Patrick Beverley says Luka Doncic the hardest player he's had to defend in his career

Landon Thomas: Patrick Beverley on the toughest player he’s had to defend in his career: “Easy, so far it’s been Luka Doncic.”
Source: Twitter
Brad Townsend @townbrad
On Wedesday I mentioned Doncic collecting the game ball to give to Moses Wright for his first NBA points. A helpful fan named Paul emailed this photo today. pic.twitter.com/J42LslKzXq – 11:40 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Dallas Mavericks are one of the top seeds in the Western Conference
Mavs Champion, @Jason Terry, joined @JustinTermine & @Eddie Johnson and talked about the things that make Luka so great. pic.twitter.com/MJiUNEGE0W – 11:22 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
How long does it take for Luka to say to Patrick Beverley “You’re too small?” Especially after a subpar 5-17 FG game on Monday. Let’s find out together as the Mavs try to make it 3 straight wins and 11 of 14 in MIN. @PeasRadio pre at 6:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:10 @theeagledallas – 11:21 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Grab your popcorn: Are Patrick Beverley and Rudy Gobert ready for the new, ruthless Luka Doncic? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks aren’t the least bit worried about Luka Doncic when it comes to dealing with antagonistic opponents like Patrick Beverley or Rudy Gobert.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs list Bertans (right knee soreness) and Trey Burke (illness) as out for tomorrow’s game in Minneapolis. Doncic is not on the injury report. – 3:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Kyrie Irving is in the top five, but how high did he rise in the new NBA Player Power Rankings?
10. Luka Doncic
9. Karl-Anthony Towns
8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7. Joel Embiid
6. Kevin Durant
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.0
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.6
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.4
7. Trae Young: 14.0
8. Ja Morant: 13.6
9. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
10. Devin Booker: 13.3
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell on Patrick Beverley:
“Pat’s got so much credibility that when he speaks, you’re a guy that listens. He may come off a little different with how he’s saying it, but it’s what he’s saying, not how he’s saying it.” – 12:01 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Spencer Dinwiddie said he was unaware that Doncic got the game ball for Moses Wright, “but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did.” Dinwiddie said Doncic fetched the game ball after his game-winning shot at Brooklyn. “He’s a class act,” Dinwiddie said. – 11:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jalen Brunson on what changes for Mavs when Luka Doncic doesn’t play: “Besides not having a generational talent, not a lot.” – 11:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson without Luka this season:
20.4 PPG
7.5 APG
49/35/80%
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch, when asked about the officiating in the second and third quarters:
“It’s just a rodeo every single night. I have no idea. Just try to navigate a lot of things out there.”
Said he hadn’t seen a technical like the one Beverley received. – 10:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic went out and grabbed the game ball for Moses Wright after he scored his first NBA points, a 3-point play with 2:29 left. – 10:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks handle Houston 110-91 behind strong nights from Brunson, Dinwiddie and Powell. Next up is at Minnesota on Friday where the reception will certainly be chilly for Luka and company. – 10:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson scored 16 points (5-6 FG) while playing the full third quarter, Luka Doncic’s usual rotation pattern. – 10:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Hadn’t really thought of this until witnessing them both get technicals in the same game, but what Jae Crowder brought to Phoenix last year is very similar to what Patrick Beverley has brought to Minnesota this year. – 9:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Patrick Beverley got a technical foul earlier this quarter and now Deandre Ayton gets one too. – 9:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Beverley the latest Wolves player/coach to get a technical. It’s the hip thing to do. – 9:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dinwiddie with 19 in 13 minutes. Luka might not get his job back. – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Beverley hits both FTs.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
They called Crowder for a Flagrant 1, Beverley getting free throws before the end of the half. – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
So now the last play is under review as Crowder’s follow through on 3 hit Beverley in face.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Now Crowder commits an offensive foul on Beverley as time expires in the half. Beverley was down for a moment. Officials going to review the foul. – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves are shooting 48.8% from the field, 9-of-22 from 3 as they take an 11-point lead on Beverley 3-point play. – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker playing the one puts Beverley on him.
Now with Holiday checking in, Beverley still guarding him.
Booker scores, Prince answers with 3.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie will start for Luka tonight. Also Moses Wright active. – 7:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s absence tonight vs. Rockets for right ankle soreness: “No long-term concern. Hopefully he’ll be ready to practice tomorrow.” – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We haven’t said one word about it.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on facing T-Wolves guard Patrick Beverley. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/VsosAawmil – 6:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Isaiah Livers sustained the concussion in a collision with Luka Garza in Monday’s game. – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Isaiah Livers’ concussion, Casey said he and Luka Garza butt heads in practice. Garza isn’t in protocols, though. “He’s hard-headed,” Casey said. – 5:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This would seem to be the night to give Luka the night off. HOU did win over KP (22-13 5 Blks) & WAS on Wed, but are just 4-22 in last 26. Wins vs CLE, MEM, & LAL. They’ve lost 10 straight on the road by an avg of 16.3 pts, & at 7-29 on the road have the worst road record in @NBA – 11:53 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs 8-8 when Luka doesn’t play, and he won’t play tonight vs HOU, as Mavs seek their first sweep of HOU since 2012, They’ve already won season series for first time since 2013. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 (Really) @theeagledallas – 11:03 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers (concussion) is doubtful for tonight vs. #Hawks.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 45+ points this season:
4 — Trae Young
4 — Steph Curry
3 — Luka Doncic
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs win over T’Wolves offers cushion in the standings, allows them to rest Luka Doncic vs. Rockets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:30 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
If you do nothing but flip out Trae for Luka, where is this Atlanta team right now? – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wolves took issue with several late calls last night, but in the L2M report both officiating mistakes cited by the NBA went against the Mavs. Most blatant was when Beverley pump-faked a FT with 2.5 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/g85t3EgcYf – 5:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Two-minute report is in, and the league says Bullock’s foul of Beverley was indeed on the floor and shouldn’t have been awarded three shots. pic.twitter.com/B6W3bhA3d6 – 5:11 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs have announced Luka Doncic will be out tomorrow night vs Houston due to right ankle soreness. Davis Bertans will miss his second straight game with right knee soreness. – 4:35 PM
Duane Rankin: “Yeah.” Devin Booker when asked if his name should be in the #NBA MVP conversation. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/ZPIHGjbsve -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 25, 2022
