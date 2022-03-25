Wizards vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (30-42) play against the Detroit Pistons (53-53) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 25, 2022
Washington Wizards 63, Detroit Pistons 51 (Q3 09:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚠️ POSTER ALERT ⚠️
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Firing on all cylinders in the first half.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija first half vs. Pistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Got work to do in the second half.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 60, Pistons 44
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Wizards 60, Pistons 44. Detroit’s shooting 34.8% (16-46) overall and 20% (3-15) from 3. They’ll have to figure out how to get back in this without Grant.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Wizards 60, Pistons 44
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Wizards 60, #Pistons 44
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 60
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥 Deni is on FIRE 🔥
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Marvin in that BIG bag 👝
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
A close one after 1 🤏
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, it’s Wizards 25, Pistons 24
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Wizards 25, Pistons 24.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Wizards 25, Pistons 24
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Wizards 25, #Pistons 24
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Beef Stew with some kick! 🌶
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Pistons have reached a drug dealer’s destiny.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 30
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP gets us on the board!
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wizards have jumped out to a 10-6 lead over Detroit. Isaiah Stewart has 4 points.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Wizards 10, #Pistons 6, 6:58 1Q
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
#Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left index finger avulsion fracture.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to run!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to rock in the Motor City 🤘
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Jalen Smith (illness) and Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play against the #Raptors.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night hoops in 1️⃣ hour!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Just like their days in Spain 😁
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🤩 Friday night fits! 🤩
@Frank Jackson
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Crashing the boards 💪
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The Ringer @ringernba
Chet Holmgren in Houston.
Jabari Smith Jr. in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let it be known!
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
8️⃣ vs. 9️⃣
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Check out Detroit #Pistons Life Coach @drcoreyyeager, Assistant Coach @jdsportsacademy, and @isaiah__02 as they share their stories and perspectives on mental health and sports.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“I’m in the trenches with the guys. I want them to know they’re not the only ones making sacrifices.”
