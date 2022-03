Wizards vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“I’m in the trenches with the guys. I want them to know they’re not the only ones making sacrifices.”Amber Nichols speaks with @Chris Miller about the culture she’s creating as GM of the @CapitalCityGoGo ⬇🎙LISTEN: https://t.co/D7xS5Yqpj0 | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/eiJfSdbrdR

Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson returning tonight: “No one has minute restrictions at all. He’s here. He went through practice yesterday and shootaround today. We’ll be smart with it and not have him out long stretches just to be prudent. But he should be 100%.” – 5:20 PM

Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson and how he’ll be handled the rest of the year: “No one has mentioned minutes restrictions at all. … We’l be smart with it.” – 5:21 PM

Daniel Gafford will miss tonight’s game due to a neck strain, the Wizards say. Both him and Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) are out. – 5:35 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards will have a change to their starting lineup tonight, but he will keep that under wraps until lineups are announced 30 min. before the game. – 5:43 PM

Looks like Rui Hachimura tweaked something there. He just checked out and is heading straight for the locker room. – 7:11 PM

Wizards have jumped out to a 10-6 lead over Detroit. Isaiah Stewart has 4 points.Both teams are a combined 0-7 from 3. – 7:16 PM

Former #Pistons guard Ish Smith still getting applause in Detroit … as he should. – 7:21 PM

Isaiah Stewart is running hard, dunking hard and finishing with finesse to start this game. He’s got 8 points in 7 minutes. – 7:23 PM

Wizards lead the Pistons 25-24 at the end of the 1st. Both teams are 1-7 3PT, Wiz have 5 TOs. – 7:35 PM

I know people know that Porzingis is tall, but he’s very tall. Makes Bagley look small, and he’s got a fro. – 7:49 PM

It’s possible we see Olynyk tonight, obviously (he wasn’t on the injury report), but the fact there’s 6:38 left in the first and we haven’t seen him likely means it’s a rest night for him. – 7:49 PM

Nice night for Deni Avdija so far, hanging out in the corners. He’s 3-3 from three 6-8 overall for 15p. – 7:51 PM

Deni Avdija is now up to 15 points, with 5:36 remaining in the second quarter. Washington leads Detroit 42-32. Avdija’s career high is 20 points. – 7:52 PM

🔥 Deni is on FIRE 🔥15 points and 3/3 from deep so far in the first half! pic.twitter.com/ikbt54yFaD

Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley are a combined 8-of-12 shooting with 23 points.The rest of the roster is 6 for 30 with 16 points. – 7:57 PM

Hachimura just dunked on Stewart and got whistled for a tech after saying something to him. Pistons are down 15, and don’t seem to have much juice tonight – 8:05 PM

Cade just got T’d up after he got whistled for a charge. – 8:07 PM

HALFTIME: Wizards 60, Pistons 44Marvin Bagley: 13pIsaiah Stewart: 10pDetroit can’t put the ball in the basket.Cade and Stew each have three fouls. – 8:08 PM

At halftime, the Wizards lead the Pistons 60-44. Deni Avdija has a game-high 17 points, which is three points shy of his career high. – 8:09 PM

Halftime: Wizards 60, Pistons 44. Detroit’s shooting 34.8% (16-46) overall and 20% (3-15) from 3. They’ll have to figure out how to get back in this without Grant.Bagley: 13 pointsStewart: 10 pointsCunningham: 6 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds (triple-double watch?) – 8:09 PM

Got work to do in the second half. @Marvin Bagley : 13 PTS / 1 REB / 4-7 FG @Isaiah Stewart : 10 PTS / 2 REB / 4-5 FG @Cade Cunningham : 6 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST🔺 @JeramiGrant, @iam_killian, & @Cory_Joe with 5 PTS each pic.twitter.com/dCFfyjibeF

Looked like Cade was going to go to the line for a 3-point play, but it got turned into an offensive foul? – 8:28 PM

