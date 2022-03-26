Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

March 26, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-23) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 34, Memphis Grizzlies 45 (Q2 06:23)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies playing with that urgency and getting big stops defensively. With 6:42 left in 2nd qtr, Grizzlies lead the Bucks 44-34.
Stats they have the advantage:
PIP: 22-10
fast break: 12-6
rebound: 26-22
bench pts: 15-9 – 8:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks took a 26-25 lead with 3:37 left in the first quarter. They’ve scored eight points in the last eight minutes.
Grizzlies up, 44-34, with 6:42 left in the first half. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 3-for-10 and Khris Middleton is 3-for-8 and the #Grizzlies have extended their lead to 44-34 with 6:42 to go in the first half.
Memphis has six blocked shots thus far. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Memphis (still without Ja Morant) now up double digits on Milwaukee.
Still rolling. – 8:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Official Karl Lane is sick of the Grizzlies tonight. They’ve been all over him. – 8:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
More of this please!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vdnEaF7Moq8:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis ends the first quarter with emphasis!! pic.twitter.com/ligwVNSCYy8:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
gotta love another 30 point quarter from the gang.
+4 after the first 12.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/LKKT8ysyiI8:39 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st quarter
Bucks 28
Grizz 32
Brooks: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Bane: 7 points
Melton: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Anderson: 4 points, 2 rebound, 1 block – 8:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks have gotten some good looks, but just missed them in the first quarter. 4-of-13 from 3. Giannis is 3-of-9 from the field. Grizzlies up, 32-28, after one quarter.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 108.7
DefRtg: 125.0
Net Rtg: -16.3
ORB%: 33.3%
DRB%: 78.6% – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After one, #Grizzlies lead the #Bucks 32-28. Milwaukee shot 34.9% from the field, 30.8% from behind the three-point line.
Memphis outscored Milwaukee 18-8 in the paint. – 8:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Giannis is so much bigger in person than he is on TV. He’s a legit giant. – 8:34 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Three straight great defensive sequences by Xavier Tillman Sr. on Giannis. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Really awesome defensive stop right there from Xavier Tillman from Giannis – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Memphis is shooting 50% from the field overall and 50% from behind the three-point line. – 8:31 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
The Memphis Tigers and Penny Hardaway are fighting the allegations. But right now, it doesn’t look good. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams’ top 5 villains did not include Dillon Brooks.
Missed opportunity. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 2-for-6 with a couple of layups that have rolled off the rim. He has 7 rebounds, missing a couple put-backs as well. #Grizzlies lead 27-26 with 2:36 to go in the first quarter. – 8:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Two times in the first quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed a close one and then also missed the tip-in. You almost never see that and he’s done it twice already.
Grizzlies up, 27-26, with 2:36 left in the first quarter. – 8:29 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Giannis just walked halfway to Millington on that drive. Surprisingly, there was no call. – 8:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Melton remains on a heater. Grizzlies will have to hope it carries over into the postseason for the first time. – 8:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I love how Dillon Brooks gets to his spots in the mid-range – 8:27 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a tough one by Khris Middleton. He thought he got fouled as he tried to go up for 3, kicked his legs and everything, but still hit it.
He has nine of the Bucks’ 18 points thus far. Bucks up, 18-15, with 6:23 left in the first quarter. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 18-15 in the early going in Memphis. They’ve made 3 of their first 5 three-point attempts, #Grizzlies 1-for-3. – 8:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Spin move & finish with the left. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2iwo8hZqci8:19 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First technical of the game gives the #Bucks a 15-13 lead over the #Grizzlies.
And I phrased it that way for a reason. – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tech on Steven Adams – 8:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks top-locking Khris Middleton, trying to take away his 3-point opportunities. We’ll see how that materializes throughout the game – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris gets the first bucket for the Bucks tonight. pic.twitter.com/07vets68MR8:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a dime from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Brook Lopez’s second 3-pointer. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson on Giannis.
Dillon Brooks on Middleton.
Brb, gonna grab some popcorn – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SATURDAY WITH THE GANG
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Rmd3YCVY2s8:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton with a floater plus the foul on the Bucks’ first offensive possession.
And the Bucks and Grizzlies are tied at 3. – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane kicks off the game with a 3! – 8:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez has passed #Warriors HOFer Chris Mullin for No. 93 on the all-time games started list. – 8:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/g3SQB25Rwk8:08 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen even gets booed in Memphis. – 8:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE 🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/4XNajG1TCj8:05 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Hey @badunclep — How about this trio?
Calling the Bucks Vs. Grizz game tonight: Eric Lewis, Karl Lane and John Conley. Do those meet up with your qualifications? – 8:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5 for each team tonight
Bucks: Hill, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez
Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat is averaging 15 ppg and shooting 48.1% from the field and 45.8% from three since returning.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/f9uqHQchkV7:51 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Oshae out here with extremely Dillon Brooks this is my house vibes – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill will start at point guard for the #Bucks in place of Jrue Holiday. – 7:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis & Khris back in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/vKHgoTUdnM7:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight for the #Bucks in Memphis. – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Greek Freak will play tonight vs. Grizzlies.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mGaIHRr1nx7:26 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a lil sum vibe with on the way to the arena tonight.
🎵: : https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if | @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/nunxgJYeOO7:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have ruled center Serge Ibaka out for tonight’s game against the #Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness. – 7:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is out on the court for warmups… and not wearing shoes. – 7:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
see red 🔴
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/9sX2I6EgVI6:59 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Been sick the last 2 days and it feels so good to see this place again and be back @FedExForum!
@Memphis Grizzlies vs Bucks tonight @ 7pm! pic.twitter.com/MyLGomhtRz6:59 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks went on a 13-6 run in the 3rd quarter and never trailed after in the 126-114 win vs. Grizzlies.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/2iim61efwr6:53 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a game-time decision and Khris Middleton will play tonight vs Grizzlies, per Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. – 6:37 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Just exchanged a “woo pig sooie” with Bobby Portis in the tunnel so the night is off to a good start. – 6:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Jrue Holiday tonight for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton was listed as probable, but he will play, Mike Budenholzer said. Giannis Antetokounmpo is “trending in the right direction” to play.
Should be a fun game tonight – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, right knee soreness) remains a game time decision. They’ll check on how he got through his pregame routine. – 6:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up, Grizz Nation? @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s matchup against the defending champ Bucks. Will be retweeting my tweets from Taylor Jenkins’ pregame availability – 6:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said that Brandon Clarke did a high-intensity workout today and there’s a chance you could see him Monday against Golden State.
That’s good news. – 6:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ready for action.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/eztBvDKeyC6:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are out on the floor warming up.
(Note: This does not mean anything about their availability for tonight. I’ve seen both warm up and play and also warm up and not play.) pic.twitter.com/AEQkbZczT86:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of #Bucks all-stars going through their pregame routines in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/69QWlIYMWP5:59 PM

Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
Air Max Day 😍 my favorite day… send me your favorites (gotta cop some new ones) 🙏🏼 – 5:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Top 2 in rebounds matchup.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/7nOpCWGehg5:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 15 points at the half tonight?
📊 @betwayusa4:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
One of the more interesting things to this Memphis stuff:
The investigation was conducted by independent firms, not the NCAA. But it did include an NCAA Enforcement officer, who was present and asked questions during interviews that Memphis said crossed the line. (1/4) – 3:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton remains probable to return to play for the #Bucks with left wrist soreness while Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable with right knee soreness.
Ja Morant (knee) has long been ruled out for the #Grizzlies3:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday will be out for tonight’s game against the #Grizzlies with left ankle soreness. The #Bucks point guard has not missed a game since Jan. 17.
Over the last 3 games (w/ Antetokounmpo/Middleton missing a combination of) Holiday has averaged 21.7 pts, 8 asst & shot 56%. – 3:47 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Liz Cambage is half Nigerian but never had fufu before! She tried it on the last #Howhungryareyou episode. The episode is available now on Youtube: https://t.co/cJ2uPEkjDk and on @sportsnet in Canada: https://t.co/doxkuB7CMb pic.twitter.com/TBiBOP4Hsi3:10 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will have the same group available tomorrow in DC vs Wizards. No official decision yet on resting veterans on Monday in Memphis, but seems likely. Andre Iguodala questionable for Wizards game. – 3:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that everyone will be active tomorrow in Washington (Andre Iguodala still questionable). When it comes to resting players in Memphis, that’s still TBD. – 3:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Yves Pons has been transferred from the @MemphisHustle to the @Memphis Grizzlies. – 2:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA playoff picture: Celtics control own destiny to pass Heat, Bucks in a wild race for East’s No. 1 seed
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-…2:34 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En unas horas, cerramos la semana Morales/Martín con el #PartidoDeLaSemana por NBA League Pass. @Milwaukee Bucks en @Memphis Grizzlies junto al @CoachCMorales, pero solo por NBA League Pass. ¿Te suscribiste ya? pic.twitter.com/LulMH4T8BI2:24 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Withholding my opinion on the Memphis/NCAA stuff. Think the non-cooperation allegations are serious, and there are receipts there. Memphis response at least sounds on track, and it’s very specific.
So I say all that to say 🤷🏼‍♂️ – 2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1999, the @Utah Jazz‘s Karl Malone scored 26 points in a win over the Grizzlies, his last of 675 consecutive games with 10 or more points (postseason included).
The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Michael Jordan (1,041 games). pic.twitter.com/7ObCp2DL5V2:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
The East top 4 seeds are separated by 1 game.
47-27 Heat
46-27 Sixers
46-27 Bucks
46-28 Celtics
Less than 10 games left. pic.twitter.com/5R6fn7Ibji2:00 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home