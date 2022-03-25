Warriors vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (48-25) play against the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 25, 2022
Golden State Warriors 67, Atlanta Hawks 58 (Q2 02:12)
Golden State Warriors @warriors
22 & counting for headband klay 😎 pic.twitter.com/SsZBCsoqxv – 8:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Klay Thompson is out here trying to avenge the Warriors’ loss here 7 years ago. – 8:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Don’t let Jordan Poole’s monster first half distract you from the fact that Klay Thompson is on fire right now, too. – 8:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan Poole’s got 20 points
& we’ve got over a half to play ☔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/oZevRckctu – 8:28 PM
Jordan Poole’s got 20 points
& we’ve got over a half to play ☔️
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Midway through 2Q and starters coming back in and no Jalen Johnson yet. – 8:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Just rewatched that possession where Warriors got the OREB and Klay drained the 3.
Talk about no energy for the Hawks. Yeesh. – 8:17 PM
Just rewatched that possession where Warriors got the OREB and Klay drained the 3.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are playing with incredible pace tonight and their execution has been on point. Now that they’re starting to lock up defensively in the second quarter, the lead is growing.
GSW 50, ATL 39 | 9:19 2Q – 8:15 PM
Warriors are playing with incredible pace tonight and their execution has been on point. Now that they’re starting to lock up defensively in the second quarter, the lead is growing.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Warriors play with intentional pace, even when it isn’t a situation where it occurs organically. – 8:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the game, Lou Williams has tied Craig Ehlo for 21st on the Hawks all-time 3FGM list at 210. – 8:12 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Only the second time this season the Warriors have had a 40+ point first quarter. Last time was the second game of the season when they dropped 44 in the 1Q against the Clippers. – 8:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say Kevin Huerter is probable to return with a left shoulder strain. – 8:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter (left shoulder strain) is probable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:09 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter (left shoulder strain) is probable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Forty-two points in the first quarter for the Warriors. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combine for 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three (three each). – 8:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay Thompson gets buckets.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/KVwHVtSjmG – 8:07 PM
Klay Thompson gets buckets.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari netted 10 points in tonight’s first quarter, marking the first time this season he’s scored 10+ in a first quarter. It’s also his fourth 10+ quarter this season (any quarter). – 8:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s 42 first quarter points for the Warriors in their first game starting small. Jordan Poole had 15, Klay Thompson 11. They’re up six in Atlanta. – 8:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
High-scoring first quarter: Warriors 42, Hawks 36
Gallo: 10 pts
Huerter: 9 pts
Young: 6 pts, 4 ast
Capela: 6 pts, 6 reb – 8:07 PM
High-scoring first quarter: Warriors 42, Hawks 36
Gallo: 10 pts
Huerter: 9 pts
Young: 6 pts, 4 ast
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Point Gallo brings it up and dribbles through the 2 for 1 chance there – 8:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 42-36 to the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
Gallinari: 10, 4/8 FG
Huerter: 9, 3/5 FG
Young: 6/4, 3/4 FG
Hawks shot 60 percent from the floor, 5/14 from 3. Warriors shot 62.5 percent, 7/13 from 3 – 8:07 PM
Hawks down 42-36 to the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
Gallinari: 10, 4/8 FG
Huerter: 9, 3/5 FG
Young: 6/4, 3/4 FG
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter has emerged from the locker room and he has put his warmup back on as he took a seat on the bench. – 8:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter coming back out from the locker room now.
He’s back on the bench. – 8:05 PM
Kevin Huerter coming back out from the locker room now.
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hawks getting the usual crap calls at home. Poole still moving on that offensive foul on Trae – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Per @BobRathbunTV on the broadcast, Kevin Huerter has gone to the locker room. – 7:59 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I want to see Poole wave Steph off of the foul line to take a technical free throw because he has the higher free throw percentage. 😂 – 7:59 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter just walked to the locker room. Looked to be in some pain. Didn’t see what initially happened. – 7:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors announce heartbreaking news about center James Wiseman.
#DubNation
clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 7:57 PM
Warriors announce heartbreaking news about center James Wiseman.
#DubNation
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective ponders which active players have any hope of finishing among top 3 on all-time scoring list. Guys who have a long shot: KD, Giannis, Luka, Trae, Booker, Tatum, KAT, Jokic m.youtube.com/watch?v=rPLiNE… @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps – 7:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Warriors: 1.75 points per possession.
Hawks: 1.63 points per possession.
Poole has 12 for Golden State.
Warriors up 28-26 with 4:08 left in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM
Warriors: 1.75 points per possession.
Hawks: 1.63 points per possession.
Poole has 12 for Golden State.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hot hand early from beyond the arc 💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/FYNpPyd1Aw – 7:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Quick #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/83XZiAwyrp – 7:49 PM
Quick #SPLASH💦
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors make it official: James Wiseman out for remainder of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/25/war… – 7:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs. Hawks.
Stream the game live, next on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 7:17 PM
Dubs. Hawks.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Atlanta:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
and…
Jonathan Kuminga – 7:10 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Atlanta:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
and…
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Warriors:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:06 PM
Hawks starters vs. Warriors:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Warriors
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
Bogdan Bogdanovic is out tonight. – 7:05 PM
Hawks starters vs. Warriors
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are starting Jonathan Kuminga tonight in Atlanta in place of Kevon Looney, per source. Very notable shift. This splits up Draymond Green and Looney, who will likely be paired with Porter off bench. – 6:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
This morning at shootaround, I asked Nate McMillan about John Collins:
“He’s feeling better but he’s not doing anything as far as movement, any type of running. I think in the next day or so they’ll probably increase his activity… he’s not doing any type of shooting.” – 6:39 PM
This morning at shootaround, I asked Nate McMillan about John Collins:
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta has won three of its last four games against the Warriors, including two straight games at State Farm Arena. Over those two wins against GSW at home, the Hawks are averaging 110.5 PPG, while holding the Warriors to 95.0 PPG.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:37 PM
Atlanta has won three of its last four games against the Warriors, including two straight games at State Farm Arena. Over those two wins against GSW at home, the Hawks are averaging 110.5 PPG, while holding the Warriors to 95.0 PPG.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live.
• 76ers back in LA
• Luka vs. Bev Round 2
• Jazz/Hornets
• Hawks?
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes to lead the show
Taking your questions now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=TWrHqg… – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live.
• 76ers back in LA
• Luka vs. Bev Round 2
• Jazz/Hornets
• Hawks?
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes to lead the show
Taking your questions now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
Eric Patten @EricPatten
…this is why those words only appear after James Wiseman is a helluva defense. I mean, if we are being literal those words appeared after ALL five of those names – 6:25 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chatted with @Jaryd Wilson CEO Steve Koonin about:
✅ future of cable/streaming (some news for @HawksOnBally customers)
✅ sports betting
✅ Centennial Yards project
✅ potential 2027 All-Star in Atlanta
… And WAY more, if you want to listen 🥳
Spotify: spoti.fi/3KEOKVh – 6:14 PM
Chatted with @Jaryd Wilson CEO Steve Koonin about:
✅ future of cable/streaming (some news for @HawksOnBally customers)
✅ sports betting
✅ Centennial Yards project
✅ potential 2027 All-Star in Atlanta
… And WAY more, if you want to listen 🥳
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic, who’s a game-time decision, is warming up pic.twitter.com/TrL5wyr9dv – 6:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman being out for the season:
“We’re just protecting James’ future, and it makes the most sense to go this route, and again I just feel terrible for James.” – 6:06 PM
“We’re just protecting James’ future, and it makes the most sense to go this route, and again I just feel terrible for James.” – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said it’s possible James Wiseman will be able to do on court activity the next few months behind the scenes. Also said he’s comfortable with what the Warriors have at center heading into playoffs. pic.twitter.com/VbfBfOB6WL – 6:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on the decision to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season: “it was ultimately very simple: we’re protecting James’ future.”
Says he wouldn’t be able to play in any games for the next few weeks, so made sense to rule him out. – 6:02 PM
Steve Kerr on the decision to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season: “it was ultimately very simple: we’re protecting James’ future.”
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Wiseman: “Ultimately, very simple, we’re just protecting James’ future.” – 6:01 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors officially announce that James Wiseman is being shut down for the rest of the year. Bob Myers adds additional comments on the situation. pic.twitter.com/3a5zScj41O – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
James Wiseman out rest of season for #Warriors pic.twitter.com/54ICa4xL4N – 5:59 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors officially announced that center James Wiseman is out for the season. – 5:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Golden State’s James Wiseman — who’s rehabbing his right knee — missing the entirety of the 2021-2022 season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
James Wiseman, who has missed the first 73 games of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ebv6ILitHy – 5:55 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
For the best. It would have been difficult to drop Wiseman into the playoffs without a single regular season game. It’s so late in the season, take the expectation off the now and put him in a position to succeed next season. pic.twitter.com/3H7ajvIUyj – 5:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors center James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of the season
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ce… – 5:50 PM
Warriors center James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of the season
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
League sources confirm to the @sfchronicle that James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season. ESPN was first to report the news. Golden State has decided to take a long-term approach with Wiseman’s recovery. – 5:47 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The out “indefinitely” news we got on Wiseman last week made him being shut down for the season rather obvious. No need to freak out. Throwing him into the fire before the recent swelling was already dicey as it is. – 5:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, now James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of 2021-22 campaign … too many good players who haven’t made it onto the floor for a single minute all season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:43 PM
Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, now James Wiseman ruled out for the rest of 2021-22 campaign … too many good players who haven’t made it onto the floor for a single minute all season.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Wiseman (right knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/DsivMlsvdR – 5:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will continue rehabilitating his right knee. Wiseman has been recovering from a meniscus repair last April, and the team has been cautious to protect him for the long-term. – 5:34 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Forty seven years ago today, Golden State recorded a franchise-record 25 steals in a 139-122 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/172CPMXR4W – 4:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Seth Curry and Goran Dragić are PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat, the Nets say. – 4:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before knocking down an open 3-pointer, Jordan Poole created space against Kyle Lowry with a smooth crossover on Wednesday against the Heat. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/24/wat… – 4:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Nine-year-old Annika Franklin singing the national anthem prior to our game against Golden State 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HGNUgdLsuA – 3:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
gotta show love, catch the action tomorrow at @ChaseCenter
@Moses Moody x @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/GL0xsO6Lzq – 2:01 PM
gotta show love, catch the action tomorrow at @ChaseCenter
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Make your predictions for Friday’s Warriors at Hawks game and see if other players agree with your picks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 1:46 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod!
First, Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) on the Zion Situation, Pelicans’ potential and the secret of Pop’s success.
Then, @Andre Iguodala Iguodala on his role in the new doc, “The Quest for Sleep.”
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/SqP076Onc1 – 1:33 PM
New Crossover pod!
First, Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) on the Zion Situation, Pelicans’ potential and the secret of Pop’s success.
Then, @Andre Iguodala Iguodala on his role in the new doc, “The Quest for Sleep.”
