Wizards vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Wizards vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Wizards vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

March 25, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Washington Wizards (30-42) play against the Detroit Pistons (53-53) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 25, 2022

Washington Wizards 63, Detroit Pistons 51 (Q3 09:32)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night frames! 📸 – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Looked like Cade was going to go to the line for a 3-point play, but it got turned into an offensive foul? – 8:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham was setting up for a three-point play, and the officials talked themselves out of it — and called an offensive foul on Cunningham.
Yeah, you read that right. – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Anyone watching on TV see when Jerami Grant’s injury occurred? – 8:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🏆1️⃣1️⃣🐐☝️🏆 pic.twitter.com/7NGI9XcwEI8:18 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚠️ POSTER ALERT ⚠️
@Rui Hachimura hammers it home!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/dg84mkWcR68:17 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Firing on all cylinders in the first half.
Avdija: 17 PTS, 3-5 3P, 7 REB
Porzingis: 12 PTS, 5-9 FG, 2 STL
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne8:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura put Isaiah Stewart on a poster and got so excited he got a tech. pic.twitter.com/4LtgbH1uWP8:12 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija first half vs. Pistons
17 points (6/12, 3/5 from 3)
7 rebounds
2 assists
1 block
+12
19 minutes – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Got work to do in the second half.
🔺 @Marvin Bagley: 13 PTS / 1 REB / 4-7 FG
🔺 @Isaiah Stewart: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 4-5 FG
🔺 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
🔺 @JeramiGrant, @iam_killian, & @Cory_Joe with 5 PTS each pic.twitter.com/dCFfyjibeF8:10 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Pistons by 16 at the half. Deni Avdija has been the star so far with 17 pts and 7 reb, shooting 3-5 3PT. – 8:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 60, Pistons 44
Avdija has 17, Porzingis has 12 and the Wizards are very much showing the signs of life they lacked in their last two games – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Wizards 60, Pistons 44. Detroit’s shooting 34.8% (16-46) overall and 20% (3-15) from 3. They’ll have to figure out how to get back in this without Grant.
Bagley: 13 points
Stewart: 10 points
Cunningham: 6 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds (triple-double watch?) – 8:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Pistons 60-44. Deni Avdija has a game-high 17 points, which is three points shy of his career high. – 8:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Wizards 60, Pistons 44
Marvin Bagley: 13p
Isaiah Stewart: 10p
Detroit can’t put the ball in the basket.
Cade and Stew each have three fouls. – 8:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Wizards 60, #Pistons 44
Bagley: 13 pts
Stewart: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 3 fls
Cunningham: 6 pts, 4 rebs, 5 assts, 3 fls – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Now Cade gets whistled for a tech. He didn’t like the lack of a foul call there – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade just got T’d up after he got whistled for a charge. – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
WOW Rui Hachimura with the dunk of his career so far. Put Isaiah Stewart on a poster and was so pumped he got a tech. – 8:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura just had his best dunk of the season — right in Isaiah Stewart’s face — and then earned a technical foul for his demonstrative celebration. – 8:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hachimura just dunked on Stewart and got whistled for a tech after saying something to him. Pistons are down 15, and don’t seem to have much juice tonight – 8:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Hachimura dunk and tech! – 8:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rui Hachimura did what to who? – 8:05 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 60
Lakeland Magic 35
Halftime. | #GoGoRollCall
Jordan Schakel 15
Jordan Goodwin 12
Isaiah Todd 8 – 8:03 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Is Porzingis good? – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley are a combined 8-of-12 shooting with 23 points.
The rest of the roster is 6 for 30 with 16 points. – 7:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: 2 pts, 4 rebs, 5 assts … just sayin… – 7:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥 Deni is on FIRE 🔥
15 points and 3/3 from deep so far in the first half! pic.twitter.com/ikbt54yFaD7:55 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Marvin in that BIG bag 👝
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/5W6Z0N7ZRV7:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Braxton Key leads the team in rebounds so far, so there’s that – 7:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija is now up to 15 points, with 5:36 remaining in the second quarter. Washington leads Detroit 42-32. Avdija’s career high is 20 points. – 7:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Nice night for Deni Avdija so far, hanging out in the corners. He’s 3-3 from three 6-8 overall for 15p. – 7:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s possible we see Olynyk tonight, obviously (he wasn’t on the injury report), but the fact there’s 6:38 left in the first and we haven’t seen him likely means it’s a rest night for him. – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I know people know that Porzingis is tall, but he’s very tall. Makes Bagley look small, and he’s got a fro. – 7:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant (left calf strain) will not return tonight, Pistons announce – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley The 30 – 7:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Wizards came out and decided to make all the 3-pointers in 2Q – 7:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Good start for Deni Avdija in Detroit: 12 pts, 3 reb, 10 min, 5-7 FG, 2-2 3PT – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant (left calf strain) will not return. – 7:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant (left calf strain) will not return tonight. – 7:41 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Jerami Grant (left calf strain) will not return. – 7:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On the floor for #Pistons: Hayes, Jackson, Key, McGruder and Bagley – 7:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
A close one after 1 🤏
🔺 @Isaiah Stewart: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-3 FG
🔺 @Marvin Bagley: 6 PTS / 1 REB / 2-4 FG
🔺 @Jerami Grant: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/bkwTTSvwdq7:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson is making his return to start the 2Q. – 7:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, it’s Wizards 25, Pistons 24
KCP, Porzingis, Avdija have 4p each
Isaiah Stewart has 8 for Detroit – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Pistons 25-24 at the end of the 1st. Both teams are 1-7 3PT, Wiz have 5 TOs. – 7:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Wizards 25, Pistons 24.
Stewart: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Bagley: 6 points
Grant: 5 points – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Wizards 25, Pistons 24
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Marvin Bagley III: 6 points
Jerami Grant: 5 points – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Wizards 25, #Pistons 24
Stewart: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Bagley: 6 pts
Grant: 5 pts – 7:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Beef Stew with some kick! 🌶
@BallySportsDET | @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/djMbbGOdil7:33 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Pistons have reached a drug dealer’s destiny.
They have reached a Key. Braxton Key is getting minutes. – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Braxton Key sighting – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Braxton Key is making his Pistons debut … in the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 30
Lakeland Magic 18
End of Q1
Jordan Goodwin 8
Greg Monroe 6 – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 18-14 with 3:50 left in the 1Q. – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart is running hard, dunking hard and finishing with finesse to start this game. He’s got 8 points in 7 minutes. – 7:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has a game-high 8 pts, with 2 rebs. He’s been more active than normal in the first stint here. – 7:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Hachimura’s checking back in. – 7:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Former #Pistons guard Ish Smith still getting applause in Detroit … as he should. – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP gets us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/fBvdo2e1Oy7:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wizards have jumped out to a 10-6 lead over Detroit. Isaiah Stewart has 4 points.
Both teams are a combined 0-7 from 3. – 7:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Wizards 10, #Pistons 6, 6:58 1Q
Stewart: 4 pts, 1 reb
Cunningham: 2 pts, 2 rebs
DET is 2-of-10 FG – 7:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s odd seeing Porzingis in a Wizards uniform – 7:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura, limping slightly, exited the game with 10:04 remaining in the first quarter and went directly to the Wizards’ locker room. – 7:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Looks like Rui Hachimura tweaked something there. He just checked out and is heading straight for the locker room. – 7:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons icon Isiah Thomas and Mark Aguirre are in the building tonight. – 7:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo will miss the remainder of the season because of a left index finger avulsion fracture. – 6:51 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
#Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left index finger avulsion fracture.
The injury occurred at the 11:50 mark of the fourth quarter vs. the Chicago Bulls on March 9. – 6:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo (finger) will miss the rest of the season. – 6:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a left index finger avulsion fracture, Pistons announce – 6:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart vs. #Wizards. – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to run!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/tklnTwjGH56:45 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to rock in the Motor City 🤘
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/jsW7d9tHLE6:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Jalen Smith (illness) and Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play against the #Raptors.
Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 6:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night hoops in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 Detroit
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington+
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Just like their days in Spain 😁
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IO9uzondgM5:53 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Washington Wizards: pic.twitter.com/cE2VHmSPPa5:47 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards will have a change to their starting lineup tonight, but he will keep that under wraps until lineups are announced 30 min. before the game. – 5:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (neck strain) has been ruled out of tonight’s game in Detroit, the Wizards announced. He was listed as doubtful to play. – 5:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford will miss tonight’s game due to a neck strain, the Wizards say. Both him and Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) are out. – 5:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Doors are open and the 1989 @NBA Championship Trophy is out at @DiscountTire Power Hour! Stop by and grab a photo 📸 pic.twitter.com/aewCBY6oJ65:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Frank Jackson: “His game had really grown until he hit a rash of injuries.” – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson’s versatility: “That’s what got him on the floor last year, his defense.” – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson’s value as a shooter with the second unit: “It’s very important. You can’t get too many shooters to help you get in the game or stay in the game.” – 5:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson and how he’ll be handled the rest of the year: “No one has mentioned minutes restrictions at all. … We’l be smart with it.” – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson returning tonight: “No one has minute restrictions at all. He’s here. He went through practice yesterday and shootaround today. We’ll be smart with it and not have him out long stretches just to be prudent. But he should be 100%.” – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson is good to go and there shouldn’t be restrictions on him. – 5:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Crashing the boards 💪
Our 30.7 offensive rebounding percentage in three games against the Pistons this season is our fourth-highest against any opponent.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/rrDWJSTEvj4:15 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
Chet Holmgren in Houston.
Jabari Smith Jr. in Detroit.
Jaden Ivey in Orlando.
Paolo Banchero in OKC.
@Kevin O’Connor projects what the first round of the 2022 NBA draft could look like. #TheVoidNBA
📺: https://t.co/bl6GYRnve9 pic.twitter.com/kRa5fwUglh3:41 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let it be known!
Get your own piece of history and grab a FREE @Isiah Thomas bobblehead presented by @BallysportsDET at the doors for tonight’s game. Doors open at 5:30 pm.
🍾 FIRST 5,000 FANS 🍾 pic.twitter.com/ZuvxYHqIG63:14 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🐐🏀🌎 Join us in wishing @BigSean a very Happy Birthday!! 🏀🌎🐐 pic.twitter.com/KePR41JKda3:05 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
8️⃣ vs. 9️⃣
Keep your eyes on this matchup of versatile forwards tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/xMS0Zu8r2z3:00 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Check out Detroit #Pistons Life Coach @drcoreyyeager, Assistant Coach @jdsportsacademy, and @isaiah__02 as they share their stories and perspectives on mental health and sports.
Click to see the full video ⤵️
🎥: https://t.co/jkUoEcSGYN
@nbacares | #sayiloveyou | @DrBrandtFNDN pic.twitter.com/QFqwPaAKKj2:57 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“I’m in the trenches with the guys. I want them to know they’re not the only ones making sacrifices.”
Amber Nichols speaks with @Chris Miller about the culture she’s creating as GM of the @CapitalCityGoGo ⬇
🎙LISTEN: https://t.co/D7xS5Yqpj0 | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/eiJfSdbrdR2:00 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home