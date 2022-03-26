Gerald Green keeping options open despite Puerto Rican team announcement

Former Rockets guard Gerald Green, who has been playing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers since leaving Houston’s player development staff to restart his playing career, has an option to play in Puerto Rico but has not formalized an agreement. The team in Puerto Rico, Gigantes de Carolina, announced on social media Saturday that Green and the team were in agreement on a contract. But Green’s agent Kevin Martin described conversations with the team as an “opportunity he may have following the G League season.”
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Ex-Rocket Gerald Green has option to play in Puerto Rico, but NBA return is priority ift.tt/0ilBWKt7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ex-Rocket Gerald Green has option to play in Puerto Rico, but NBA return is priority houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:38 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Free agent Gerald Green has signed in Puerto Rico with Gigantes de Carolina, per the team. Green, a 12-year veteran, last played in the G League with Rio Grande. – 4:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Gerald Green joins Los Gigantes de Carolina sportando.basketball/en/gerald-gree…3:46 PM

Martin said Green is more focused on a call-up to an NBA team or completing the season with the Vipers. “He has options out there,” Martin said. “Once they finish the playoffs, he will have that option. A contract has been offered.” -via Houston Chronicle / March 26, 2022
Shams Charania: Houston Rockets assistant coach Gerald Green is unretiring and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year NBA vet is pursuing a return to the league. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 6, 2022

