John Stockton on Karl Malone: He is literally inseparable for me as a brother

The Lakers have a moment for LeBron passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list — a two-minute video celebrating his (and some of the Mailman’s) career achievements. pic.twitter.com/1n7TRPBdFH

Lakers with a cool montage of LeBron James and Karl Malone after LeBron surpassed him for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1oE5PgEg39

Chris Paul last night:✅ 17 PTS✅ 13 AST✅ 6-10 FGIt’s the 489th time Paul has recorded at least 10p/10a in a game.The only players in NBA history with more such games are John Stockton (714) and Magic Johnson (543). pic.twitter.com/XwJfgxHGXm

📅 On this day in 1986, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 19 points in a win over the Knicks, starting a streak of 1,041 consecutive games with 10 or more points (postseason included).It’s the longest such streak in NBA history by 366 games (Karl Malone, 675). pic.twitter.com/F3XrmUAME0

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.