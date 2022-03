Gerald Green keeping options open despite Puerto Rican team announcement

Shams Charania: Houston Rockets assistant coach Gerald Green is unretiring and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year NBA vet is pursuing a return to the league. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 6, 2022

Free agent Gerald Green has signed in Puerto Rico with Gigantes de Carolina, per the team. Green, a 12-year veteran, last played in the G League with Rio Grande. – 4:39 PM

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Ex-Rocket Gerald Green has option to play in Puerto Rico, but NBA return is priority ift.tt/0ilBWKt

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.