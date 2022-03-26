Lakers very unlikely to trade Anthony Davis

Jake Fischer on a potential Anthony Davis trade: I don’t think they will (trade him) at all, from what I’ve been told and the fact that what they gave up to New Orleans to get him… I mean the Lakers went all in on pairing Anthony Davis with the Bron for as long as that pairing could stand and I’d be shocked if it came to a close this offseason.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I want to tweet about how bad Miami traffic is tonight. But you know this already. Part of my Presidential election platform will ban traffic and Ultra music festivals. Vote for me. Let’s end traffic together. Paid for by the committee that just doesn’t get it. #ad – 5:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back in the home offices and we talk Kyrie back FT and the Nets playoff outlook, Ja out for a bit, AD ramping up, PG practicing, CP’s return and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us crack 17K!
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey
Wendell Carter Jr. @wendellcarter34
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UMass has finalized its deal with Frank Martin, source told @Stadium.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Andre Iguodala @andre
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UMass AD Ryan Bamford met with Frank Martin today and extended offer, source told @Stadium.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: @Eric Pincus CBA Nerdery: https://t.co/ybNypPI4XZ
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis' long-awaited return is precisely what the #Lakers need.

#LakeShow #NBA
#LakeShow #NBA
Anthony Davis’ long-awaited return is precisely what the #Lakers need.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: @Eric Pincus CBA Nerdery: https://t.co/ybNypPI4XZ
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: @Eric Pincus CBA Nerdery: https://t.co/ybNypPI4XZ
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on potentially playing in two play-in games: "We're hopeful those two games will be played with Anthony Davis."
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said they're disappointed that they lost this game, but without LeBron and AD, he was encouraged by the effort and attention to detail.

"We're making progress … we're continuing to grow."
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: 76ers 126, Lakers 121
Considering they were without LeBron and AD, this was an impressive showing from LA. They are now 31-42. Dwight Howard had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Final: 76ers 126, Lakers 121
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
This game hasn't worked out for the Lakers, and it won't work out for the Lakers. But given no LeBron and no AD, impressed with the toughness they've shown in competing. In their last home game against Toronto, they trailed 21-2 and were competitively dead in the water.
Rick Noland @RickNoland
AD/asst principal Nick Ranallo leaving @HornetAthletic at end of school year to take AD job at @DemonAthletics . Wife has taught in Westlake system for 14 yrs. Family move
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK
The Ringer @ringernba
Saint Peter’s made the Sweet 16 during #MarchMadness, but what were some other big upsets? #GroupChat
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.
“He’s coming along really well.”
Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis "has been coming along pretty well" with his on-court work so far
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is "coming along really well" as he works to return to the floor.
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Streamed the new Assassin’s Creed
Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok yesterday. Let’s just say I had a good time lol.. Go check it out now!
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! Will the Lakers definitely make the play-in tourney? Can Anthony Davis still help? Malik Monk's maturation. Plus, a starting lineup quiz! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Will the Lakers definitely make the play-in tourney? Can Anthony Davis still help? Malik Monk’s maturation. Plus, a starting lineup quiz! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
More on this storyline
With that in mind, one NBA front office executive recently told Heavy that he believes Boston could put forward a package to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Anthony Davis and that the deal wouldn’t need to include Celtics star Jayson Tatum. “It was no secret Danny wanted him (in 2019). He would have given up Tatum in a heartbeat for AD. They wanted to offer Brown, but it would have come down to Tatum. And he would have done it in the end, I think. Now the Lakers would want Tatum back, but there is no way the Celtics do that. “But put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it,” said the executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. -via Heavy.com / March 1, 2022
“They (the Lakers) made such an effort to bring AD to that team. And if they are going to deal him, they would only send him where he wants to be. And I just don’t think Boston would ever be a team on his list,” the executive told Heavy. Obviously, when trading for a franchise cornerstone talent, keeping the player happy is always a gamble. Some players value winning; others prefer to be in a city that offers them opportunities outside of basketball. It’s unclear what Davis values or what teams he would have an interest in joining should he, or the Lakers, decide to move on. -via Heavy.com / March 1, 2022
Brian Windhorst: People in the league who have a lot of experience, say they should trade them both (LeBron James and Anthony Davis). And because again, it makes some sense. I just don’t think they can do that. And I think this is going to be a severe, serious conversation that probably could hang over Lakers games. -via Apple Podcasts / February 28, 2022
