Udoka Azubuike undergoes surgery, out for the remainder of the season

The plan is for Azubuike to join the Jazz in San Antonio and then fly back to Utah with the team to undergo further testing as well as an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury. “You’re crushed and everyone in our locker room and our staff felt that,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said on Friday night. “You can imagine how he must feel.” -via deseret.com / March 12, 2022