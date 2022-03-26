Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-23) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 34, Memphis Grizzlies 45 (Q2 06:23)
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies playing with that urgency and getting big stops defensively. With 6:42 left in 2nd qtr, Grizzlies lead the Bucks 44-34.
Stats they have the advantage:
PIP: 22-10
fast break: 12-6
rebound: 26-22
bench pts: 15-9 – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 3-for-10 and Khris Middleton is 3-for-8 and the #Grizzlies have extended their lead to 44-34 with 6:42 to go in the first half.
Memphis has six blocked shots thus far. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Memphis (still without Ja Morant) now up double digits on Milwaukee.
Still rolling. – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that handle is tight @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/ZQGMy8ItgW – 8:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Official Karl Lane is sick of the Grizzlies tonight. They’ve been all over him. – 8:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis ends the first quarter with emphasis!! pic.twitter.com/ligwVNSCYy – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
gotta love another 30 point quarter from the gang.
+4 after the first 12.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/LKKT8ysyiI – 8:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st quarter
Bucks 28
Grizz 32
Brooks: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Bane: 7 points
Melton: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Anderson: 4 points, 2 rebound, 1 block – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After one, #Grizzlies lead the #Bucks 32-28. Milwaukee shot 34.9% from the field, 30.8% from behind the three-point line.
Memphis outscored Milwaukee 18-8 in the paint. – 8:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Giannis is so much bigger in person than he is on TV. He’s a legit giant. – 8:34 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Three straight great defensive sequences by Xavier Tillman Sr. on Giannis. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Really awesome defensive stop right there from Xavier Tillman from Giannis – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Memphis is shooting 50% from the field overall and 50% from behind the three-point line. – 8:31 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
The Memphis Tigers and Penny Hardaway are fighting the allegations. But right now, it doesn't look good.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams’ top 5 villains did not include Dillon Brooks.
Missed opportunity. – 8:29 PM
Steven Adams’ top 5 villains did not include Dillon Brooks.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 2-for-6 with a couple of layups that have rolled off the rim. He has 7 rebounds, missing a couple put-backs as well. #Grizzlies lead 27-26 with 2:36 to go in the first quarter. – 8:29 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Giannis just walked halfway to Millington on that drive. Surprisingly, there was no call. – 8:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Melton remains on a heater. Grizzlies will have to hope it carries over into the postseason for the first time. – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 18-15 in the early going in Memphis. They’ve made 3 of their first 5 three-point attempts, #Grizzlies 1-for-3. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First technical of the game gives the #Bucks a 15-13 lead over the #Grizzlies.
And I phrased it that way for a reason. – 8:18 PM
First technical of the game gives the #Bucks a 15-13 lead over the #Grizzlies.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks top-locking Khris Middleton, trying to take away his 3-point opportunities. We’ll see how that materializes throughout the game – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris gets the first bucket for the Bucks tonight. pic.twitter.com/07vets68MR – 8:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson on Giannis.
Dillon Brooks on Middleton.
Brb, gonna grab some popcorn – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SATURDAY WITH THE GANG
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Rmd3YCVY2s – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez has passed #Warriors HOFer Chris Mullin for No. 93 on the all-time games started list. – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE 🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/4XNajG1TCj – 8:05 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Hey @badunclep — How about this trio?
Calling the Bucks Vs. Grizz game tonight: Eric Lewis, Karl Lane and John Conley. Do those meet up with your qualifications? – 8:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5 for each team tonight
Bucks: Hill, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez
Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat is averaging 15 ppg and shooting 48.1% from the field and 45.8% from three since returning.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/f9uqHQchkV – 7:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Oshae out here with extremely Dillon Brooks this is my house vibes – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill will start at point guard for the #Bucks in place of Jrue Holiday. – 7:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis & Khris back in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/vKHgoTUdnM – 7:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight for the #Bucks in Memphis. – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Greek Freak will play tonight vs. Grizzlies.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mGaIHRr1nx – 7:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a lil sum vibe with on the way to the arena tonight.
🎵: : https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if | @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/nunxgJYeOO – 7:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have ruled center Serge Ibaka out for tonight’s game against the #Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness. – 7:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
see red 🔴
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/9sX2I6EgVI – 6:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Been sick the last 2 days and it feels so good to see this place again and be back @FedExForum!
@Memphis Grizzlies vs Bucks tonight @ 7pm! pic.twitter.com/MyLGomhtRz – 6:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks went on a 13-6 run in the 3rd quarter and never trailed after in the 126-114 win vs. Grizzlies.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/2iim61efwr – 6:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a game-time decision and Khris Middleton will play tonight vs Grizzlies, per Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. – 6:37 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Just exchanged a “woo pig sooie” with Bobby Portis in the tunnel so the night is off to a good start. – 6:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Jrue Holiday tonight for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton was listed as probable, but he will play, Mike Budenholzer said. Giannis Antetokounmpo is “trending in the right direction” to play.
Should be a fun game tonight – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, right knee soreness) remains a game time decision. They’ll check on how he got through his pregame routine. – 6:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up, Grizz Nation? @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s matchup against the defending champ Bucks. Will be retweeting my tweets from Taylor Jenkins’ pregame availability – 6:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said that Brandon Clarke did a high-intensity workout today and there’s a chance you could see him Monday against Golden State.
That’s good news. – 6:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are out on the floor warming up.
(Note: This does not mean anything about their availability for tonight. I’ve seen both warm up and play and also warm up and not play.) pic.twitter.com/AEQkbZczT8 – 6:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of #Bucks all-stars going through their pregame routines in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/69QWlIYMWP – 5:59 PM
Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
Air Max Day 😍 my favorite day… send me your favorites (gotta cop some new ones) 🙏🏼 – 5:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 15 points at the half tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 4:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
One of the more interesting things to this Memphis stuff:
The investigation was conducted by independent firms, not the NCAA. But it did include an NCAA Enforcement officer, who was present and asked questions during interviews that Memphis said crossed the line. (1/4) – 3:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton remains probable to return to play for the #Bucks with left wrist soreness while Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable with right knee soreness.
Ja Morant (knee) has long been ruled out for the #Grizzlies – 3:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday will be out for tonight’s game against the #Grizzlies with left ankle soreness. The #Bucks point guard has not missed a game since Jan. 17.
Over the last 3 games (w/ Antetokounmpo/Middleton missing a combination of) Holiday has averaged 21.7 pts, 8 asst & shot 56%. – 3:47 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will have the same group available tomorrow in DC vs Wizards. No official decision yet on resting veterans on Monday in Memphis, but seems likely. Andre Iguodala questionable for Wizards game. – 3:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that everyone will be active tomorrow in Washington (Andre Iguodala still questionable). When it comes to resting players in Memphis, that’s still TBD. – 3:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Yves Pons has been transferred from the @MemphisHustle to the @Memphis Grizzlies. – 2:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA playoff picture: Celtics control own destiny to pass Heat, Bucks in a wild race for East’s No. 1 seed
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 2:34 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En unas horas, cerramos la semana Morales/Martín con el #PartidoDeLaSemana por NBA League Pass. @Milwaukee Bucks en @Memphis Grizzlies junto al @CoachCMorales, pero solo por NBA League Pass. ¿Te suscribiste ya? pic.twitter.com/LulMH4T8BI – 2:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Withholding my opinion on the Memphis/NCAA stuff. Think the non-cooperation allegations are serious, and there are receipts there. Memphis response at least sounds on track, and it’s very specific.
So I say all that to say 🤷🏼♂️ – 2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1999, the @Utah Jazz‘s Karl Malone scored 26 points in a win over the Grizzlies, his last of 675 consecutive games with 10 or more points (postseason included).
The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Michael Jordan (1,041 games). pic.twitter.com/7ObCp2DL5V – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The East top 4 seeds are separated by 1 game.
47-27 Heat
46-27 Sixers
46-27 Bucks
46-28 Celtics
Less than 10 games left. pic.twitter.com/5R6fn7Ibji – 2:00 PM
