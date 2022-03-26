Josh Giddey done for the season

Joe Mussatto: Josh Giddey (hip soreness) is out for the rest of the season, Mark Daigneault said.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey is still traveling with the team. Him and JRE warming up. pic.twitter.com/rr87Ckw9NV – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault Josh Giddey’s “return to play portion” of his rehab would take them past the games left so it isn’t worth it to ramp him up. Said Giddey told the Thunder he hasn’t had hip issues in the past. – 7:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey “it’s a tricky injury. A little unpredictable, where as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a bone, a break, it’s more predictable.” – 7:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announces. Diagneault also says Josh Giddey is out for the remainder of the season. – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey (hip soreness) is out for the rest of the season, Mark Daigneault said. – 7:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey is “progressing” but is OUT for the rest of the season. – 7:39 PM
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey
the most valuable player is the player that makes the most players valuable – 5:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is back at it with Tik Toks, and has been playing the new season of Fortnite. I wonder if he likes the new non-build aspect. pic.twitter.com/2Q9nJS4j3n – 2:29 PM
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey
Flashback to #CloroxClutch. A night to remember #NBAAllStar was 🔥 #ad pic.twitter.com/mvGROFPJgU – 3:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Any of Banchero, Jabari, Holmgren or Ivey would be gamechangers for OKC.
I’d add Sharpe, maybe the highest upside.
Next tier of Murray, Griffin & Mathurin seems like a definite drop off. (But so did Barnes, Giddey, Kuminga & Wagner.)
Top 5 feels important, just like last year. – 12:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookie Leaders:
PPG – Cade
RPG – Mobley
APG – Giddey
SPG – Jones
BPG – Mobley
3PM – Green
FG% – Mobley
3P% – Bones
This rookie class is stacked. pic.twitter.com/UTiKgj11dL – 2:10 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.15
2. Evan Mobley: 5.29
3. Franz Wagner: 4.41
4. Cade Cunningham: 3.74
5. Jalen Green: 3.4
6. Josh Giddey: 2.93
7. Herbert Jones: 2.88
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.5
9. Chris Duarte: 2.04
10. Cam Thomas: 2.0
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/I7qgeL8LxL – 10:55 AM
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.15
2. Evan Mobley: 5.29
3. Franz Wagner: 4.41
4. Cade Cunningham: 3.74
5. Jalen Green: 3.4
6. Josh Giddey: 2.93
7. Herbert Jones: 2.88
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.5
9. Chris Duarte: 2.04
10. Cam Thomas: 2.0
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/I7qgeL8LxL – 10:55 AM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey were both limited in practice today, Daigneault said. Daigneault said SGA’s ankle didn’t respond as well as expected. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 24, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault said it will be a “couple of weeks” until the next update on Josh Giddey (hip soreness). -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 5, 2022
Brandon Rahbar: Mark Daigneault with a Josh Giddey injury update: “We’re trying to balance development but also being cautious and wise. We’ll learn a lot more in a couple weeks.” Daigneault hopes Giddey can return this season. As does every Thunder fan. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / March 5, 2022
