Josh Giddey done for the season

Any of Banchero, Jabari, Holmgren or Ivey would be gamechangers for OKC.I’d add Sharpe, maybe the highest upside.Next tier of Murray, Griffin & Mathurin seems like a definite drop off. (But so did Barnes, Giddey, Kuminga & Wagner.)Top 5 feels important, just like last year. – 12:14 AM

Josh Giddey is back at it with Tik Toks, and has been playing the new season of Fortnite. I wonder if he likes the new non-build aspect. pic.twitter.com/2Q9nJS4j3n

the most valuable player is the player that makes the most players valuable – 5:31 PM

Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey is “progressing” but is OUT for the rest of the season. – 7:39 PM

Josh Giddey (hip soreness) is out for the rest of the season, Mark Daigneault said. – 7:39 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announces. Diagneault also says Josh Giddey is out for the remainder of the season. – 7:40 PM

Mark Daigneault Josh Giddey’s “return to play portion” of his rehab would take them past the games left so it isn’t worth it to ramp him up. Said Giddey told the Thunder he hasn’t had hip issues in the past. – 7:43 PM

Josh Giddey is still traveling with the team. Him and JRE warming up. pic.twitter.com/rr87Ckw9NV

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.