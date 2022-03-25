Udoka Azubuike undergoes surgery, out for the remainder of the season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike undergoes season-ending surgery ksl.com/article/503754… – 6:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After suffering an ankle injury on assignment in the G League earlier this month, Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike had a surgical procedure done Friday to repair multiple ligaments and to stabilize a joint, and will miss the remainder of the season. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:10 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Udoka Azubuike underwent surgery, and would you believe that the Jazz have described the procedure as “successful?” – 6:03 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments today. He is out for the rest of the season – 6:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery to repair ankle ligaments today. He is ruled out for the remainder of the season. – 6:01 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Udoka Azubuike had surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot to stabilize the Subtalar joint. Azubuike will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, including the playoffs. – 6:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
NEW: Jazz second-year center Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot.
He will be out for the rest of the season. – 6:00 PM
NEW: Jazz second-year center Udoka Azubuike underwent successful surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/25):
*OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 5:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz will still be shorthanded tomorrow against the @Charlotte Hornets.
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 5:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz Injury Report:
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 5:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/24):
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 5:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report vs. CHA:
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Miller: Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House and Udoka Azubuike remain out for tomorrow. Hassan Whiteside is listed as questionable with a right foot sprain. -via Twitter @millerjryan / March 24, 2022
The plan is for Azubuike to join the Jazz in San Antonio and then fly back to Utah with the team to undergo further testing as well as an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury. “You’re crushed and everyone in our locker room and our staff felt that,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said on Friday night. “You can imagine how he must feel.” -via deseret.com / March 12, 2022
