Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving vaccination status: Distractions are a part of our game

Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant on Irving’s status: “You know, distractions are a part of our game but you try to eliminate them as much as possible. And it’s good that we can eliminate something as huge as this whole thing which was laying around our hair for the whole year.” #nets
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some flex TV scheduling. On Sunday, NBA TV will now show the Nets-Hornets game instead of the Jazz-Mavs game. Safe bet that Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games has something to do with it – 3:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hornets-Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday, Kyrie Irving’s expected home debut this season, goes to NBA TV, replacing Jazz at Mavericks. – 3:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kevin Durant putting things into perspective:
“All of it’s weird. COVID is weird. It just came out of nowhere.” – 2:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD said the group is just happy to have the Kyrie/vaccination talk behind them. He acknowledged how important it was to have the Yankees and Mets in NYC to help get the mandate rolled back so that Kyrie can play at Barclays. – 2:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/3Y7Je81Umn – 2:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Irving’s status: “You know, distractions are a part of our game but you try to eliminate them as much as possible. And it’s good that we can eliminate something as huge as this whole thing which was laying around our hair for the whole year.” #nets – 1:57 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So Kyrie Irving declined to speak with the media at practice in miami. Has not commented since mandate was changed. – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving declined to speak with reporters today. Kevin Durant did. More coming shortly. – 1:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie Irving declined to comment to the media today after practice. – 1:53 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Does a full-time Kyrie make the Nets title favorites? Do folks really think Mahomes will get 'exposed' without Tyreek? #NCAATournament & more! Guests: @Andre Iguodala @Kristian Winfield @MikeDugar
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas working with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at practice. Perfect photo plug for Monday’s story: https://t.co/GUBdNOjxvd pic.twitter.com/H4uHm2Ep5u – 1:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. pic.twitter.com/Ghk5VKdJXO – 1:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Barclays Center fans will get to see Kyrie Irving in person, presumably as soon as Sunday. #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/GVhBHBkuCd – 1:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/HsufwENndO – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/D8JSxOLizt – 11:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/keOv5VpCdd – 9:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/LplH1kwV5h – 8:00 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Toronto crushed Cleveland tonight. CLE owns the tiebreaker. Both teams are 3 games ahead of BKN in the loss column.
It’s best if TOR is 7th seed since Kyrie can’t play there, but if it’s CLE, they should have Jarrett Allen back and he and Caris LeVert were traded by the Nets. – 9:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Raptors beat the Cavs which means they currently have the same record
Good for Heat in terms of seeding
Get Raptors to 6 and Kyrie plays in the play-in, which in that case is against the Cavs
Nets in the 7, with the Heat hopeful to lock up the 1 – 9:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc'd On Prime! Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag with @Danny Leroux
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Chet Holmgren may be an NBA rookie next year, but he will appreciate that NBA officials do a better job with the concept of verticality. Officials Shows, Breeding and Irving have failed in that understanding tonight – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane was on location and we talked Nets (pre Kyrie playing in BKN news!), Quin Snyder, Draymond and DeMar calling out their teams and a ton more.
youtu.be/7pxrruWnfTI – 5:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Kyrie Irving is in the top five, but how high did he rise in the new NBA Player Power Rankings?
10. Luka Doncic
9. Karl-Anthony Towns
8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7. Joel Embiid
6. Kevin Durant
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
From our own @fromal09 for @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/FGELi8akE3 pic.twitter.com/dZXtudGJwH – 2:57 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Just in the past couple days I’ve seen KD & Book curse out a fan and Jusuf Nurkic toss a fans cell phone. Earlier in the year Melo had to be restrained from going at a fan. It’s become an issue not many have talked about. We are heading towards another Malice in the Palace. – 12:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Barclays is going to be ROCKING in Kyrie’s return this Sunday. It’ll be the first time Nets fans get to see KD and Kyrie at home since June 7. – 11:49 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Last night, JJJ played the full 4th at center with the Nets scoring 16 points, had 4 blocks on the game, Durant went 1-6 on him (per https://t.co/CdmYvoXg68 matchup tracking) and there was this Garnett-esque transition D, which doesn’t show up on his stat line. pic.twitter.com/U85TJKO1u3 – 10:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the third straight game in which Durant has recorded at least 35p/5r/5a.
He’s the first @Brooklyn Nets player to do so since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/4HG39WhnXo – 9:51 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 3 STL
✅ 3 BLK
Embiid has made at least five FT in each of his last 43 games, the fifth-longest such single-season streak in NBA history:
56 – Wilt Chamberlain
56 – Kevin Durant
46 – Oscar Robertson
45 – Jerry West
43 – Embiid pic.twitter.com/99fWToS5qe – 9:41 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker scored 28 points in a win over the Timberwolves, reaching 11,000 career points in the process.
He’s the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-324 LeBron James
24-104 Kevin Durant
25-099 Kobe Bryant
25-144 Booker pic.twitter.com/cilM1YoPzy – 9:11 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Behind the scenes of a Memphis Grizzlies win over KD, Kyrie & Brooklyn the nation needed to see. Maybe now the false narrative Memphis might be better without Ja Morant can stop. Maybe now everyone realizes these Grizzlies are just really good.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:52 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It means so much. Those were my favorite players ever growing up.”
Devin Booker on becoming the fourth-youngest player in #NBA75 history to reach 11K points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VHQfjZ1GUf – 2:32 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant’s huge nights not enough in #Nets‘ loss to #Grizzlies. Irving: “We made a good run in the third quarter, but in that fourth quarter they just hit us in the mouth again and we just couldn’t recover.” nypost.com/2022/03/23/irv… via @nypostsports – 12:40 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie potentially being allowed to play sat home: “Yeah I don’t think it’s official. Just been hearing rumors and stuff. So once it’s official, I can speak on it.” #Nets NBA – 11:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie didn’t want to get into detail about what they expect to hear from Eric Adams tomorrow — but they were both wearing big smiles walking out of the locker room.
KD on Kyrie: “He just turns our whole team around when he’s out there. Hopefully we get some good news” – 11:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant was asked about Irving possibly playing full-time. “Yeah I don’t think it’s official, just been hearing rumors and stuff. Once it’s official we can speak on it.”
Asked, hypothetically, what Irving would bring to table?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: Kevin did you get Kyrie anything for his birthday?
Durant: “Nah,” admits he got put on the spot and shoulda. Does’t know what Kyrie would have wanted, but says there’s some time to shop down in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Z0wLfjAc6R – 11:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“They got guys that can start with pretty much any team in the league. Front office did a great job putting this team together.”
-Kevin Durant on the @Memphis Grizzlies after the game.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I asked Kevin Durant what he got Kyrie Irving for his birthday. Said he didn’t get anything, will shop for him in Miami. Didn’t know Miami was known for shopping. – 10:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he doesn’t think anything is official regarding unvaccinated athletes like Kyrie Irving playing in Brooklyn. Asked what Irving would bring in a full time role says you know the answer to that.
Admits he didn’t get Kyrie a bday present. – 10:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They have a deep team and a lot of athletic guys — They have a lot of confident guys.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant confirms Kyrie Irving’s status for home games is still not official. – 10:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“A lot of that came from turnovers and offensive rebounds.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving interrupts a question about possible changes to local mandates. Asks reporter if he heard his initial statement. Just nods and smiles at the next question. Says he “appreciate ya’ll.” And asks reporters not to hit Kevin Durant with the same thing. – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The young buck can score the ball.” #Suns coach on Monty Williams on Devin Booker.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Kyrie goes for 43 points.
KD throws in 35.
Drummond makes 7-9 shots
Nets score 120 points
…and still lose by a dozen to Ja-less Memphis. pic.twitter.com/IJuerDBXhW – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant – 10:28 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Best I can tell, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have never combined for this many points (78) and lost. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Poole has scored 20+ in 11 straight games.
The longest streak by a Warriors player not named Durant or Curry in the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/4p1Xpqw9z4 – 10:11 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Rare stuff here, y’all. Bunch of good guys who happen to be a hell of a good team. Without Ja, it seems like guys sharpen up a bit – huge night from Desmond Bane, phenomenal stuff from Jaren, Dillon was big. Impressive stuff vs a big KD/Kyrie performance. – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 132-120. Kyrie Irving with 43 points on his 30th birthday, Kevin Durant with 35. Brooklyn heads to Miami for a Saturday showdown in what could be a playoff preview. Let’s see what the birthday boy says about today’s news. – 10:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The 50th Grizzlies win might be the most reassuring of them all. Amazing 4Q performances by Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. No Ja Morant, KD and Kyrie combine for 78 points, no problem. – 10:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Nets lose! De’Anthony Melton scores 23 off the bench as the Grizzlies drop the Nets despite a combined 78 from KD and Kyrie.
Still a Rocket at heart! pic.twitter.com/uQACLMYoHE – 10:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies 132 Nets 120
WHOOP DAT TRICK is blasting on the Speakers.Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were cooking. Didn’t matter: The Grizzlies made a statement tonight. – 10:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 120, Grizzlies 132
Kyrie Irving (43 PTS, 8 ASTS), Kevin Durant (35 PTS) & the Nets played too lackadaisical defensively in the first half. Desmond Bane (23 PTS) turning up in the fourth quarter for some much needed momentum to close didn’t help either. – 10:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Spectacular win for the Grizzlies. Lost all of that 18-point lead, settled down, and got it back.
Loved Jenkins going whole 4th with BC/JJJ. Loved JJJ playing with Durant on both ends in the fourth. – 10:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets expended so much energy to come back from 18 that it looks like they’ve run out of gas down the stretch. Getting Curry and Dragic back is going to be big — but Nets are going to be asking the same question every night now: Who is going to step up and help KD and Kyrie? – 9:59 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Grizzlies took a helluva haymaker from KD and Kyrie in the 3Q. Then Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane came out swinging like in-his-prime Mike Tyson in the 4Q. – 9:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn leads 104-103 entering the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 66 points, and the #Nets have cracked 100+ through three quarters for the fifth time in their last eight games. – 9:33 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Key stats in this 3rd qtr:
Durant: 14pts in the 3rd
Nets: 42pts in the qtr including 20 points in the paint
Grizz: held to 0 fast break pts, 6 2nd chance pts and just 6 points in the paint
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 104, Grizzlies 103
Kyrie Irving (33 PTS, 7 ASTS), Kevin Durant (33 PTS, 9 REBS, 7 ASTS) & the Nets have found their rhythm offensively. They scored a remarkable 42 PTS in the third period. Their defense has improved as well, but they have so much more to do. – 9:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
About time the Grizzlies sent a second defender at Durant. Almost like they hadn’t noticed Irving went to the bench. – 9:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
There is nothing you can do with this version of Kevin Durant — on either end. – 9:29 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both have 33 points and the Nets have finally taken a lead. With guys who can score like that, you may be able to get by with some pretty bad defense. – 9:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kevin Durant just nailed a smooth jumper over Kyle Anderson and jogged back up the court reaching his hand out towards Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant. Morant didn’t shake it. – 9:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant’s feeling it: He just hit Kyle Anderson with a behind the back crossover into a pull-up mod range for 33 points on the night. – 9:27 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have crawled all the way out of an 18-point hole. Kyrie and KD have combined for 66 points through almost three quarters. The emotional lift KD gives this group just by being out there every night is something. – 9:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are getting Irving-Durant’d in the third quarter. Happens to the best of them. – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are back up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are cooking. – 9:27 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Boy am I glad Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play in the Eastern Conference. – 9:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant finds Kyrie Irving in transition for a corner 3, plus the foul. Timeout, Grizzlies. Irving is up to 32 points and the Nets have cut the Memphis lead down to just four. – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving a corner 3 from KD and the foul. Memphis’ 18-point lead is down to four. Irving’s got 32. Freethrow coming after the timeout. – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies up 76-62 on #Nets at halftime without Ja Morant.
Irving 22, Durant 19.
Former #Suns guard D’Anthony Melton 20 off bench for Griz.
Dillon Brooks 16.
#Suns win w/Grizzlies loss gives Phoenix homecourt advantage throughout playoffs.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 62, Grizzlies 76
Kyrie Irving (22 PTS), Kevin Durant (19 PTS) & the Nets are getting lit up from behind the arc still. Memphis is shooting it at 48% from 3. The Grizzlies have also attempted 12 more shots than Brooklyn, allowing a disgraceful 76 points at the half. – 8:46 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kevin Durant just dapped up Kendrick Perkins and Tee Morant courtside. Penny Hardaway is also in the front row tonight. – 8:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 32, Grizzlies 40
Kyrie Irving (11 PTS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are struggling to guard Memphis on the perimeter. Brooklyn is also struggling to take care of the ball, they already have 6 turnovers. The Nets have to start cleaning this up. – 8:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie and KD have already combined for 16 points early — but the Grizzlies have had an answer each time the Nets made a push so far.
Man, a Warriors-Grizzlies series would be a lot fun if both teams can get to that point. – 8:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
With Kyle Anderson in the game, Dillon Brooks is guarding Kyrie, and Anderson is on Durant – 7:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Nets: Irving, Brown, Edwards, KD, Drummond
Grizzlies: Tyus, Bane, Brooks, Trip, Adams – 7:37 PM
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting Kessler Edwards with KD, Kyrie, Drum and Bruce. Edwards has been playing well lately. I count 10 available guys for the Nets tonight. – 7:23 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Grizzlies:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
📈Kessler Edwards
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say:
Starters for tonight’s game at Memphis:
Irving, Brown, Durant, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s 41st starting lineup of the season, extending a single season franchise record. – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant signed damn near everything nearby fans waved at him here in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/WGXtNhxOTs – 6:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This fan drove from Nashville on his birthday to see Kevin Durant. And he scored a big time KD signature. pic.twitter.com/kKVBiDi5Mr – 6:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is about as long as I can remember Kevin Durant signing pregame. He made sure to get everyone. pic.twitter.com/mHEPTTzYuI – 6:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Celts D-onovan
• Wolves/Suns
• Kyrie & KD in Memphis
• Jalen Brunson time
• Embiid in LA for the zombie Lakers
• Dubs spiraling
Huge 11-game NBA slate tonight, talking here through tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/6M9u2oJWtd pic.twitter.com/HHe6uc7gBm – 6:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
utah’s league-best offensive rating is 116.2
brooklyn’s offensive rating away from barclays center is 116.7, which is better than every other team on the road (it’s 108.8 at home)
i wrote about the nets, kyrie, kd, and a very weird title contender: si.com/nba/2022/03/23… – 3:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
ESPN has come to town for the ESPN All-Access Day for the Memphis Grizzlies, as they square off against KD, Kyrie and the Brooklyn Nets… without Ja Morant. How can the Grizzlies come away with this national stage win? @AndrewEKatz on the preview: https://t.co/RR2CtxleV0 pic.twitter.com/Pi1H71Hhkl – 8:30 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole has now scored 20 points or more in 10 straight games.
Last Warriors do to that not named Curry, Thompson or Durant was David Lee nine years ago. – 8:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets catch big break — Ja Morant is out for tomorrow’s game with right knee soreness. KD was just saying last night how much he was looking forward to the matchup. – 6:38 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
FYI – @nbastats boxscores now have video tied to matchup data. So you can, i.e., watch Durant’s FGA when he was guarded by Royce O’Neale last night: go.nba.com/2wnki
When looking at the boxscore, change “Traditional” to “Matchups.” Matchup data shows up following morning. – 4:06 PM
Stefan Bondy: I asked Kevin Durant about long process of mandate lift: “It’s no crying over spilled milk. But I’m not naïve to the fact that the Mets and Yankees have a lot of power in our City. I’m sure when they all helped and had conversations, they were able to push it over the top.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 25, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: As part of a memo sent to NBA players on the rollback of New York City’s vaccine mandate, the NBPA encourages eligible players to get booster shots ahead of approaching playoffs in April and “possibility of new variants on the horizon,” according to memo obtained by ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 24, 2022
New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate following weeks of pressure from the sports world after the rule kept Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving from playing in home games and was expected to block several baseball players from taking the field in their upcoming season. Mayor Eric Adams, speaking at Citi Field where the Mets play, said Thursday that he had signed the order. The exemption was effective immediately. -via ESPN / March 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.