Kings vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (26-48) play against the Orlando Magic (54-54) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022

Sacramento Kings 85, Orlando Magic 89 (Q4 10:05)

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Magic are challenging a call against Robin Lopez trying to stop Chimezie Metu at the rim. – 8:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Robin Lopez vs. Alex Len battle you all asked for. – 8:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Can someone please get a clip of Jeff Dowtin’s face after Moe Wagner’s dunk on Alex Len??
It’s 100% meme worthy 😂 – 8:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Magic 84, King 81.
Franz Wagner: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Mo Bamba: 15 points, 10 rebounds
Markelle Fultz: 12 points (5 of 12) in 13 minutes. – 8:43 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Kings scored 41 points in the first quarter. In the second and third, the Magic limited them to 40 combined. – 8:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 84, Sacramento 81 pic.twitter.com/zESFvNzcTz8:42 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 3Q: Magic 84, Kings 81
Franz Wagner – 17 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asts
Mo Bamba – 15 pts, 10 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 12 pts, 2 asts
Cole Anthony – 10 pts, 4 rebs, 8 asts – 8:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba through three quarters:
15 PTS
10 REB*
6-13 FG
3-5 3P
*It marks his 16th double-double this season 👏
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jQKKaOehZR8:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Magic 84-81 heading to the fourth. Another weak third quarter for the Kings. – 8:42 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 88
Lakeland Magic 75
End of Q3 – 8:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As a fan of Alex Len, I don’t understand why he is getting minutes here over Neemias Queta at this point in the season. – 8:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
vet moves only
17 PTS for Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/JzAiabi20b8:31 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Franz Wagner is too nice. 💧 – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Third straight 20+ point performance for Davion Mitchell. – 8:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner’s treating Amway Center like it’s his playground. – 8:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles finally gets a shot to fall after starting 0-for-6. He’s up to 9 rebounds. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones picks up his fourth foul 17 seconds into the second half. – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in the first half:
10 PTS
2 AST
9 MIN
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/eaQEy8bZZi8:08 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Sacramento 66, Orlando 62 pic.twitter.com/C8mlgrWFf78:06 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Kings 66, Magic 62. Davion Mitchell has 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting with three rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers. – 8:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
24 minutes down
24 minutes to go pic.twitter.com/oVYAmOq3wA8:03 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead Magic, 66-62
👑 @Davion Mitchell 18 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @Damian Jones 11 PTS, 5-5 FG
👑 @Harrison Barnes 10 PTS pic.twitter.com/O29nzuKgwl8:03 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Kings 66, Magic 62
Mo Bamba – 13 pts, 7 rebs
Franz Wagner – 13 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Markelle Fultz – 10 pts, 2 asts
Moe Wagner – 9 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 8:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Magic 66-62 heading to the half. No defense being played by either squad. Mitchell leads with 18 points. – 8:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
flotation device 💧
13 PTS for Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/EMLZZb0bdh7:59 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Third foul on Damian Jones. – 7:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Davion is a walking bucket right now 👑 He’s up to 16 PTS on 7-of-9 shooting.
@Davion Mitchell | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/HfXzpQV6Vj7:57 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 59
Lakeland Magic 48
Halftime | #GoGoRollCall
Isaiah Todd 9
Joel Ayayi 9 – 7:55 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz with the reverse 😈
@Markelle Fultz has 10 PTS in 9 MIN off the bench pic.twitter.com/3nrEMDagnO7:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jeremy Lamb with the Moses Malone tip in. – 7:45 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Sacramento 41, Orlando 28 pic.twitter.com/f9JeEnh2HD7:44 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
That’s 12 PTS, 3 AST for Davion in the opening quarter 👑
@Davion Mitchell | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/tVqfbUs9F67:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Magic 41-28 at the end of the first quarter. Davion Mitchell is putting on a show. He has 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, three assists, zero turnovers, +13. – 7:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Kings 41, Magic 28.
Sacramento shot 70% (14-21) and went 6-8 on 3s.
Mo Bamba: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 7 points – 7:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell is putting on a show. 12 points in this first quarter. Showing off the shooting from all over the court. – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mitchell is letting it fly. 12 points in the first quarter. Kings lead 41-28 going to the second. – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
DiVincenzo triple. Kings rolling early. 36-23 with 2 minutes left in the 1Q. – 7:30 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 28
Lakeland Magic 22
End of Q1 | #GoGoRollCall
Joel Ayayi 7
Isaiah Todd 6 – 7:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB turns the defense into offense 🦅
@Harrison Barnes | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/2jSWDvlDuC7:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Justin Holiday got to the line early and it seems to have helped him find his rhythm. 2-for-3 from 3 for 8 points early. That might be a recipe for him to start games. – 7:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Also, when the Kings make the playoffs again, it’s a requirement for Jerry to be on the call for a game. Even if it’s national TV. – 7:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
What are you watching today’s Kings v Magic game for? (Other than Jerry Reynolds of course) – 7:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Cole Anthony vs. Davion Mitchell is a fun matchup. – 7:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones 3-ball. He’s showing a little of everything early. – 7:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell drains a triple to start the scoring for Kings. – 7:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,204 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Shinin’ in the Sunshine State 🌞💧 pic.twitter.com/nkg3PrrOQU7:09 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo v Lakeland Magic closing out the B2B. #GoGoRollCall pic.twitter.com/SjvUfFscJT7:04 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/klxWFMuWeR6:39 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
March 26 vs. Sacramento
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/EtSPY12M2P6:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic – 3/26:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 6:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic – 3/26:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 6:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
¡Vamos Magic!
#UltraDrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/5P7W4pIKEx6:17 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado has played less than 700 minutes this season and he has more steals than:
PJ Tucker
Evan Mobley
Terance Mann
Davion Mitchell
Avery Bradley
Robert Williams III – 5:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry confirmed that Neemias Queta will remain with the team for the remainder of the year. The hope is to get him some minutes in the final 8 games. – 5:37 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
As a kid, I went to the most magical summer camp. It was the greatest experience of my life and changed the course of my life. I didn’t understand the magic until my children went. Then I figured it out. My Summer Camp rewarded people for being NICE above all other items (1/? – 5:36 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Projected bottom five records in basketball via @FiveThirtyEight:
1. Pistons (22-60)
2. Rockets (22-60)
3. Thunder (23-59)
4. Magic (23-59)
5. Pacers (28-54) – 5:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
los entrantes de esta noche 🪄 pic.twitter.com/UCqCLYpG7b5:18 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 75 vs SACRAMENTO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 45 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Richaun Holmes’ off court situation and more NBA Draft talk with @James Ham and @BrendenNunesNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-45-kings-…4:58 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Chet Holmgren in Houston.
Jabari Smith Jr. in Detroit.
Jaden Ivey in Orlando.
Paolo Banchero in OKC.
@Kevin O’Connor projects what the first round of the 2022 NBA draft could look like. #TheVoidNBA
📺: https://t.co/bl6GYRF6CJ pic.twitter.com/tlYeqhKMT02:17 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb reflect back on the sudden trade that sent them to Sacramento, what it was like to return for a reunion game in Indy — where they received a video tribute.
There’s a lot to unpack here:
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-kings…1:08 PM

