Gerald Green keeping options open despite Puerto Rican team announcement

Former Rockets guard Gerald Green, who has been playing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers since leaving Houston’s player development staff to restart his playing career, has an option to play in Puerto Rico but has not formalized an agreement. The team in Puerto Rico, Gigantes de Carolina, announced on social media Saturday that Green and the team were in agreement on a contract. But Green’s agent Kevin Martin described conversations with the team as an “opportunity he may have following the G League season.”
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Ex-Rocket Gerald Green has option to play in Puerto Rico, but NBA return is priority ift.tt/0ilBWKt – 7:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Ex-Rocket Gerald Green has option to play in Puerto Rico, but NBA return is priority ift.tt/0ilBWKt – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ex-Rocket Gerald Green has option to play in Puerto Rico, but NBA return is priority houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:38 PM
Ex-Rocket Gerald Green has option to play in Puerto Rico, but NBA return is priority houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Gerald Green joins Los Gigantes de Carolina sportando.basketball/en/gerald-gree… – 3:46 PM
Gerald Green joins Los Gigantes de Carolina sportando.basketball/en/gerald-gree… – 3:46 PM
More on this storyline
Martin said Green is more focused on a call-up to an NBA team or completing the season with the Vipers. “He has options out there,” Martin said. “Once they finish the playoffs, he will have that option. A contract has been offered.” -via Houston Chronicle / March 26, 2022
Shams Charania: Houston Rockets assistant coach Gerald Green is unretiring and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year NBA vet is pursuing a return to the league. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.