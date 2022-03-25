Taj Gibson on Jimmy Butler dustup with Haslem, Spoelstra: That's normal when it comes to championship basketball

Marc Berman: Taj Gibson, former mate of Jimmy Butler, said of JB-Spoelstra-Haslem bench dustup: “That’s normal when it comes to championship style basketball. You’re going to have little outbreaks. Not everybody’s going to have a cool head all season. That’s just a test of camaraderie.”
On BRING IT IN, @jshector and @David Thorpe wonder what would make Jimmy Butler so mad. https://t.co/vhuhaIrtvC pic.twitter.com/BvdMOqIoNF – 1:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Taj Gibson, former mate of Jimmy Butler, said of JB-Spoelstra-Haslem bench dustup: “That’s normal when it comes to championship style basketball. You’re going to have little outbreaks. Not everybody’s going to have a cool head all season. That’s just a test of camaraderie.” – 12:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🌴 Podcast now on @spotify
– Jimmy Butler’s response to Spo argument
– @DanPizzuta on Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill
– How Hill will open up the offense
– Are the Dolphins a playoff team?
– What it means for Tua
open.spotify.com/episode/0Dmbhq… – 10:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s “anger and frustration” boiled over during last night’s loss to the Warriors. Inside the Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem-Erik Spoelstra confrontation and what happens next miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat injury report tomorrow vs Knicks
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin all questionable
Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent out
@5ReasonsSports – 3:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Wobvestigation: Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem, and The Miami Heat Altercation. pic.twitter.com/6dQ6NNRgHp – 3:16 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey was praised by both Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo recently. Maxey reacted to their praise on Wednesday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/24/six… via @SixersWire – 2:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s “anger and frustration” boiled over during last night’s loss to the Warriors. Inside the Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem-Erik Spoelstra confrontation and what happens next miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “That’s us just figuring it out. Everybody. Emotions run high.” – 1:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
No, Jimmy Butler didn’t say that #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:19 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s “anger and frustration” boiled over during last night’s loss to the Warriors. Inside the Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem-Erik Spoelstra confrontation and what happens next miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “That’s us just figuring it out. Everybody. Emotions run high.” – 11:02 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The moment PJ Tucker heard Jimmy Butler say something wild. ….Knicks in Miami tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/NbKOmPX01O – 7:30 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jimmy Butler gets heated with Udonis Haslem & Erik Spoelstra during timeout sportando.basketball/en/jimmy-butle… – 5:38 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Grizzlies euphoria
• D Book & the Suns laying waste to NBA
• Celtics Halo sword
• Jimmy Butler situation
• Operation Margarethe
• Super Pumped
• The Dropout
• After-Party (?)
Taking your calls
➡️ https://t.co/U8Pq9pxawi pic.twitter.com/CwC4QTg5Gq – 12:41 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Udonis Haslem, Erik Spoelstra restrained from Jimmy Butler during Heat huddle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/udo… – 11:59 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem’s verbal confrontation:
“This is us in practice…In practice, we get like that to that point where like it looks like we want to fight each other when we get that mad, but it’s just the competitive nature that we have on this team.” – 11:35 PM
Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem’s verbal confrontation:
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bam Adebayo on the Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem disagreement.
“We got passionate players on this team and coaches included. We’re going to have those moments when things aren’t going right, and we get frustrated and explode because we’re so passionate and want to win that bad.” – 11:22 PM
Bam Adebayo on the Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem disagreement.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
PJ Tucker said the Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem argument is behind them already.
“It’s over. You said what you had to say. I said what I had to say. Alright cool, let’s play basketball. We’re playing basketball man.” – 11:06 PM
PJ Tucker said the Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem argument is behind them already.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker plays down the argument between Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra, saying it happens in sports.
“I laughed. I walked off the court laughing. Let’s play.” pic.twitter.com/XUw0x21Ak2 – 10:54 PM
PJ Tucker plays down the argument between Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra, saying it happens in sports.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kyle Lowry on Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, and Udonis Haslem’s verbal altercation during a timeout:
“It’s crazy, but it’s passion.” – 10:39 PM
Kyle Lowry on Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, and Udonis Haslem’s verbal altercation during a timeout:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s the play that prompts Erik Spoelstra’s timeout. Jimmy Butler lazily closes out and gives Jordan Poole an open (although still tough) shot at the end of the shot clock. Still unclear if this had anything to do with the bench argument. pic.twitter.com/yOJ94WywgH – 10:34 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There was a game in March in 2016 where the Heat destroyed the Cavs and LeBron was cracking up with D Wade at halftime. Cleveland went on to win it all. Watching Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra get into it while Heat get boat-raced by half Warriors reminds me of that. – 10:04 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Basically what it seems like the entire Miami Heat’s reaction was to Jimmy Butler in the huddle: pic.twitter.com/UIor6bn7Pd – 10:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Altercation between Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem on Heat bench pic.twitter.com/ABUBDnWSqU – 10:00 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Jimmy Butler has always been the same dude. We glorified him for the stunt he pulled in Minnesota, but he was a punk then too. What’s the narrative going to be this time. Also, nothing gives more pleasure than seeing #HeatCulture being infiltrated by one of its own. – 9:52 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I know a lot has been made about Udonis Haslem & Jimmy Butler jawing at each other & being restrained but Erik Spoelstra was the most heated off them all. When Spo tossed his clipboard on the floor & papers started flying, it was on #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/hbRhZtjapC – 9:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler just needed to be separated in the huddle during the last time-out. Tempers way flaring right now. – 9:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem in an argument near the Heat bench during the timeout. Tensions high after giving up a 13-0 run to the Warriors to start the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/lxnFJPFfn9 – 9:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Miami bench is getting into it with each other during the timeout. Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem were screaming at each other, requiring other teammates to pull them apart from one another. – 9:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem was just pulled back from Jimmy Butler. And Erik Spoelstra was also not happy with Butler during that timeout. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem was just physically restrained from going after Jimmy Butler, with Butler pointing back heatedly. – 9:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 50, Warriors 50. Jimmy Butler with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Kyle Lowry with 13 points and three assists. Warriors hanging around despite being without Curry, Green and Thompson. – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now this is an interesting lineup
Jimmy Butler with Duncan/Strus and Morris/Tucker
Gives Jimmy the space, but is there enough creation? – 8:01 PM
Now this is an interesting lineup
Jimmy Butler with Duncan/Strus and Morris/Tucker
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Among the 274 players who entered today with at least 90 three-pointers attempted, Jimmy Butler ranked last with a 18.5 three-point percentage.
Butler is 2 of 2 tonight. Heat has opened 5 of 8 on threes. – 7:59 PM
Among the 274 players who entered today with at least 90 three-pointers attempted, Jimmy Butler ranked last with a 18.5 three-point percentage.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has already tied his season-high for threes made in a game with two. Heat leads 13-8. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Alright I’ve seen enough
This team’s spacing is immaculate with elite sniper Jimmy Butler – 7:49 PM
Alright I’ve seen enough
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sat down for a 1-on-1 with Jimmy Butler yesterday.
He’s 2-for-2 on 3’s since.
You’re welcome. – 7:49 PM
Sat down for a 1-on-1 with Jimmy Butler yesterday.
He’s 2-for-2 on 3’s since.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler makes a three to open the game. His 18th made three of the season. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And of course Jimmy Butler opens the scoring with a three, showing you can get a triple-shot at Big Face coffee. – 7:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks take 40-24 lead with Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley solid and Taj Gibson capping it with last-second 3. No Julius, Mitchell and RJ was quiet. – 7:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks put up 40 in the first quarter — Obi with 9-4-2; Taj Gibson finishes it with a corner 3. Lots of extra passes for the open shot. Fournier 1-for-4 from 3 – still 2 behind Starks for franchise record. – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report update, per Erik Spoelstra:
Jimmy Butler (ankle): Will warm up, likely play
Caleb Martin (knee): Will warm up, likely play
Victor Oladipo (back): Will warm up, likely play
Tyler Herro (knee): Out – 5:49 PM
Heat injury report update, per Erik Spoelstra:
Jimmy Butler (ankle): Will warm up, likely play
Caleb Martin (knee): Will warm up, likely play
Victor Oladipo (back): Will warm up, likely play
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo expected to play tonight.
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out. – 5:48 PM
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo expected to play tonight.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
INJURY REPORT UPDATE FOR HEAT:
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin will warm up with the intention to play
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out
@5ReasonsSports – 5:48 PM
INJURY REPORT UPDATE FOR HEAT:
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin will warm up with the intention to play
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo will warm up with intention of playing. Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out. – 5:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And since I’m now going for coffee, here’s another look at our story today with Jimmy Butler, the next step for BigFace Coffee, and how he’s part of the Miami Open.
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 1:47 PM
And since I’m now going for coffee, here’s another look at our story today with Jimmy Butler, the next step for BigFace Coffee, and how he’s part of the Miami Open.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
For Heat (vs Warriors): Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo all listed as questionable. Hard to believe all will play when the Warriors are w/o most of their rotation – 1:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the 72nd game (another loss) in a lost season, 36-year-old Taj Gibson played more mins than the #Knicks’ three rookies.
Taj took as many shots as McBride, Grimes and Sims combined.
Stunningly, Gibson played every second of the final 15 minutes.
https://t.co/V1VfhsM7gS pic.twitter.com/gELcHnnB6l – 11:34 AM
In the 72nd game (another loss) in a lost season, 36-year-old Taj Gibson played more mins than the #Knicks’ three rookies.
Taj took as many shots as McBride, Grimes and Sims combined.
Stunningly, Gibson played every second of the final 15 minutes.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at an evolving aspect of the Heat’s rotation involving Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat’s updated injury report with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for tonight vs. Warriors – 9:01 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau last night on closing with Taj Gibson at the 4: “It was more of a defensive rotation and we wanted to do more switching there, so it was to protect the basket.”
Here was his answer to a later follow-up, as well: pic.twitter.com/E5K0L0lRXB – 8:41 AM
Tom Thibodeau last night on closing with Taj Gibson at the 4: “It was more of a defensive rotation and we wanted to do more switching there, so it was to protect the basket.”
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Obi got the start and after 10 pts, 7 rebs and 3 asts (5 PFs as well) through 3Q, he didn’t play in the 4Q. Why? Thibs will always go to his default: defense. Went with the trusted Taj Gibson to close it out. Again the balance of giving young players experience vs getting a win. – 8:11 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Coffee talk: At the Miami Open, Heat star Jimmy Butler is in the drink business apnews.com/article/8f4d8f… – 4:57 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic on Trae Young’s crossover on Taj Gibson: “That was nasty. It was really good. I’m not going to lie, I haven’t seen it for a while. Tonight, it was like wow. That’s amazing.” – 10:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
When asked if having Taj Gibson in for Obi Toppin throughout the 4th was for defensive purposes, Tom Thibodeau concurred and cited defensive rotations in his answer. He also said NYK wanted to do more switching against ATL in 4th and cited rim/paint protection. – 10:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks lose again, but at least their young draft picks got plenty of valuable reps in an intense game.
Jus kidding lol
Alec Burks logged 35+ minutes again (third most mins played in this game)
and
Taj Gibson played more mins (20) than Sims (13), Grimes (11) and McBride (8). – 9:52 PM
Knicks lose again, but at least their young draft picks got plenty of valuable reps in an intense game.
Jus kidding lol
Alec Burks logged 35+ minutes again (third most mins played in this game)
and
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
TAJ GIBSON stars in “Broken Ankles” – a Trae Young production – 9:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Where Markieff Morris could fit in the Heat’s evolving rotation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat’s updated injury report with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: A look at an evolving aspect of the Heat’s rotation involving Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon that has become “matchup based” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat’s updated injury report with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game – 5:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo all questionable for tomorrow vs the Warriors
Gabe Vincent out
@5ReasonsSports – 5:46 PM
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo all questionable for tomorrow vs the Warriors
Gabe Vincent out
“We’re grown men, man,” Tucker said. “This is part of the game. I haven’t been on any team that emotions didn’t run over sometimes. Get back together, everybody love each other, blah, blah, blah. “I think it’s going to work itself out. We don’t have any guys where it’s just like hard to deal with, you got a lot of other b.s. that goes on. I think everybody’s just trying to figure it out all at the same time, just like other teams are trying to figure out. It’s a part of it, man, the ups and downs, the valleys and peaks of an NBA season.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / March 24, 2022
