 3, 3-10 from 2. – 7:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great play by Trent Forrest to get the strip, and find Clarkson for the three point play. The jazz lead charlotte 24-23 at the end of the first quarter – 7:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🚨 Tsunami Alert 🚨
@Kelly Oubre | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/76vOvAN0UF – 7:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:54 remaining in the first quarter. The jazz lead the hornets 19-17…. – 7:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-RO 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/0fx5ecsFak – 7:24 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert already has more rebounds in the first quarter than he did the entire game against Brooklyn. – 7:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Spida with 2 early triples 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/KDmtQynNOy – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Buzz City fans come from ALL over the world. This awesome group traveled from France! 🇫🇷🤩 pic.twitter.com/aEdzFGjDKV – 7:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I know it sounds blasphemous, but Juancho Hernangomez has some Kirilenko like qualities.
Does a ton of the “other stuff” outside of scoring that helps teams.
Hustles in the half court, runs in transition, good help defense, great ball mover. They even move alike. – 7:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Thanks to some early offensive rebounds by the Jazz and early turnovers by the Hornets, Utah has 7 FGAs to Charlotte’s 1 (plus 2 FTAs). Utah’s doing well from 3-point range and holds an 11-3 lead at the 9:30 mark 1Q. – 7:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 11-3 early, and Borrego calls time. Juancho Hernangomez’s energy is big, I think — and he can rebound in a way that Paschall doesn’t, certainly statistically. – 7:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz hit a trio of threes and they lead the hornets 11-3 early. Good start on both ends other than Gobert picking up and early foul. – 7:15 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz have run some really nice plays to open games/quarters recently.
Usually designed to get Gobert the ball, but they’ve been pretty. – 7:12 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz release statement on HB11 veto override https://t.co/aIeK6dqAUO pic.twitter.com/va2tgJJY4q – 7:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Juancho Hernangomez starts tonight for Utah. (I suspect Paschall plays backup C) – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First five 5️⃣
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/ZVVBglv5pz – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
G🟢 TIME!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Utah Jazz
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/cchIE3Ur9r – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
As @Charlotte Hornets wrap up five-game homestand at @spectrumcenter, the team has seen some impressive home crowds. Team is in 15th in attendance, which would be highest finish since in @NBA since 1999-00 season. Team’s 11 sellouts is most since 2014-15 season (12) #AllFly – 6:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are hosting the 2023 NBA All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/n2g1QCjbv7 – 6:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting 5⃣💥
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/EAbUgDDyZq – 6:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
It should also be noted that Brandon Laird, who stepped in for Brian Katz, ended the season on a roll. Sac State went 11-18 (winning 5 of last 7), the most wins for any first year Hornets coach in the D-I era. Has strong support from many to land the permanent gig. – 6:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike undergoes season-ending surgery ksl.com/article/503754… – 6:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live.
• 76ers back in LA
• Luka vs. Bev Round 2
• Jazz/Hornets
• Hawks?
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes to lead the show
Taking your questions now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=TWrHqg… – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Game faces on. 🏀
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/v7aloR1KFH – 6:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We have 9 games to go! Single digits!
Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show at 4:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/xoEPh8iYiT – 6:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After suffering an ankle injury on assignment in the G League earlier this month, Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike had a surgical procedure done Friday to repair multiple ligaments and to stabilize a joint, and will miss the remainder of the season. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s 43-31.
Here are their final 8 games:
3/26 – OKC
3/28 – @ CHA
3/30 – @ IND
4/1 – MIN
4/3 – @ LAL
4/5 – SAS
4/7 – MEM
4/10 – LAL
Gimme record predictions… – 6:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Udoka Azubuike underwent surgery, and would you believe that the Jazz have described the procedure as “successful?” – 6:03 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments today. He is out for the rest of the season – 6:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot to stabilize the Subtalar joint. Azubuike will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
nba.com/jazz/news/udok… – 6:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery to repair ankle ligaments today. He is ruled out for the remainder of the season. – 6:01 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Udoka Azubuike had surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot to stabilize the Subtalar joint. Azubuike will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, including the playoffs. – 6:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
NEW: Jazz second-year center Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot.
He will be out for the rest of the season. – 6:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Get those last views in now. This is the last time you’ll see this exact court. It’s going bye-bye after tonight’s game against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/al1ULMy14Q – 5:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Puttin’ in some work with Dad 💪🏁
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/0osqdmEsV8 – 5:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz statement on the HB11 veto override:
“The Utah Jazz oppose discriminatory legislation. We are committed to our values of inclusivity, mutual respect, and fair play. Beyond basketball, we hope for an equitable solution that shows love and compassion for all our youth.” – 5:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz have released a statement opposing the state legislature’s override of Gov. Cox’s veto of the anti-transgender sports HB11, calling it “discriminatory legislation.” pic.twitter.com/EtMxJ2WxnD – 5:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hassan Whiteside is officially out tonight against the the Hornets.
As are Azubuike, Bogdanovic, and House Jr.
#takenote | @kslsports – 5:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/25):
*OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 5:32 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Jazz released a statement on the HB11 override pic.twitter.com/3K4p8U8XXR – 5:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz statement on HB11: “… We hope for an equitable solution that shows love and compassion for all our youth.” pic.twitter.com/uHaLPKGIEd – 5:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Utah Jazz statement on HB11 override:
“The Utah Jazz oppose discriminatory legislation. We are committed to our values of inclusivity, mutual respect, and fair play. Beyond basketball, we hope for an equitable solution that shows love and compassion for all our youth.” – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for pregame with JB! 🎙 #UTAvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
A 5% play on Friday’s late Sweet 16 #MarchMadness action is out there, as is a FREE play at wt.buzz/tm on Saturday’s Basketball Classic quarterfinal between Portland & Southern Utah. Props to 🇬🇷 for coming through on 4% soccer winner. 4% NBA play released @WagerTalk – 5:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs UTA
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/oH6t1nWkc0 – 5:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐨 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤: #WomensHistoryMonth Edition!
@Gordon Hayward may only have one tattoo, but it has a VERY special meaning. 💜 pic.twitter.com/mT53KqJxea – 4:55 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Catching up on the high school football prospects committed to BYU and Utah for 2023 https://t.co/vLO5wIhhMd pic.twitter.com/HHxolMFT6D – 4:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GIVEAWAY TIME!
Pick which player you think will score the first points in tonight’s game, then reply with HOW you think they will score for a chance to win:
🎟️ 2 Tickets to CHA vs ORL on 4/7
✍️ 1 Autographed Item
😎 A VIP experience
Rules: on.nba.com/3voydQg | @sociosusa – 3:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some flex TV scheduling. On Sunday, NBA TV will now show the Nets-Hornets game instead of the Jazz-Mavs game. Safe bet that Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games has something to do with it – 3:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hornets-Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday, Kyrie Irving’s expected home debut this season, goes to NBA TV, replacing Jazz at Mavericks. – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time the LA Clippers had a Friday night home game before tonight:
Game 6 va the Utah Jazz pic.twitter.com/484XDYFFDT – 3:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On this week’s Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon, talked about what the Jazz said after Wednesday’s loss here in Boston, and how this team still looks like it’s dealing with the fallout from last year’s loss to the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/bGY8XCfmqU – 3:24 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Salt Lake City Stars will soon be donning Utah Stars throwback jerseys https://t.co/rpIRGUyi8X pic.twitter.com/jgKrRUWwQL – 3:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jalen Brunson says he’s figuring out whether he can make it to SA for Villanova’s regional final on Saturday. Mavs don’t return from Minnesota until 1-2 a.m. They host Utah on Sunday night. If Brunson’s able to fly back from SA Sat. night he’ll probably do it. Driving, no. – 2:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Today, there’s a 30% retirement income gap between women & men. Tonight, we’re helping @TIAA bring awareness to this gap, as well as educate others on why the fight to retire inequality matters. The first 5000 fans at tonight’s game will receive this #RetireInequality shirt! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XhxxSQCWph – 1:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What if NBA playoffs were like NCAAs. Seeds based on records. Conference champs 1-2.
1 Suns (WC)
2 Heat (EC)
3 Grizzlies
4 Warriors
5 76ers
6 Bucks
7 Celtics
8 Jazz
9 Mavs
10 Nuggets
11 Bulls
12 Cavs
13 Wolves
14 Raptors
15 Nets
16 Hornets
Champion? https://t.co/eTHfr2xSj1 pic.twitter.com/7DVpcqCkD0 – 1:23 PM
