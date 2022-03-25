Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (45-28) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-32) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 25, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 16, Minnesota Timberwolves 15 (Q1 04:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd said before the game that the Mavs’ transition defense must be better than when the teams met Monday in Dallas. So far, it hasn’t. – 8:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
On Monday, the Wolves exclusively ran drop against Dallas in the first half. Tonight against Dallas (at least early), exclusively high wall. – 8:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to a solid start in Minnesota, up 14-11 at the first timeout. Doncic made a really tough fadeaway over Towns to energize the Mavs. – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Had some one-on-one Doncic-KAT action there, with Doncic swishing a turnaround as the shot-clock expired.
Another potential one-on-one to watch tonight: Towns and Doncic both have 14 technical fouls, two shy of an automatic one-game suspension. – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s not an easy basket 👏 pic.twitter.com/C4SyClLndf – 8:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards with two quick fouls. Wolves did not like either one of them. – 8:17 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Minnesota starting now on BSSW. Mavs look to win 3 of 4 this year against the Timberwolves and depending on what happens with the Jazz, they could move into 4th in the West. – 8:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective ponders which active players have any hope of finishing among top 3 on all-time scoring list. Guys who have a long shot: KD, Giannis, Luka, Trae, Booker, Tatum, KAT, Jokic m.youtube.com/watch?v=rPLiNE… @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps – 7:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Forearm Contusion) is AVAILABLE.
Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) is OUT vs. Dallas. pic.twitter.com/AhQHU5eJXa – 7:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Good start for Deni Avdija in Detroit: 12 pts, 3 reb, 10 min, 5-7 FG, 2-2 3PT – 7:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A very special message to Wolves fans from the one and only @Jidion6 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yf5YOVVeQZ – 7:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/l5WNlIVRdM – 7:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIN starters: Edwards, Vanderbilt, Towns, Russell, Beverley
7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves defense learning some lessons against tougher competition: startribune.com/timberwolves-d… – 6:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd says it’s “above my pay grade” as to how Sterling Brown will get back to Dallas. Kidd said all he knows is Brown won’t be flying back with the team tonight, obviously. – 6:39 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live.
• 76ers back in LA
• Luka vs. Bev Round 2
• Jazz/Hornets
• Hawks?
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes to lead the show
Taking your questions now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=TWrHqg… – 6:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s 43-31.
Here are their final 8 games:
3/26 – OKC
3/28 – @ CHA
3/30 – @ IND
4/1 – MIN
4/3 – @ LAL
4/5 – SAS
4/7 – MEM
4/10 – LAL
Gimme record predictions… – 6:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway getting shots up. Kidd said earlier this week that he doesn’t expect THJ back for playoffs. Knowing Hardaway, he has other ideas. Who knows, if Mavs make lengthy run? Recall Caron Butler pushing to come back in ‘11 throughout Finals run. Didn’t make it, but helped rehab. pic.twitter.com/jvLsTjC2Ty – 5:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards will have a change to their starting lineup tonight, but he will keep that under wraps until lineups are announced 30 min. before the game. – 5:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Theo Pinson has been out since Feb. 10 with a broken finger, but as you can see he’s out here shooting with no splint. His pinky and ring finger are taped together for stability. pic.twitter.com/pIKVFvZxXe – 5:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your 21-22 Dallas Mavericks 📸 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xxbxtxnJ6F – 3:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hornets-Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday, Kyrie Irving’s expected home debut this season, goes to NBA TV, replacing Jazz at Mavericks. – 3:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jalen Brunson says he’s figuring out whether he can make it to SA for Villanova’s regional final on Saturday. Mavs don’t return from Minnesota until 1-2 a.m. They host Utah on Sunday night. If Brunson’s able to fly back from SA Sat. night he’ll probably do it. Driving, no. – 2:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
looking for revenge 😈
