Kyrie Irving on staying in Brooklyn: 'I love it here'

Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving on prospect of extending with the #Nets long term: “It has always been about being comfortable loving where I’m at, and I love it here. Once that summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations; but there’s no way I can leave my man seven anywhere.” #nba
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving says he plans to re-sign with Nets: There’s no way I’m leaving my man 7 sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 12:42 PM
Kyrie Irving says he plans to re-sign with Nets: There’s no way I’m leaving my man 7 sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 12:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving said he’s been pinching himself since Wednesday & Thursday, because there was a n earlier time where he got his hopes really high and “all the air was just let out.” He’s trying to focus on the #Heat tonight but excited for tomorrow vs. the #Hornets. #Nets – 12:11 PM
Kyrie Irving said he’s been pinching himself since Wednesday & Thursday, because there was a n earlier time where he got his hopes really high and “all the air was just let out.” He’s trying to focus on the #Heat tonight but excited for tomorrow vs. the #Hornets. #Nets – 12:11 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So KD has already signed long term deal with Nets and it sounds like Kyrie plans to do same this summer. “Its always been about being comfortable where im at and i love it here…..We’re gonna have some conversations but theres no way i could leave my man seven anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/mcQJfzYtOV – 12:01 PM
So KD has already signed long term deal with Nets and it sounds like Kyrie plans to do same this summer. “Its always been about being comfortable where im at and i love it here…..We’re gonna have some conversations but theres no way i could leave my man seven anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/mcQJfzYtOV – 12:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mike Lupica, from the other tabloid in town, hit the grand-slam home run today with his Kyrie Irving column: “Before Adams’ flip flop, Kyrie was in the process of stubbornly and selfishly and even arrogantly ruining his team’s shot at a title.” – 11:59 AM
Mike Lupica, from the other tabloid in town, hit the grand-slam home run today with his Kyrie Irving column: “Before Adams’ flip flop, Kyrie was in the process of stubbornly and selfishly and even arrogantly ruining his team’s shot at a title.” – 11:59 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Sounds like Kyrie is staying in Brooklyn for the long haul. “There’s no way I’m leaving my man seven anywhere” he says at shoot around. pic.twitter.com/TkRurd2FRr – 11:30 AM
Sounds like Kyrie is staying in Brooklyn for the long haul. “There’s no way I’m leaving my man seven anywhere” he says at shoot around. pic.twitter.com/TkRurd2FRr – 11:30 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s very happy for his fellow St. Patrick alum Shaheen Holloway. Sha recruited him in high school and Irving said he’s enjoyed seeing NJ’s basketball culture get it’s due. So who does Irving root for in a potential Duke-St. Peter’s Final Four? “I can’t lose.” – 11:29 AM
Kyrie Irving said he’s very happy for his fellow St. Patrick alum Shaheen Holloway. Sha recruited him in high school and Irving said he’s enjoyed seeing NJ’s basketball culture get it’s due. So who does Irving root for in a potential Duke-St. Peter’s Final Four? “I can’t lose.” – 11:29 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on prospect of extending with the #Nets long term: “It has always been about being comfortable loving where I’m at, and I love it here. Once that summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations; but there’s no way I can leave my man seven anywhere.” #nba – 11:29 AM
Kyrie Irving on prospect of extending with the #Nets long term: “It has always been about being comfortable loving where I’m at, and I love it here. Once that summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations; but there’s no way I can leave my man seven anywhere.” #nba – 11:29 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving indicates he’ll be re-signing with the Nets in the summer:
“There’s no way I’m leaving my man #7 anywhere.”
Kevin Durant (#7) recently signed a long term extension with the Nets. – 11:28 AM
Kyrie Irving indicates he’ll be re-signing with the Nets in the summer:
“There’s no way I’m leaving my man #7 anywhere.”
Kevin Durant (#7) recently signed a long term extension with the Nets. – 11:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said the plan is to re-sign with the Nets this summer. Doesn’t want to leave Kevin Durant and wants to build a legacy in Brooklyn with him. – 11:27 AM
Kyrie Irving said the plan is to re-sign with the Nets this summer. Doesn’t want to leave Kevin Durant and wants to build a legacy in Brooklyn with him. – 11:27 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Notebook…
— So Kyrie gets to play home games now… How much did baseball have to do with it?
— Hall of Famer’s NBA championship prediction: “I have no idea”
— Former college coach raves about Payton Pritchard’s workout — IN HIGH SCHOOL
bit.ly/3DegjkQ – 11:02 AM
Notebook…
— So Kyrie gets to play home games now… How much did baseball have to do with it?
— Hall of Famer’s NBA championship prediction: “I have no idea”
— Former college coach raves about Payton Pritchard’s workout — IN HIGH SCHOOL
bit.ly/3DegjkQ – 11:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant happy for home debut of Irving Sunday, “I’m glad this is all behind us” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/26/dur… – 8:01 AM
Durant happy for home debut of Irving Sunday, “I’m glad this is all behind us” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/26/dur… – 8:01 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story from Nets practice today on the mandate being lifted, the domino effect of a full-time Kyrie and more: theathletic.com/3210372/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
Story from Nets practice today on the mandate being lifted, the domino effect of a full-time Kyrie and more: theathletic.com/3210372/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s full-time return ends #Nets distractions at right time nypost.com/2022/03/25/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:00 PM
Kyrie Irving’s full-time return ends #Nets distractions at right time nypost.com/2022/03/25/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After saying on Wednesday how excited he was to speak to reporters once the mandate got rolled back — Kyrie declined to speak to the media on Friday. KD spoke for the organization in saying how happy everybody was to get the vaccine questions behind them. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:37 PM
After saying on Wednesday how excited he was to speak to reporters once the mandate got rolled back — Kyrie declined to speak to the media on Friday. KD spoke for the organization in saying how happy everybody was to get the vaccine questions behind them. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kevin Durant excited for Kyrie Irving to be able to play in home games: ‘I’m glad this is all behind us’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:29 PM
Nets’ Kevin Durant excited for Kyrie Irving to be able to play in home games: ‘I’m glad this is all behind us’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back in the home offices and we talk Kyrie back FT and the Nets playoff outlook, Ja out for a bit, AD ramping up, PG practicing, CP’s return and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us crack 17K!
youtu.be/gBnh4dwo7w8 – 4:28 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back in the home offices and we talk Kyrie back FT and the Nets playoff outlook, Ja out for a bit, AD ramping up, PG practicing, CP’s return and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us crack 17K!
youtu.be/gBnh4dwo7w8 – 4:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/IrrFDJG68G – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/IrrFDJG68G – 4:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some flex TV scheduling. On Sunday, NBA TV will now show the Nets-Hornets game instead of the Jazz-Mavs game. Safe bet that Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games has something to do with it – 3:36 PM
Some flex TV scheduling. On Sunday, NBA TV will now show the Nets-Hornets game instead of the Jazz-Mavs game. Safe bet that Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games has something to do with it – 3:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hornets-Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday, Kyrie Irving’s expected home debut this season, goes to NBA TV, replacing Jazz at Mavericks. – 3:33 PM
Hornets-Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday, Kyrie Irving’s expected home debut this season, goes to NBA TV, replacing Jazz at Mavericks. – 3:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD said the group is just happy to have the Kyrie/vaccination talk behind them. He acknowledged how important it was to have the Yankees and Mets in NYC to help get the mandate rolled back so that Kyrie can play at Barclays. – 2:13 PM
KD said the group is just happy to have the Kyrie/vaccination talk behind them. He acknowledged how important it was to have the Yankees and Mets in NYC to help get the mandate rolled back so that Kyrie can play at Barclays. – 2:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/3Y7Je81Umn – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/3Y7Je81Umn – 2:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So Kyrie Irving declined to speak with the media at practice in miami. Has not commented since mandate was changed. – 1:55 PM
So Kyrie Irving declined to speak with the media at practice in miami. Has not commented since mandate was changed. – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving declined to speak with reporters today. Kevin Durant did. More coming shortly. – 1:55 PM
Kyrie Irving declined to speak with reporters today. Kevin Durant did. More coming shortly. – 1:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie Irving declined to comment to the media today after practice. – 1:53 PM
Kyrie Irving declined to comment to the media today after practice. – 1:53 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Does a full-time Kyrie make the Nets title favorites? Do folks really think Mahomes will get ‘exposed’ without Tyreek? #NCAATournament & more! Guests: @Andre Iguodala @Kristian Winfield @MikeDugar
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:49 PM
Does a full-time Kyrie make the Nets title favorites? Do folks really think Mahomes will get ‘exposed’ without Tyreek? #NCAATournament & more! Guests: @Andre Iguodala @Kristian Winfield @MikeDugar
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas working with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at practice. Perfect photo plug for Monday’s story: https://t.co/GUBdNOjxvd pic.twitter.com/H4uHm2Ep5u – 1:14 PM
Cam Thomas working with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at practice. Perfect photo plug for Monday’s story: https://t.co/GUBdNOjxvd pic.twitter.com/H4uHm2Ep5u – 1:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. pic.twitter.com/Ghk5VKdJXO – 1:14 PM
KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. pic.twitter.com/Ghk5VKdJXO – 1:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Barclays Center fans will get to see Kyrie Irving in person, presumably as soon as Sunday. #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/GVhBHBkuCd – 1:11 PM
Barclays Center fans will get to see Kyrie Irving in person, presumably as soon as Sunday. #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/GVhBHBkuCd – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.