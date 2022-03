Knicks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Watch 13 👀 how many guys in the Association can guard 1-5 in the same possession and stop them all? #BAMDPOY@CoupNBA dives into the @Bam Adebayo Defensive Player of the Year agenda ➡️ https://t.co/PzzpucRQVg

Former Heat player Goran Dragic on dust up between Spoelstra and Butler: “That’s normal. I was here seven years. Thats hiw we operated here.” pic.twitter.com/8Aa3pMygIV

🏀 NBA prospect rankings🏀 Suns clinch the top seed in the West🏀 The altercation between Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem #TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor

Heat waives Kyle Guy to sign Mychal Mulder to a two-way deal. The thinking behind the late-season move miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Plus, the challenges that the Heat’s evolving rotation is creating and more – 3:30 PM

Even with his move up to a two-way contract with the Heat, Mychal Mulder is remaining with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. – 3:48 PM

Before knocking down an open 3-pointer, Jordan Poole created space against Kyle Lowry with a smooth crossover on Wednesday against the Heat. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/24/wat…

Seth Curry and Goran Dragić are PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat, the Nets say. – 4:06 PM

Coming down to @FTXArena for tonight’s game vs the Knicks? Give yourself some extra time to account for Ultra Music Festival traffic.Get the latest on the matchup itself and road closures in the downtown Miami area ⬇️ – 4:25 PM

A warning to those attempting to get to tonight‘s Heat game: it might already be too late with this traffic. But if you’re coming to Saturday night’s game against Brooklyn, leave now. – 5:08 PM

Question: Could the Heat and the city not have worked together not to have back-to-back weekend games next door to Ultra? Um, Urban Planning 101? – 5:11 PM

I want to tweet about how bad Miami traffic is tonight. But you know this already. Part of my Presidential election platform will ban traffic and Ultra music festivals. Vote for me. Let’s end traffic together. Paid for by the committee that just doesn’t get it. #ad

From earlier — Heat mantra amid the confusion? ‘Figure it out. Get it done. Get ready to roll’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

From earlier — Miami Heat sign Mychal Mulder, waive Kyle Guy. A look at what the move means. Plus: Dragic about to return as an opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

There’s always that one friend you can rely on to keep the birthday celebrations going 😂 @Miami Heat // @Publix pic.twitter.com/DrmAAn4rp7

HEAT INJURY REPORT UPDATE VS KNICKS:Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson, and Caleb Martin will playTyler Herro remains out, along with Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent – 6:18 PM

The Heat say Tyler Herro has been ruled out of tonight’s game against. the Knicks.Miami says Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin will all warm up with the intent to play. – 6:20 PM

Erik Spoelstra talks about Bam Adebayo offensively:“I just think everything is really slowing down for him on the offensive end.”“He’s reading the defenses much better, and then understanding context of what’s needed in every particular moment.” – 6:21 PM

Mitchell Robinson will warm up and see if he can go, Tom Thibodeau said. – 6:32 PM

Victor Oladipo going through an extensive pregame workout, so perhaps it’s all about being ready for the visiting Nets on Saturday night. – 6:37 PM

Never know who you’ll bump into on the mean streets of Park Slope. Instant ⁦@NYTSports reunion⁩! Fortunately, neither ⁦@MontclairMet⁩ nor ⁦@thejoesexton⁩ demanded a 1,000-word Knicks story. pic.twitter.com/5ILEkZPpKi

Have to imagine the crowd will be tilting toward Providence this evening. Fans of Miami and Iowa State aren’t going to be cheering for their team to face Kansas in the next round. #kubball

Sitting courtside during warmups and watching: Gersson Rosas. Now with the Knicks, it’s his first time back in Target Center since he was fired before training camp. – 7:08 PM

Mitchell Robinson is available but not starting, according to the Knicks. – 7:36 PM

Mitchell Robinson is available tonight but will come off the bench, Knicks say. Jericho Sims starting. – 7:37 PM

That play by PJ Tucker does wonders for this offenseFake the DHO, get into the lane, and put that floater up again – 8:14 PM

Well that’s a sequence from Bam AdebayoStrong take on the mismatch, then pulls the fake spin for a baseline driveOkay – 8:16 PM

Kyle Lowry off from deep to start, but that doesn’t matterHim just taking these threes in the PnR creates such better looks for this offense – 8:18 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.