Knicks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (31-42) play against the Miami Heat (26-26) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 25, 2022
New York Knicks 15, Miami Heat 14 (Q1 05:50)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry off from deep to start, but that doesn’t matter
Him just taking these threes in the PnR creates such better looks for this offense – 8:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick 3️⃣ from Evan to get things started. pic.twitter.com/YN1R35q9ri – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s a sequence from Bam Adebayo
Strong take on the mismatch, then pulls the fake spin for a baseline drive
Okay – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That play by PJ Tucker does wonders for this offense
Fake the DHO, get into the lane, and put that floater up again – 8:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks opening with Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with the usual of Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Lowry, on his 36th birthday. – 7:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson is available but not starting, according to the Knicks. – 7:36 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Working in the city where the heat is on ☀️ pic.twitter.com/BopEX0GqHr – 7:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Getting closer to game time…
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/mZibh1o3Oc – 7:30 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Spo comments on the new signing #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Sitting courtside during warmups and watching: Gersson Rosas. Now with the Knicks, it’s his first time back in Target Center since he was fired before training camp. – 7:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin getting some shots up pregame
RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley doing the same… pic.twitter.com/4Uo1eZMQGV – 6:47 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Never know who you’ll bump into on the mean streets of Park Slope. Instant @NYTSports reunion! Fortunately, neither @MontclairMet nor @thejoesexton demanded a 1,000-word Knicks story. pic.twitter.com/5ILEkZPpKi – 6:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo going through an extensive pregame workout, so perhaps it’s all about being ready for the visiting Nets on Saturday night. – 6:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra talks about Bam Adebayo offensively:
“I just think everything is really slowing down for him on the offensive end.”
“He’s reading the defenses much better, and then understanding context of what’s needed in every particular moment.” – 6:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Tyler Herro has been ruled out of tonight’s game against. the Knicks.
Miami says Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin will all warm up with the intent to play. – 6:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#NYKvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Knicks.
Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin will all warm up with the intent to play. – 6:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
HEAT INJURY REPORT UPDATE VS KNICKS:
Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson, and Caleb Martin will play
Tyler Herro remains out, along with Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Update on Heat questionable players:
Butler (ankle): playing
Herro (knee): out
Martin (knee): playing
Robinson (Achilles): playing
Tucker (knee): playing
(Those listed as playing being termed “questionable” by Heat.)
Previously ruled out: Vincent (toe), Oladipo (knee). – 6:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro remains out. Lots of other questionables leaning toward playing, including Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker. – 6:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler gets Kyle Lowry a nice birthday gift:
Lowry: “It’s nice to have a teammate that is on a max deal.” pic.twitter.com/TGjGcnvMg0 – 6:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Follow @DBWilson2 for Heat tweets tonight. I don’t work back-to-backs this late in the season. – 6:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
There’s always that one friend you can rely on to keep the birthday celebrations going 😂
@Miami Heat // @Publix pic.twitter.com/DrmAAn4rp7 – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat, Spoelstra in process of dialing back with Markieff Morris? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Miami Heat sign Mychal Mulder, waive Kyle Guy. A look at what the move means. Plus: Dragic about to return as an opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat mantra amid the confusion? ‘Figure it out. Get it done. Get ready to roll’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I want to tweet about how bad Miami traffic is tonight. But you know this already. Part of my Presidential election platform will ban traffic and Ultra music festivals. Vote for me. Let’s end traffic together. Paid for by the committee that just doesn’t get it. #ad – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Question: Could the Heat and the city not have worked together not to have back-to-back weekend games next door to Ultra? Um, Urban Planning 101? – 5:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A warning to those attempting to get to tonight‘s Heat game: it might already be too late with this traffic. But if you’re coming to Saturday night’s game against Brooklyn, leave now. – 5:08 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Drop a 🤟 if you’re ready for Friday Night Knicks pic.twitter.com/NN0UoAkyRQ – 5:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Coming down to @FTXArena for tonight’s game vs the Knicks? Give yourself some extra time to account for Ultra Music Festival traffic.
Get the latest on the matchup itself and road closures in the downtown Miami area ⬇️ – 4:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Taj Gibson gets the green light to shoot from 3 nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow in Miami: pic.twitter.com/fJUu2iAUVv – 4:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Seth Curry and Goran Dragić are PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat, the Nets say. – 4:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets have released status report for Miami: pic.twitter.com/qG9OyyaCyy – 4:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before knocking down an open 3-pointer, Jordan Poole created space against Kyle Lowry with a smooth crossover on Wednesday against the Heat. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/24/wat… – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with his move up to a two-way contract with the Heat, Mychal Mulder is remaining with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. – 3:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat waives Kyle Guy to sign Mychal Mulder to a two-way deal. The thinking behind the late-season move miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Plus, the challenges that the Heat’s evolving rotation is creating and more – 3:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 NBA prospect rankings
🏀 Suns clinch the top seed in the West
🏀 The altercation between Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5UyBuT… – 3:30 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Former Heat player Goran Dragic on dust up between Spoelstra and Butler: “That’s normal. I was here seven years. Thats hiw we operated here.” pic.twitter.com/8Aa3pMygIV – 2:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose, Julius Randle clawing for return with #Knicks season in shambles #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/25/der… – 2:46 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Goran Dragic sums the Butler/Spoelstra/Haslem incident #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
That Erik Spoelstra-Jimmy Butler Miami Heat kerfluffle? ‘Normal,’ say Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Watch 13 👀 how many guys in the Association can guard 1-5 in the same possession and stop them all? #BAMDPOY
@CoupNBA dives into the @Bam Adebayo Defensive Player of the Year agenda ➡️ https://t.co/PzzpucRQVg pic.twitter.com/cr4WPBMunO – 2:30 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Awkward form or not, Shawn Marion was a talent #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:14 PM
