Bulls vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (42-31) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-32) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022
Chicago Bulls 40, Cleveland Cavaliers 24 (Q2 05:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso just drew a delay of game warning for shooting 3 layups after the whistle – 8:50 PM
Alex Caruso just drew a delay of game warning for shooting 3 layups after the whistle – 8:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu just got knocked down on defense, scrambled back up onto his feet to contest a missed 3-pointer, then powered through for an and-one layup on the other end.
Much improved night for Dosunmu with 5 points and 4 assists in this one already. – 8:48 PM
Ayo Dosunmu just got knocked down on defense, scrambled back up onto his feet to contest a missed 3-pointer, then powered through for an and-one layup on the other end.
Much improved night for Dosunmu with 5 points and 4 assists in this one already. – 8:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Man on a mission.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LYVzAfXDCy – 8:48 PM
Man on a mission.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LYVzAfXDCy – 8:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AND ONE 💪
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/uaI3bruhjH – 8:45 PM
AND ONE 💪
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/uaI3bruhjH – 8:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls energy is terrific and it should be…these are playoff games..without “Playoffs” if you follow me. – 8:44 PM
Bulls energy is terrific and it should be…these are playoff games..without “Playoffs” if you follow me. – 8:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now two former teammates have soared over — and through — #Cavs Kevin Love in the last week. Tristan Thompson didn’t put him on a poster like LeBron but still … – 8:41 PM
Now two former teammates have soared over — and through — #Cavs Kevin Love in the last week. Tristan Thompson didn’t put him on a poster like LeBron but still … – 8:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tristan Thompson goes full-court for a give-and-go play with Patrick Williams — and score over Kevin Love.
Love can’t catch a break from his former championship teammates lately. – 8:39 PM
Tristan Thompson goes full-court for a give-and-go play with Patrick Williams — and score over Kevin Love.
Love can’t catch a break from his former championship teammates lately. – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That’s the leader in clubhouse for phantom foul on DeMar DeRozan. Markkanen didn’t touch him. – 8:38 PM
That’s the leader in clubhouse for phantom foul on DeMar DeRozan. Markkanen didn’t touch him. – 8:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After sitting out entire 1st quarter, Patrick Williams enters at 10:51 mark of 2nd. – 8:37 PM
After sitting out entire 1st quarter, Patrick Williams enters at 10:51 mark of 2nd. – 8:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was not a great opening quarter for the #Cavs. Bulls lead 28-16. Bulls have 14 of their points in the paint.
Cavs shot 7 of 18 (38.9%) from the field, 1 of 9 (11.1%) from 3 and 1 of 2 from FT. – 8:35 PM
That was not a great opening quarter for the #Cavs. Bulls lead 28-16. Bulls have 14 of their points in the paint.
Cavs shot 7 of 18 (38.9%) from the field, 1 of 9 (11.1%) from 3 and 1 of 2 from FT. – 8:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: Bulls 28, Cavs 16: Cavs 1 for 9 from 3-point range, 7-18 from field. Markkanen 5p 3r, LeVert 4p 2r. Vucevic 10p 2. Bulls 12-23 from field. – 8:34 PM
1st Q: Bulls 28, Cavs 16: Cavs 1 for 9 from 3-point range, 7-18 from field. Markkanen 5p 3r, LeVert 4p 2r. Vucevic 10p 2. Bulls 12-23 from field. – 8:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 28-16 after 1. Vooch: 10pts LaVine-7. Bulls: 52%. Cavs 1-9-3s. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 8:34 PM
Bulls up 28-16 after 1. Vooch: 10pts LaVine-7. Bulls: 52%. Cavs 1-9-3s. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dominant 1st quarter by Bulls. Cavaliers had trouble even running offense or completing passes. Bulls up 28-16. – 8:33 PM
Dominant 1st quarter by Bulls. Cavaliers had trouble even running offense or completing passes. Bulls up 28-16. – 8:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You can count on @Lamar Stevens to have your back 💪
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/6ji7znOWXO – 8:32 PM
You can count on @Lamar Stevens to have your back 💪
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/6ji7znOWXO – 8:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The big man going to work in the paint 😤
@NBCSChicago|@Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/BAIbD57FvM – 8:28 PM
The big man going to work in the paint 😤
@NBCSChicago|@Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/BAIbD57FvM – 8:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Two themes Billy Donovan hit pregame: Need to move ball better, and for guards to find Nikola Vucevic in his spots
After 8:24, Bulls have 7 assists on 9 made FGs, and Vucevic is leading way with 10 points – 8:26 PM
Two themes Billy Donovan hit pregame: Need to move ball better, and for guards to find Nikola Vucevic in his spots
After 8:24, Bulls have 7 assists on 9 made FGs, and Vucevic is leading way with 10 points – 8:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Vooch with a 10 point first quarter- Bulls 22-12.3:36 left 1st. – 8:26 PM
The Vooch with a 10 point first quarter- Bulls 22-12.3:36 left 1st. – 8:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime Former Bulls HC Tim Floyd on the recruitment of DeMar DeRozan at USC..join us right here on @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:25 PM
Halftime Former Bulls HC Tim Floyd on the recruitment of DeMar DeRozan at USC..join us right here on @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch getting fed early and often tonight. Just scored his tenth point at the free throw line after finishing through contact off the block.
Before the game, Billy Donovan said the Bulls are missing Vooch consistently. Wants to keep working on utilizing him at a higher rate. – 8:24 PM
Vooch getting fed early and often tonight. Just scored his tenth point at the free throw line after finishing through contact off the block.
Before the game, Billy Donovan said the Bulls are missing Vooch consistently. Wants to keep working on utilizing him at a higher rate. – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso already cooking on the defensive end tonight — got his body in front of Okoro to draw an offensive foul, then snatched a steal just now. – 8:20 PM
Alex Caruso already cooking on the defensive end tonight — got his body in front of Okoro to draw an offensive foul, then snatched a steal just now. – 8:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Made fun of Zach’s New Balance shoes to him today, and then he showed me just one of the mocked up models that’s not out yet … checkmate Mr. LaVine … they are pretty damn smooth. Kind of excited to see what he does with the brand now. – 8:19 PM
Made fun of Zach’s New Balance shoes to him today, and then he showed me just one of the mocked up models that’s not out yet … checkmate Mr. LaVine … they are pretty damn smooth. Kind of excited to see what he does with the brand now. – 8:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch starts early with the reverse 🔁
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/1I3KP5IbDE – 8:19 PM
Vooch starts early with the reverse 🔁
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/1I3KP5IbDE – 8:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pregame, Billy Donovan talked about better ball and player movement and using Nikola Vucevic as a connecting piece to swing ball from side to side.
To 1st timeout, Bulls following suit expertly. 5 assists on 6 FGs and plenty of open looks. – 8:19 PM
Pregame, Billy Donovan talked about better ball and player movement and using Nikola Vucevic as a connecting piece to swing ball from side to side.
To 1st timeout, Bulls following suit expertly. 5 assists on 6 FGs and plenty of open looks. – 8:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Caris gets it to drop! 💧
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/1utB2qzsrn – 8:19 PM
Caris gets it to drop! 💧
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/1utB2qzsrn – 8:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Huge game tonight in Cleveland — sold-out arena and it feels like every person in the building understands the stakes pic.twitter.com/uDxpzZrwHM – 8:18 PM
Huge game tonight in Cleveland — sold-out arena and it feels like every person in the building understands the stakes pic.twitter.com/uDxpzZrwHM – 8:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Big game here tonight in Cleveland … sold out … and Cleveland did not give their tickets away to Bulls fans. – 8:08 PM
Big game here tonight in Cleveland … sold out … and Cleveland did not give their tickets away to Bulls fans. – 8:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Getting ready for some Saturday ball.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/r9V4oP9u1L – 7:47 PM
Getting ready for some Saturday ball.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/r9V4oP9u1L – 7:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach bringing out the Oreo colorway. 🔥
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/tvSt11PX9U – 7:44 PM
Zach bringing out the Oreo colorway. 🔥
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/tvSt11PX9U – 7:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Cavs starters @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 6:45 CT pre pic.twitter.com/vd2XBfAKOS – 7:39 PM
Bulls- Cavs starters @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 6:45 CT pre pic.twitter.com/vd2XBfAKOS – 7:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo joins the starting lineup tonight against Cleveland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/WbAmnlicZc – 7:30 PM
Ayo joins the starting lineup tonight against Cleveland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/WbAmnlicZc – 7:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Bulls: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 7:26 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Bulls: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 7:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After multiple conversations between #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Caris LeVert in recent days, in hopes of getting LeVert comfortable, LeVert will enter the starting lineup tonight
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 7:24 PM
After multiple conversations between #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Caris LeVert in recent days, in hopes of getting LeVert comfortable, LeVert will enter the starting lineup tonight
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 7:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tristan Thompson fined $20,000. pic.twitter.com/1Q1L67tk2O – 7:07 PM
Tristan Thompson fined $20,000. pic.twitter.com/1Q1L67tk2O – 7:07 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets, Thunder, Spurs and Pacers are all vying for a top lottery pick, but they’re also battling it out in the middle of the first round.
15. LAC –> OKC
16. BKN –> HOU
17. TOR –> SAS
17. CLE –> IND – 7:01 PM
The Rockets, Thunder, Spurs and Pacers are all vying for a top lottery pick, but they’re also battling it out in the middle of the first round.
15. LAC –> OKC
16. BKN –> HOU
17. TOR –> SAS
17. CLE –> IND – 7:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We’re thinking @Arbys at tonight’s #CavsBulls Social Zone!
Download the Arby’s app and stop by outside to Portal 11 to score yourself a FREE shirt tonight, while supplies last!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wh1rmiXPKH – 6:59 PM
We’re thinking @Arbys at tonight’s #CavsBulls Social Zone!
Download the Arby’s app and stop by outside to Portal 11 to score yourself a FREE shirt tonight, while supplies last!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wh1rmiXPKH – 6:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Nothing concrete on #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s return, because the injury is a bone and it depends on how it heals. Allen still has a splint on.
“The pain has decreased to a point where he can start to do, or has started to do, more things,” J.B. Bickerstaff said. – 6:49 PM
Nothing concrete on #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s return, because the injury is a bone and it depends on how it heals. Allen still has a splint on.
“The pain has decreased to a point where he can start to do, or has started to do, more things,” J.B. Bickerstaff said. – 6:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time to take care of business. #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/tqutcNi6qM – 6:46 PM
Time to take care of business. #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/tqutcNi6qM – 6:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Forever etched in Cavalier history ❤️💛
Don’t miss the airing of today’s Wall of Honor ceremony immediately following tonight’s game on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/HMsLDmW994 – 6:13 PM
Forever etched in Cavalier history ❤️💛
Don’t miss the airing of today’s Wall of Honor ceremony immediately following tonight’s game on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/HMsLDmW994 – 6:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bulls post player Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 6:12 PM
Bulls post player Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 6:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Tristan Thompson was fined $20,000 for directing profane language at a referee at the end of the New Orleans game, the #NBA announced. #Bulls – 6:07 PM
Tristan Thompson was fined $20,000 for directing profane language at a referee at the end of the New Orleans game, the #NBA announced. #Bulls – 6:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls forward-center Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:06 PM
Chicago Bulls forward-center Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:06 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Bulls and Cavs tonight in Cleveland, Chicago with a 1-game lead over Cavs for 5th in East. DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso are probable to play. Kevin Love’s next 3-pointer will give him 1,000 with Cleveland. LeBron is the only other player to do it. – 6:01 PM
Bulls and Cavs tonight in Cleveland, Chicago with a 1-game lead over Cavs for 5th in East. DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso are probable to play. Kevin Love’s next 3-pointer will give him 1,000 with Cleveland. LeBron is the only other player to do it. – 6:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado has played less than 700 minutes this season and he has more steals than:
PJ Tucker
Evan Mobley
Terance Mann
Davion Mitchell
Avery Bradley
Robert Williams III – 5:48 PM
Jose Alvarado has played less than 700 minutes this season and he has more steals than:
PJ Tucker
Evan Mobley
Terance Mann
Davion Mitchell
Avery Bradley
Robert Williams III – 5:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A couple of days after combining for 70 points versus the Bulls, CJ McCollum, Devonte’ Graham and Jose Alvarado score 20 of the New Orleans’ 32 points here in the first quarter, taking a 10-point lead over the Spurs into the second. – 5:39 PM
A couple of days after combining for 70 points versus the Bulls, CJ McCollum, Devonte’ Graham and Jose Alvarado score 20 of the New Orleans’ 32 points here in the first quarter, taking a 10-point lead over the Spurs into the second. – 5:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Defend home court 😤
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/TB3xfl3Fzl – 5:00 PM
Defend home court 😤
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/TB3xfl3Fzl – 5:00 PM
Tristan Thompson @RealTristan13
#PurpleDay is today so let’s raise awareness and support those living with Epilepsy! Don’t miss out on a chance to win my signed purple sneakers and game day jersey by visiting https://t.co/MQNwth2Alf. #SlamDunk4Epilepsy pic.twitter.com/ePcNHJO4jV – 4:58 PM
#PurpleDay is today so let’s raise awareness and support those living with Epilepsy! Don’t miss out on a chance to win my signed purple sneakers and game day jersey by visiting https://t.co/MQNwth2Alf. #SlamDunk4Epilepsy pic.twitter.com/ePcNHJO4jV – 4:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A lot of Cavs history in one room ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/VaCpYVYpNm – 4:15 PM
A lot of Cavs history in one room ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/VaCpYVYpNm – 4:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“You can’t have any one better suited to coach your basketball team.”
Join us in congratulating #NBA75 legend Lenny Wilkens, a Wall of Honor Class of 2022 Inductee!
MORE: cavs.com/wallofhonor – 3:30 PM
“You can’t have any one better suited to coach your basketball team.”
Join us in congratulating #NBA75 legend Lenny Wilkens, a Wall of Honor Class of 2022 Inductee!
MORE: cavs.com/wallofhonor – 3:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Before/after All-Star break, Bulls offense edition:
W/L: 38-21 -> 4-10
ORTG: 113.4 (4th) -> 109.2 (25th)
FG%: 48.3 (1st) -> 47.2 (15th)
Midrange FG%: 45.1 (2nd) -> 41 (17th)
3P%: 37.6 (2nd) -> 35.7 (17th)
APG: 24.5 (13th) -> 22.6 (25th)
Potential APG: 46 (17th) -> 39.8 (30th) – 3:12 PM
Before/after All-Star break, Bulls offense edition:
W/L: 38-21 -> 4-10
ORTG: 113.4 (4th) -> 109.2 (25th)
FG%: 48.3 (1st) -> 47.2 (15th)
Midrange FG%: 45.1 (2nd) -> 41 (17th)
3P%: 37.6 (2nd) -> 35.7 (17th)
APG: 24.5 (13th) -> 22.6 (25th)
Potential APG: 46 (17th) -> 39.8 (30th) – 3:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“He was the closest thing I’d ever seen to Oscar.”
Join us in congratulating former All-Star @CampyRussell, a Wall of Honor Class of 2022 Inductee!
MORE: cavs.com/wallofhonor – 3:00 PM
“He was the closest thing I’d ever seen to Oscar.”
Join us in congratulating former All-Star @CampyRussell, a Wall of Honor Class of 2022 Inductee!
MORE: cavs.com/wallofhonor – 3:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“He brought pride, dignity and class back to the Cavaliers organization.”
Join us in congratulating former chairman Gordon Gund, a Wall of Honor Class of 2022 Inductee!
MORE: cavs.com/wallofhonor – 2:30 PM
“He brought pride, dignity and class back to the Cavaliers organization.”
Join us in congratulating former chairman Gordon Gund, a Wall of Honor Class of 2022 Inductee!
MORE: cavs.com/wallofhonor – 2:30 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
My daughter has already become an insane Indiana fan and she hasn’t even arrived in Bloomington.
Hoosiers hanging in there against UConn. Good spot here at Theory in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/d33JyJugJm – 2:29 PM
My daughter has already become an insane Indiana fan and she hasn’t even arrived in Bloomington.
Hoosiers hanging in there against UConn. Good spot here at Theory in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/d33JyJugJm – 2:29 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.