Steve Kerr on shutting James Wiseman down: We're protecting his future

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr on the decision to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season: “it was ultimately very simple: we’re protecting James’ future.” Says he wouldn’t be able to play in any games for the next few weeks, so made sense to rule him out.
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Eric Patten @EricPatten
…this is why those words only appear after James Wiseman is a helluva defense. I mean, if we are being literal those words appeared after ALL five of those names – 6:25 PM
…this is why those words only appear after James Wiseman is a helluva defense. I mean, if we are being literal those words appeared after ALL five of those names – 6:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman being out for the season:
“We’re just protecting James’ future, and it makes the most sense to go this route, and again I just feel terrible for James.” – 6:06 PM
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman being out for the season:
“We’re just protecting James’ future, and it makes the most sense to go this route, and again I just feel terrible for James.” – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said it’s possible James Wiseman will be able to do on court activity the next few months behind the scenes. Also said he’s comfortable with what the Warriors have at center heading into playoffs. pic.twitter.com/VbfBfOB6WL – 6:05 PM
Steve Kerr said it’s possible James Wiseman will be able to do on court activity the next few months behind the scenes. Also said he’s comfortable with what the Warriors have at center heading into playoffs. pic.twitter.com/VbfBfOB6WL – 6:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on the decision to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season: “it was ultimately very simple: we’re protecting James’ future.”
Says he wouldn’t be able to play in any games for the next few weeks, so made sense to rule him out. – 6:02 PM
Steve Kerr on the decision to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season: “it was ultimately very simple: we’re protecting James’ future.”
Says he wouldn’t be able to play in any games for the next few weeks, so made sense to rule him out. – 6:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Wiseman: “Ultimately, very simple, we’re just protecting James’ future.” – 6:01 PM
Steve Kerr on Wiseman: “Ultimately, very simple, we’re just protecting James’ future.” – 6:01 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors officially announce that James Wiseman is being shut down for the rest of the year. Bob Myers adds additional comments on the situation. pic.twitter.com/3a5zScj41O – 6:00 PM
The Warriors officially announce that James Wiseman is being shut down for the rest of the year. Bob Myers adds additional comments on the situation. pic.twitter.com/3a5zScj41O – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
James Wiseman out rest of season for #Warriors pic.twitter.com/54ICa4xL4N – 5:59 PM
James Wiseman out rest of season for #Warriors pic.twitter.com/54ICa4xL4N – 5:59 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors officially announced that center James Wiseman is out for the season. – 5:59 PM
The Golden State Warriors officially announced that center James Wiseman is out for the season. – 5:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Golden State’s James Wiseman — who’s rehabbing his right knee — missing the entirety of the 2021-2022 season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:57 PM
ESPN story on Golden State’s James Wiseman — who’s rehabbing his right knee — missing the entirety of the 2021-2022 season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:57 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
For the best. It would have been difficult to drop Wiseman into the playoffs without a single regular season game. It’s so late in the season, take the expectation off the now and put him in a position to succeed next season. pic.twitter.com/3H7ajvIUyj – 5:50 PM
For the best. It would have been difficult to drop Wiseman into the playoffs without a single regular season game. It’s so late in the season, take the expectation off the now and put him in a position to succeed next season. pic.twitter.com/3H7ajvIUyj – 5:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors center James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of the season
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ce… – 5:50 PM
Warriors center James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of the season
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ce… – 5:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
League sources confirm to the @sfchronicle that James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season. ESPN was first to report the news. Golden State has decided to take a long-term approach with Wiseman’s recovery. – 5:47 PM
League sources confirm to the @sfchronicle that James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season. ESPN was first to report the news. Golden State has decided to take a long-term approach with Wiseman’s recovery. – 5:47 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The out “indefinitely” news we got on Wiseman last week made him being shut down for the season rather obvious. No need to freak out. Throwing him into the fire before the recent swelling was already dicey as it is. – 5:44 PM
The out “indefinitely” news we got on Wiseman last week made him being shut down for the season rather obvious. No need to freak out. Throwing him into the fire before the recent swelling was already dicey as it is. – 5:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, now James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of 2021-22 campaign … too many good players who haven’t made it onto the floor for a single minute all season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:43 PM
Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, now James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of 2021-22 campaign … too many good players who haven’t made it onto the floor for a single minute all season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:43 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Wiseman (right knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/DsivMlsvdR – 5:42 PM
James Wiseman (right knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/DsivMlsvdR – 5:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr will keep experimenting with lineup combos the last month
“With this team, roles are less clearly defined than any team I’ve ever had here.”
“We have to continue to look at lineups that give us the floor spacing and balance of youth and veterans.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/XxRyt6JKKY – 3:36 PM
Steve Kerr will keep experimenting with lineup combos the last month
“With this team, roles are less clearly defined than any team I’ve ever had here.”
“We have to continue to look at lineups that give us the floor spacing and balance of youth and veterans.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/XxRyt6JKKY – 3:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t play tonight in Atlanta. But the fact that he was upgraded to questionable is a good sign. Might play on one end of their upcoming back to back.
Kerr says every decision made with Andre is to have him not miss any more time once he returns. – 11:36 AM
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t play tonight in Atlanta. But the fact that he was upgraded to questionable is a good sign. Might play on one end of their upcoming back to back.
Kerr says every decision made with Andre is to have him not miss any more time once he returns. – 11:36 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala might return during one of the team’s upcoming back-to-backs. Won’t play tonight. – 11:35 AM
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala might return during one of the team’s upcoming back-to-backs. Won’t play tonight. – 11:35 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala won’t play tonight in Atlanta. Warriors did upgrade him to questionable. “Getting closer,” Kerr said. Maybe one of the upcoming back to back vs Wizards, Grizzlies. – 11:35 AM
Andre Iguodala won’t play tonight in Atlanta. Warriors did upgrade him to questionable. “Getting closer,” Kerr said. Maybe one of the upcoming back to back vs Wizards, Grizzlies. – 11:35 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr and Draymond Green demanded more toughness.
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga understood the assignment.
https://t.co/K5KYSX1ehS pic.twitter.com/tUY4fOUG8D – 1:55 AM
Steve Kerr and Draymond Green demanded more toughness.
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga understood the assignment.
https://t.co/K5KYSX1ehS pic.twitter.com/tUY4fOUG8D – 1:55 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, and Steve Kerr laud Johnathan Kuminga for his work ethic and improvement over the course of the season.
Kuminga had 22 and 5 today including this beautiful turn around jumper. pic.twitter.com/6ueNYBE5sL – 10:59 PM
Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, and Steve Kerr laud Johnathan Kuminga for his work ethic and improvement over the course of the season.
Kuminga had 22 and 5 today including this beautiful turn around jumper. pic.twitter.com/6ueNYBE5sL – 10:59 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr with a vote of confidence with Andrew Wiggins who has been struggling mightily.
Wiggins was 8-16 for 22 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/8Gm1vaXMxK – 10:31 PM
Steve Kerr with a vote of confidence with Andrew Wiggins who has been struggling mightily.
Wiggins was 8-16 for 22 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/8Gm1vaXMxK – 10:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “He was fantastic running high screen and roll late in the game.” pic.twitter.com/Tk3xq6Bt8g – 10:31 PM
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “He was fantastic running high screen and roll late in the game.” pic.twitter.com/Tk3xq6Bt8g – 10:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr noticed more competitive fire and better defense tonight. As far as losing to worst team in East then beating best team in East, Kerr said “Sometimes the NBA doesn’t make any sense. Everybody is human. Don’t succumb to the noise.” – 10:25 PM
Kerr noticed more competitive fire and better defense tonight. As far as losing to worst team in East then beating best team in East, Kerr said “Sometimes the NBA doesn’t make any sense. Everybody is human. Don’t succumb to the noise.” – 10:25 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Steve Kerr has to figure out most amount of minutes individually for Thompson & Wiggins but least amount of minutes playing together. – 10:01 PM
Steve Kerr has to figure out most amount of minutes individually for Thompson & Wiggins but least amount of minutes playing together. – 10:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Great night for Jonathan Kuminga in a spot start — 22 points going downhill through the Miami defense. But it’s over early. Fouls out with 5:35 left. Steve Kerr challenged his 6th, but it was unsuccessful. Warriors clinging to 6-point lead. – 9:43 PM
Great night for Jonathan Kuminga in a spot start — 22 points going downhill through the Miami defense. But it’s over early. Fouls out with 5:35 left. Steve Kerr challenged his 6th, but it was unsuccessful. Warriors clinging to 6-point lead. – 9:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr is taking a bigger-picture approached when it came to deciding to rest players.
“These decisions are made based on a process, not the results of the previous game … there’s no balance (b/w dropping games vs. rest) to be made. You make the decision based on health.” – 6:10 PM
Steve Kerr is taking a bigger-picture approached when it came to deciding to rest players.
“These decisions are made based on a process, not the results of the previous game … there’s no balance (b/w dropping games vs. rest) to be made. You make the decision based on health.” – 6:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Steve Kerr says Erik Spoelstra is on his USA Basketball coaching staff for one reason.
“Bring Bam,” Steve said.
He’s kidding.
We think. – 6:09 PM
Steve Kerr says Erik Spoelstra is on his USA Basketball coaching staff for one reason.
“Bring Bam,” Steve said.
He’s kidding.
We think. – 6:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding Klay, Draymond, and Otto not playing on the 2nd night of a b2b, Kerr says it’s a decision of “care and rest” determined by training staff. As far as games that might become losses with guys out, Kerr said “there is no balance. It’s a decision based on health.” – 6:09 PM
Regarding Klay, Draymond, and Otto not playing on the 2nd night of a b2b, Kerr says it’s a decision of “care and rest” determined by training staff. As far as games that might become losses with guys out, Kerr said “there is no balance. It’s a decision based on health.” – 6:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Longest tenured NBA coaches:
1. Gregg Popovich (could be retiring)
2. Erik Spoelstra (not going anywhere)
3. Steve Kerr (probably not going anywhere)
4. Quin Snyder (on shaky ground)
5. Michael Malone – 3:59 PM
Longest tenured NBA coaches:
1. Gregg Popovich (could be retiring)
2. Erik Spoelstra (not going anywhere)
3. Steve Kerr (probably not going anywhere)
4. Quin Snyder (on shaky ground)
5. Michael Malone – 3:59 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr discusses what went wrong after yet another loss to a non-playoff team.
Also discusses the play on Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/gKOzRsh5An – 10:09 PM
Steve Kerr discusses what went wrong after yet another loss to a non-playoff team.
Also discusses the play on Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/gKOzRsh5An – 10:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “There has to be a level of discipline and accountability, of competitive desire. And, I know these are great guys. I love these guys. I know they want to win. But we have to learn how to win. Right now we don’t know how to win.” – 9:57 PM
Steve Kerr: “There has to be a level of discipline and accountability, of competitive desire. And, I know these are great guys. I love these guys. I know they want to win. But we have to learn how to win. Right now we don’t know how to win.” – 9:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins after he shot 5-of-19 against Orlando:
“I have faith in Wigs. I think he’s going to get this thing turned around and have a strong final 10 games. I really do.” – 9:56 PM
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins after he shot 5-of-19 against Orlando:
“I have faith in Wigs. I think he’s going to get this thing turned around and have a strong final 10 games. I really do.” – 9:56 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said he has a great group of guys he believes in. Says they want to win, but have to learn *how* to win, he emphisized. – 9:52 PM
Kerr said he has a great group of guys he believes in. Says they want to win, but have to learn *how* to win, he emphisized. – 9:52 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said fouling three point shooters has “killed us. KILLED US” he emphisized. Also noted too many illega screens, not being sharp on switches, and not going hard enough for loose balls. – 9:51 PM
Kerr said fouling three point shooters has “killed us. KILLED US” he emphisized. Also noted too many illega screens, not being sharp on switches, and not going hard enough for loose balls. – 9:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr still hasn’t decided if Klay Thompson and others will rest tomorrow night in Miami. – 9:50 PM
Steve Kerr still hasn’t decided if Klay Thompson and others will rest tomorrow night in Miami. – 9:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr immediately calls timeout after Jordan Poole hurt his right foot/ankle when running into a Magic player on a drive. Trying to walk it off, but is in apparent pain. – 7:48 PM
Steve Kerr immediately calls timeout after Jordan Poole hurt his right foot/ankle when running into a Magic player on a drive. Trying to walk it off, but is in apparent pain. – 7:48 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, who has missed the first 73 games of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs. -via Twitter @warriors / March 25, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will continue rehabilitating his right knee. Wiseman has been recovering from a meniscus repair last April, and the team has been cautious to protect him for the long-term. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 25, 2022
James Wiseman: Wiseman is expected to remain in the Bay Area to continue his rehab — which includes strength and conditioning exercises. There are no plans for more surgery on the knee, sources said. Wiseman played three games in G League this month before swelling in knee sidelined him. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 25, 2022
