John Stockton on Karl Malone: He is literally inseparable for me as a brother

John Stockton: “Just one thing after another. Just kind of bond, bond, bond, bond to where now he is literally inseparable for me as a brother. We don’t see each other every day. We talk occasionally on the phone. That term is probably overused, but there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for Karl Malone, and I think he feels the same way.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 19 points in a win over the Knicks, starting a streak of 1,041 consecutive games with 10 or more points (postseason included).
It’s the longest such streak in NBA history by 366 games (Karl Malone, 675). pic.twitter.com/F3XrmUAME012:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Chris Paul last night:
✅ 17 PTS
✅ 13 AST
✅ 6-10 FG
It’s the 489th time Paul has recorded at least 10p/10a in a game.
The only players in NBA history with more such games are John Stockton (714) and Magic Johnson (543). pic.twitter.com/XwJfgxHGXm9:31 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers with a cool montage of LeBron James and Karl Malone after LeBron surpassed him for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1oE5PgEg3910:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have a moment for LeBron passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list — a two-minute video celebrating his (and some of the Mailman’s) career achievements. pic.twitter.com/1n7TRPBdFH10:45 PM

