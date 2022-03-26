LeBron James gets worst actor Razzie award

Space Jam: A New Legacy and star LeBron James became part of the annual Golden Raspberry Awards. The Razzies traditionally celebrate the worst coming out of Hollywood on the eve of the Oscar Awards. The Los Angeles Lakers star himself, taking over from Michael Jordan in the Space James sequel, was named worst actor and worst screen couple along with any cartoon character of Warner Bros, as announced On Razzies.com. The movie was labeled as the worst remake, rip-off or sequel.
Source: EuroHoops.net
StatMuse @statmuse
Player A: Player B:
30.0 PPG 30.1 PPG
6.3 APG 6.1 APG
1.1 BPG 0.9 BPG
52.3 FG% 51.9 FG%
One is MJ in 1992, the other is Bron at age 37. pic.twitter.com/Z3iP5nKJly – 12:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s fourth assist gave him 1,000 with the Heat. With that assist, he became 14th player in franchise history to record 1,000, reaching the mark in the fourth fewest games in franchise history. Only Hardaway (112 games), Douglas (126) and LeBron (151) faster to 1,000. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s season: “He is as deserving for MVP consideration as anyone in the league.” – 4:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel he’s hopeful that both LeBron and THT will play on Sunday, but they’re day-to-day and will be evaluated before the game. – 4:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are considered day-to-day heading toward Sunday’s game vs. Pelicans. – 4:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Courtesy of Frank Drucker: Italy failed to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup, losing to North Macedonia A&M. With no shame, Italy’s only shot is acquiring LeBron James and trying to slither into the play-in tournament. – 3:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s @YouTube Hoop Collective short with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: in the wake of LeBron James passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list, is there another active player who will pass Malone, too? youtu.be/rPLiNEuT5Do – 1:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This player this season:
— More total points than the top 3 PPG leaders (LeBron/Embiid/Giannis)
— More total assists than the APG leader (Chris Paul)
— Career high shooting (60 TS%)
That player is Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/RxFs95orwU – 12:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in NBA history to average 25/5/5 with a .800 record or better:
Bird (1985-86)*
Jordan (1991-92)*
Barkley (1992-93)*
LeBron (2008-09)*
LeBron (2012-13)*
Steph (2015-16)*
Steph (2017-18)
Harden (2017-18)*
Giannis (2019-20)*
Booker this season
*Won MVP pic.twitter.com/444BzckSxa – 9:59 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Five of the top 10 are Lakers. Find out where Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 9:33 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Is LeBron and a dream still enough have a shot at a playoff run? @David Thorpe examines the video. truehoop.com/p/is-lebron-an… – 7:00 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Is LeBron James Still a Top 10 Player? shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:48 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Thoughts on a quality showing against Philly, an improved supporting cast, LeBron’s knee, LeBron’s endorsements, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=ZrDOIZ… – 6:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Hill, asked what it says about Dolphins acquiring him and others, he references the LeBron comment: “F— them picks.” – 3:24 PM
Brad Rock @therockmonster
I got thinking today who was the greatest athlete I ever encountered. MJ? LeBron? Elway? Aaron? Rose? Jenner? Ali? Beckham? Drysdale? Rapinoe? Answer coming up. Hint: He weighed 128 pounds. – 1:55 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Our @Michael Scotto polled 52 active and former NBA players on the most influential player ever.
First-place votes
Michael Jordan: 25
LeBron James: 3
MJ absolutely ran the table. – 1:16 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Another record broken by Jokić:
Games leading team (or tied for lead) in 5 stats – pts, reb, ast, stl, blk – Nikola Jokić has 13 of them.
Everyone else in the NBA COMBINED has 13.
The record for most such games since 1982 was previously LeBron James in 2017-18 and he had 8. – 11:51 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James: ‘I’m literally having the time of my life right now’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/leb… – 11:50 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ well-played loss to Philly, why the current rotation seems to be working, and concerns with LeBron’s knee. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:36 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker scored 28 points in a win over the Timberwolves, reaching 11,000 career points in the process.
He’s the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-324 LeBron James
24-104 Kevin Durant
25-099 Kobe Bryant
25-144 Booker pic.twitter.com/cilM1YoPzy – 9:11 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByGeorgeThomas: Movie about LeBron James’ high school years could be filmed in Akron @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/entertai… via @beaconjournal – 9:07 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It means so much. Those were my favorite players ever growing up.”
Devin Booker on becoming the fourth-youngest player in #NBA75 history to reach 11K points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VHQfjZ1GUf – 2:32 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said they’re disappointed that they lost this game, but without LeBron and AD, he was encouraged by the effort and attention to detail.
“We’re making progress … we’re continuing to grow.” – 1:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: 76ers 126, Lakers 121
Considering they were without LeBron and AD, this was an impressive showing from LA. They are now 31-42. Dwight Howard had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Up next: at New Orleans on Sunday. – 12:40 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers fight without Bron, but Philly holds on, 126-121 the Final…
Big game coming up on Sunday, Lakers at Pelicans…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:37 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers showing a lot of fight against the Sixers without LeBron James. But Lakers are in need of bottom-line results in every game they play. – 12:36 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Cooper Kupp courtside on a night where LeBron isn’t playing is a waste of a very good Ram. BK – 11:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
This game hasn’t worked out for the Lakers, and it won’t work out for the Lakers. But given no LeBron and no AD, impressed with the toughness they’ve shown in competing. In their last home game against Toronto, they trailed 21-2 and were competitively dead in the water. – 11:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in 4Q this season:
1. Kyrie
2. Giannis
3. DeRozan
4. LeBron
5. Dinwiddie with Mavs
Most PPG in 4Q this season:
1. Kyrie
2. Giannis
3. DeRozan
4. LeBron
5. Dinwiddie with Mavs
Dinwiddie is shooting 56.7 FG% and 52.0 3P% in 4Q since the trade. pic.twitter.com/paK85Qw1Fw – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The young buck can score the ball.” #Suns coach on Monty Williams on Devin Booker.
11K points fourth-youngest with the other three with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant (Rest in Power) being the other three. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers with a cool montage of LeBron James and Karl Malone after LeBron surpassed him for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1oE5PgEg39 – 10:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have a moment for LeBron passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list — a two-minute video celebrating his (and some of the Mailman’s) career achievements. pic.twitter.com/1n7TRPBdFH – 10:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
They just showed a tribute video for LeBron becoming the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer. Danny Green, who played with LeBron on the Lakers’ championship team, was over by the Lakers’ bench clapping for him. – 10:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 30, 76ers 27
An impressive first quarter from the Lakers without LeBron James. Stanley Johnson leads them with 13 points, including 5-of-5 shooting and three 3s. Malik Monk provided a spark off the bench. They’ve moved the ball and rotated well. – 10:40 PM
First quarter: Lakers 30, 76ers 27
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant – 10:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James joining the team on the Lakers’ bench in street clothes. Sadly, he’s not carrying a wine glass. – 10:25 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There was a game in March in 2016 where the Heat destroyed the Cavs and LeBron was cracking up with D Wade at halftime. Cleveland went on to win it all. Watching Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra get into it while Heat get boat-raced by half Warriors reminds me of that. – 10:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game and the “tough” trend of stars missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/YkzybzCiHi – 9:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel downplayed whether LeBron’s absence tonight vs Sixers had anything to do with schedule with not having a game again until Sunday vs New Orleans. Vogel: “If he can be in there, he wants to be in there. He’s dealing with soreness in the knee.” – 9:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game vs Sixers, and star players missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/hBKTOnLrRC – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James dealing with “some soreness.” – 8:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is dealing with some soreness due to playing three games in four nights (Toronto, Washington and Cleveland). – 8:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is just dealing with some soreness in his knee. – 8:17 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Man Respect the game that should be it. What you eat don’t make me 💩💩. Where’s the love – 8:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James (sore left knee) is out tonight. It will be his 77th missed game out of a possible 298 since joining the Lakers – meaning he’s nearly lost a full season out of the four he’s been in L.A. because of injuries es.pn/3Nie2d0 – 6:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Michael Jordan won in a landslide. Find out where LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 5:43 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With LeBron James not playing tonight, and the Lakers off after the Sixers game until Saturday, here is a good chance to read my story on his happiness in Los Angeles transcending his frustrations with losing, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3201639 – 5:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James won’t play tonight against Philadelphia, a move that is probably best understood as a strategic play for James’ health down the stretch: ocregister.com/2022/03/23/lak… – 5:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?
Fast forward a decade and LeBron James is leading the NBA in scoring at 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/wM4yMJdB2W – 4:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James out vs 76ers sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 4:43 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James (left knee) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers, per the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/DrGIhu5T25 – 3:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, LeBron is out tonight with left knee soreness/effusion. AK – 3:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No LeBron for the Lakers tonight, as he continues to deal with the left knee soreness and effusion that’s been ongoing since late January. – 3:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is out tonight against the 76ers, per the Lakers. – 3:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James is out for tonight’s vs the Sixers with left knee soreness – 3:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee) is out tonight against Philadelphia.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Per Lakers Media Relations…Lebron out Tonight vs Philly (Knee soreness) – 3:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No LeBron James vs. the Sixers tonight. Me by the second quarter pic.twitter.com/PBA8EAorf8 – 3:32 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James is out for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia because of left knee soreness.
Lakers’ next game after tonight is at New Orleans on Sunday. – 3:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers rule LeBron James out tonight with left knee soreness. – 3:31 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James (knee) is out tonight against the Sixers, per Lakers. – 3:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is out for tonight’s contest vs. Philadelphia. – 3:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is out tonight vs. Philadelphia, per the Lakers. – 3:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is OUT for tonight’s contest vs. Philadelphia, per Lakers PR. – 3:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers say LeBron James won’t play tonight against the 76ers in LA. – 3:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young issues another MSG masterpiece; LeBron James keeps the Lakers on his back
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 3:17 PM
NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young issues another MSG masterpiece; LeBron James keeps the Lakers on his back
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Is there a current NBA star not named LeBron who could hold the all time scoring record some day? pic.twitter.com/ZeQOwfsZD1 – 2:25 PM
