Kings vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb reflect back on the sudden trade that sent them to Sacramento, what it was like to return for a reunion game in Indy — where they received a video tribute.There’s a lot to unpack here:

Chet Holmgren in Houston.Jabari Smith Jr. in Detroit.Jaden Ivey in Orlando.Paolo Banchero in OKC. @Kevin O’Connor projects what the first round of the 2022 NBA draft could look like. #TheVoidNBA📺: https://t.co/bl6GYRF6CJ

Ep. 45 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Richaun Holmes’ off court situation and more NBA Draft talk with @James Ham and @BrendenNunesNBA

As a kid, I went to the most magical summer camp. It was the greatest experience of my life and changed the course of my life. I didn’t understand the magic until my children went. Then I figured it out. My Summer Camp rewarded people for being NICE above all other items (1/? – 5:36 PM

Alvin Gentry confirmed that Neemias Queta will remain with the team for the remainder of the year. The hope is to get him some minutes in the final 8 games. – 5:37 PM

Jose Alvarado has played less than 700 minutes this season and he has more steals than:PJ TuckerEvan MobleyTerance MannDavion MitchellAvery BradleyRobert Williams III – 5:48 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,204 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

What are you watching today’s Kings v Magic game for? (Other than Jerry Reynolds of course) – 7:21 PM

Also, when the Kings make the playoffs again, it’s a requirement for Jerry to be on the call for a game. Even if it’s national TV. – 7:22 PM

Justin Holiday got to the line early and it seems to have helped him find his rhythm. 2-for-3 from 3 for 8 points early. That might be a recipe for him to start games. – 7:23 PM

Mitchell is letting it fly. 12 points in the first quarter. Kings lead 41-28 going to the second. – 7:32 PM

Davion Mitchell is putting on a show. 12 points in this first quarter. Showing off the shooting from all over the court. – 7:32 PM

Kings lead the Magic 41-28 at the end of the first quarter. Davion Mitchell is putting on a show. He has 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, three assists, zero turnovers, +13. – 7:35 PM

Kings lead the Magic 66-62 heading to the half. No defense being played by either squad. Mitchell leads with 18 points. – 8:01 PM

Halftime: Kings 66, Magic 62. Davion Mitchell has 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting with three rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers. – 8:03 PM

As a fan of Alex Len, I don’t understand why he is getting minutes here over Neemias Queta at this point in the season. – 8:33 PM

Kings trail the Magic 84-81 heading to the fourth. Another weak third quarter for the Kings. – 8:42 PM

The Kings scored 41 points in the first quarter. In the second and third, the Magic limited them to 40 combined. – 8:42 PM

Can someone please get a clip of Jeff Dowtin’s face after Moe Wagner’s dunk on Alex Len??It’s 100% meme worthy 😂 – 8:46 PM

