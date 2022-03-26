Lakers are not waiving and stretching Russell Westbrook

Jake Fischer: We’ve definitely been talking about the wave and stretch idea for a couple weeks now. I will say after I wrote that I was kind of told that that’s very unlikely to happen. I mean, anything could change here. But I think I don’t think the Lakers intend to carry dead money on future salary because of Russell Westbrook.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The @UNC_Basketball Westbrook PEs are clean.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo on Russell Westbrook’s resurgence: “I think he’s just taking his time now. … This is crunch time now. This is where we’ve all got to step up.” – 4:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel thinks Russell Westbrook is “settling into a rhythm” when asked about his improved play. – 4:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Just a half game up on New Orleans for the No. 9 spot with nine games left to play, Russell Westbrook says the Lakers’ game against the Pelicans on Sunday is a “must-win” for L.A. es.pn/36J9cVo – 11:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Russell Westbrook: Game vs Pelicans is definitely a must-win sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 5:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on Sunday matchup with Pelicans: “It’s going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us. It’s definitely a must-win I believe for our group.” – 1:12 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: 76ers 126, Lakers 121
Considering they were without LeBron and AD, this was an impressive showing from LA. They are now 31-42. Dwight Howard had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Up next: at New Orleans on Sunday. – 12:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers were in it most of the game, but fall to Philly 126-121, cutting their lead over NOP to just 1/2 game and SAS to just 2 games for the play-in tourney. Dwight 24p on 9-of-14 8r; Westbrook 24p 9r 8a; Monk 23p; Melo 20p 7r; Stanley Johnson 13p on 5-of-7 8a 5r. – 12:38 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Sixers 126, Lakers 121.
LAL battled throughout the evening, but Embiid (30 points, 10 boards) and the backcourt combo of Maxey and Harden (45 points, 14 assists combined) were too much.
Westbrook had 24, 9 and 8, and Howard 24 and 8. – 12:37 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid helping Westbrook up off of the floor, he really has matured over the years – 12:33 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Westbrook yanking the ball out of Harden’s hands as if he’s Seinfeld stealing the last piece of rye – 12:30 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his fifth field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Elgin Baylor for 32nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR. – 11:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook just surpassed Elgin Baylor for 32nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list – 11:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: 76ers 61, Lakers 52
The Lakers were outscored 34-22 in the second quarter. Stanley Johnson remains LA’s leading scorer (13 points) despite not scoring in the second. Russell Westbrook has 4 points (2-8 FGs), 4 rebounds + 4 assists. PHI is winning the possession battle. – 11:14 PM
Halftime: 76ers 61, Lakers 52
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Turnovers (mostly from Westbrook) are pretty much the only thing you can realistically criticize for the Lakers in first half, given the circumstances. They’ve legitimately played quite well. AK – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Yet another new starting lineup for the Lakers tonight:
Westbrook, Reaves, Johnson, Gabriel and Howard
It’s the 35th one of the season, the most since 2013-14 (also 35). – 9:31 PM
Yet another new starting lineup for the Lakers tonight:
Westbrook, Reaves, Johnson, Gabriel and Howard
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1974, the Sonics’ Fred Brown scored a career-high and franchise-record 58 points in a 139-137 win over the Warriors.
Brown still holds a share of the franchise scoring mark with Russell Westbrook, and his 24 FG made remains the franchise’s single-game record. pic.twitter.com/a8G3dT69Xj – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1974, the Sonics’ Fred Brown scored a career-high and franchise-record 58 points in a 139-137 win over the Warriors.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Russell Westbrook writes left-handed, throws left-handed and brushes his teeth left-handed. So why does he shoot righty? On this week’s @bballilluminati, I posit that Russ is shooting with the wrong hand. @Amin Elhassan @LeBatardShow @CornPuzzle 👁 https://t.co/vaivd5hcFf pic.twitter.com/2HBXr9TLqW – 1:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
At @BleacherReport ahead of Lakers-Sixers: On Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Dwight Howard and the loss of control that comes with this era of constant superstar movement bleacherreport.com/articles/10030… – 11:02 AM
Jousting with reporters in press conferences is apparently not the lone source of pushback these days from under-fire guard Russell Westbrook. There has been no shortage of defiance behind the scenes, I’m told, when coaches and teammates have tried to broach changes in role or approach with the former MVP. For all the obvious complexities involved in trying to move Westbrook when he’s owed a whopping $47 million next season at age 34, one league source described the idea of bringing him back next season as “impossible” based on current tension levels. The question then becomes: If the Lakers can’t construct a palatable trade, do they try to just buy Westbrook out? Or waive and stretch him? -via marcstein.substack.com / March 5, 2022
LeBron James was a strong advocate for the trade that brought Westbrook to Hollywood and thus has to wear his considerable slice of culpability for how poorly things are working out. Yet one source did point out at least one counter on James’ behalf, noting that he was also one of the organization’s staunchest Alex Caruso fans and badly wanted the Lakers to re-sign the defensive-minded guard. The Lakers, despite all of their considerable revenue streams, refused to offer a contract on par with the four-year, $37 million deal Caruso landed from Chicago because of the luxury-tax implications. The injuries that have limited Davis to 37 games have done the most damage to the Lakers’ 17th-ranked defense, but Caruso’s departure was another big hit. 1:28 -via marcstein.substack.com / March 5, 2022
