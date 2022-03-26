Nets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (38-35) play against the Miami Heat (27-27) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 45, Miami Heat 36 (Q2 06:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’m all on board for a Nets-Heat first round series. Heck with matchups, they have a Haagan Daas AND an Edy’s on the concourse. These are the matchups I care about. Oh, Nets lead 45-36 with 6:37 left in the first half. – 8:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again in foul-a-lot mode. Nets in bonus with 9:15 left in second. 9:15! – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro a little rusty early with his jumper
Starting to get to the rim now effectively
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If it’s Andre Drummond as the one getting the best of the Heat, then there are issues. At the moment, he is. – 8:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton had four points, four boards, two blocks a big impact in his 5-plus minutes in the first quarter. His switchable defense gave the #Nets a lift. – 8:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Heat 27-25. Brooklyn took the lead with a minute left after Nic Claxton got an offensive board and kicked it out to Patty Mills for a 3. Quarter ends with Claxton blocking Victor Oladipo on a layup. Much better finish than start to 1Q. – 8:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 27 Heat 25
Kevin Durant (9 PTS, 2 ASTS), Andre Drummond (6 PTS) & the Nets are playing with PLAYOFF INTENSITY. Although they’re allowing too many offensive boards early on (4 OREBS), their depth is about to be put on display. This team is deeper than Miami. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just ran into the front row of seats, particularly a guy wearing his own jersey. That guy is now furiously typing on his phone, probably telling all his friends what just happened. – 8:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Heavy traffic not a problem for Tyler and Bam 💥 pic.twitter.com/9KvwxO9ffd – 8:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Active hands lead to good results 😤 pic.twitter.com/2LNOQ8USRi – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton with four quick points. Heat lead the Nets 25-23 with 2:55 left in the first. Lot of careless turnovers on Brooklyn’s end to start. Nash playing Irving and Dragon together to move Kyrie off the ball. – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic checks in for the for the time tonight to some applause. – 8:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Second foul on Lowry, with 5:05 left in first. And he stays in. Heat without Vincent. – 8:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Props to Steve Nash or Kevin Durant or whoever is responsible:
Andre Drummond is playing exactly how he’s supposed to. Always tried to do too much in previous stops. – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Heat just honored Goran Dragic with a pretty good tribute video (hard to top the Spurs, but pretty good). Dragon tried not to pay attention, but got a big applause and acknowledged the crowd. – 8:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic gets a nice video tribute from the #Heat and applause from their fans with 7:57 left in the first. He played parts of seven seasons here. #Nets – 8:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets getting outhustled early by the #Heat, cough up nine unanswered points to go down 15-7. – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Video board here with a tribute to ‘Canes success, and then the Dragic video tribute follows. – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker with a quick 5
Butler perfectly hit him back door after the steal
Then the transition corner 3
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets a little sloppy to start. Heat led them 15-7 with 7:57 left in the first quarter. PJ Tucker with five straight points. – 8:18 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Defense ➡️ Offense
Defense ➡️ Offense
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Durant with as tough a bucket as you can get
Lowry immediately pushes pace for the Jimmy foul
Durant with as tough a bucket as you can get
Lowry immediately pushes pace for the Jimmy foul
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected: Tucker on Durant, Lowry on Irving, and switch-a-mania. – 8:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MiamiMashup is on full display tonight 👀
#MiamiMashup is on full display tonight 👀
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat tip shortly. Both teams at nearly full strength. Potential playoff preview? Am told the Heat will honor Goran Dragic tonight. The bar is high for tribute videos after Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge in San Antonio. Updates to come. – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before knocking down an open 3-pointer, Jordan Poole created space against Kyle Lowry with a smooth crossover on Wednesday against the Heat. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/24/wat… – 8:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker is wearing @DeMar DeRozan’s “Drew-Aid” Kobe 4s today, inspired by the @DrewLeague’s go-to drink. pic.twitter.com/z58JSAN29y – 7:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nets owner Joe Tsai is sitting courtside in Miami to watch his team face the Heat. – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Robinson.
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Robinson.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jumping on GameNight on @ESPNRadio with @Mike Wells in five minutes to talk Nets right before tipoff. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Miami: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Brooklyn is 2-1 with this starting five this season:
126-120 loss on 3/6 at Boston
132-121 win on 3/8 at Charlotte
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Heat:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒 Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat tonight are seeking to win for the first time in Spoelstra’s absence:
– Mar. 25, 2018, lost: Indiana 113, Miami 107; Birth of first child (Santiago), with Dan Craig coaching.
The Heat tonight are seeking to win for the first time in Spoelstra’s absence:
– Mar. 25, 2018, lost: Indiana 113, Miami 107; Birth of first child (Santiago), with Dan Craig coaching.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Quinn ready to step in tonight vs. Nets #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Couple things: Spoelstra absence tonight is for medical procedure for son, per team.. And team will honor Goran Dragic with video during first timeout – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just made somebody’s day. pic.twitter.com/0gLWaJY30R – 6:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Obviously we’d like to win games here, the position we’re in [8th place] but more importantly it’s growing. Cutting our teeth so to speak. This is I think, one of a handful of games we’ve had w/ everyone except Ben, Joe and LaMarcus.”
“Obviously we’d like to win games here, the position we’re in [8th place] but more importantly it’s growing. Cutting our teeth so to speak. This is I think, one of a handful of games we’ve had w/ everyone except Ben, Joe and LaMarcus.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We are where we are. We had that 6 week period without Kevin and with Kyrie playing on the road and Joe Harris out all that time where we were just trying to keep our heads above water culturally.”
“We are where we are. We had that 6 week period without Kevin and with Kyrie playing on the road and Joe Harris out all that time where we were just trying to keep our heads above water culturally.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat update that Erik Spoelstra is away from the team due to a medical procedure for one of his two sons. – 6:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think we all feel confident that we’ll have Kyrie [Irving] back [long-term] but, you know that’s a front office question.”
-Steve Nash on Irving’s potential unrestricted free agency this summer. Irving mentioned earlier today he didn’t want to leave Durant.
“I think we all feel confident that we’ll have Kyrie [Irving] back [long-term] but, you know that’s a front office question.”
-Steve Nash on Irving’s potential unrestricted free agency this summer. Irving mentioned earlier today he didn’t want to leave Durant.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra away from Heat vs. Nets, with Chris Quinn serving as coach. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets upgrade Goran Dragić and Seth Curry to available tonight as expected. – 6:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Seth Curry and Goran Dragić are AVAILABLE tonight, the team says. – 6:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Kyrie (Irving) and Kevin (Durant) will have the ball a lot.”
“Kyrie (Irving) and Kevin (Durant) will have the ball a lot.”
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dan Craig – now with the Clippers – coached the Heat in the two games that Spoelstra missed because of the birth of his two sons. So first regular-season head coaching assignment for Chris Quinn tonight. – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With no shootaround tomorrow, Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge’s status against the Hornets will likely be decided tomorrow night. – 6:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says we all feel confident that we’ll have Kyrie back but it’s a front office discussion. – 6:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We all feel confident that we’ll get Kyrie (Irving) back.”
“We all feel confident that we’ll get Kyrie (Irving) back.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the Nets and the Heat haven’t been at full strength in a while so it’s hard to get any takeaways from both teams progress as of late. – 6:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They have such a great system and history here — The way they compete, the way they defend, the way they play together.
“They have such a great system and history here — The way they compete, the way they defend, the way they play together.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven warming up on one end
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven warming up on one end
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat’s Erik Spoelstra misses game against Brooklyn. Chris Quinn fills in. Everyone expected to play except Gabe Vincent (toe contusion): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:28 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Not sure what’s going on with the Heat on the court, but I hope Spoelstra is doing OK off it. – 6:19 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Tonight’s Heat coach. Jimmy Butler better not mess with Chris Quinn. pic.twitter.com/GSUFb6cHGK – 6:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The @Miami Heat say Erik Spoelstra (personal reasons) will not coach tonight’s game against Brooklyn. Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
The @Miami Heat say Erik Spoelstra (personal reasons) will not coach tonight’s game against Brooklyn. Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (personal reasons) will not be in attendance for tonight’s game vs Brooklyn. Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
Tyler Herro (knee) will warm up with the intent to play.
Heat say Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (personal reasons) will not be in attendance for tonight’s game vs Brooklyn. Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
Tyler Herro (knee) will warm up with the intent to play.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I have taken better video, but here is Ben Simmons helping Goran Dragić warm up on the court pregame in Miami. pic.twitter.com/P8GQ4pS4uf – 6:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (personal reasons) will not be in attendance for tonight’s game vs Brooklyn. Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
Tyler Herro (knee) will warm up with the intent to play.
UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (personal reasons) will not be in attendance for tonight’s game vs Brooklyn. Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
Tyler Herro (knee) will warm up with the intent to play.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo WILL ALL PLAY tonight vs the Nets – 6:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Spoelstra not coaching tonight for personal reasons, Heat announce. – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Update on Heat questionable players:
Butler (ankle): playing
Herro (knee): playing
Martin (knee) playing
Oladipo (knee): playing
Robinson (Achilles): playing
Tucker (knee): playing
Update on Heat questionable players:
Butler (ankle): playing
Herro (knee): playing
Martin (knee) playing
Oladipo (knee): playing
Robinson (Achilles): playing
Tucker (knee): playing
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Erik Spoelstra will not be at the #Heat vs #Nets game for personal reasons. – 6:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra out tonight for personal reasons. Quinn the coach tonight. Of the six Heat players listed as questionable for the Nets game tonight — Butler, Herro, Martin, Robinson, Oladipo and Tucker – will all be playing. – 6:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Yes, yes, I know he’s said he’s staying before and changed his mind. But this time Irving really wants to re-sign in Brooklyn. Story from Miami.
Yes, yes, I know he’s said he’s staying before and changed his mind. But this time Irving really wants to re-sign in Brooklyn. Story from Miami.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado has played less than 700 minutes this season and he has more steals than:
PJ Tucker
Evan Mobley
Terance Mann
Davion Mitchell
Avery Bradley
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Saint Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III shares Patrick School bonds with coach Shaheen Holloway, Kyrie Irving nj.com/sports/2022/03…
@PeacocksMBB
@tps_hsbb
Now on @njdotcom
Saint Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III shares Patrick School bonds with coach Shaheen Holloway, Kyrie Irving nj.com/sports/2022/03…
@PeacocksMBB
@tps_hsbb
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ll take the #0 @Miles Bridges special please. 👨🏽🍳
We’ll take the #0 @Miles Bridges special please. 👨🏽🍳
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets @ BKN 3/27
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets @ BKN 3/27
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With Kyrie Irving now able to play in home games, @LegsESPN breaks down why this whole situation might turn into a positive for Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets
With Kyrie Irving now able to play in home games, @LegsESPN breaks down why this whole situation might turn into a positive for Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Sticking together through it all. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/aZ7f1zZXdk – 4:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After leading the Warriors to an upset win with 30 points against the Heat, Jordan Poole notched his 11th straight game with 20 or more points. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/24/war… – 4:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Of the 5 Clippers who played most games in Doc Rivers era, 2 have retired in past 6 months (JJ Redick, Jamal Crawford) while Rivers tells @TheAthletic that other 3 (Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan) should have their numbers retired together.
Of the 5 Clippers who played most games in Doc Rivers era, 2 have retired in past 6 months (JJ Redick, Jamal Crawford) while Rivers tells @TheAthletic that other 3 (Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan) should have their numbers retired together.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pregame story on Kyrie Irving’s comments that he plans to re-sign with the Nets. On the max he can get, the mandate being lifted and more: theathletic.com/3211164/2022/0… – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra accepts heat for Heat’s late struggles; Goran Dragic embraces Nets opportunity. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Playoffs also a personnel referendum for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is the Heat’s make-or-break Victor Oladipo moment at hand? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving says he’ll continue to fight against mandates nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “I signed up for this for the long run. So I love this year, Im grateful. It hasn’t been a prototypical year, but when I look at my teammates and where we are as an organization I’m looking for the long run & what we can do legacy talk.” #Nets nypost.com/2022/03/26/net… – 3:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA playoff picture: Celtics control own destiny to pass Heat, Bucks in a wild race for East’s No. 1 seed
2022 NBA playoff picture: Celtics control own destiny to pass Heat, Bucks in a wild race for East’s No. 1 seed
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Karolina Muchova has withdrawn from the Miami Open. Naomi Osaka with a walkover into the fourth round. – 2:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving says “There’s no way I’m leaving” Durant this offseason nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/26/kyr… – 2:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant signed as a Net until he’s 38. Kyrie Irving would be signed til he’s 35 with the extension.
Kevin Durant signed as a Net until he’s 38. Kyrie Irving would be signed til he’s 35 with the extension.
StatMuse @statmuse
The East top 4 seeds are separated by 1 game.
47-27 Heat
46-27 Sixers
46-27 Bucks
46-28 Celtics
The East top 4 seeds are separated by 1 game.
47-27 Heat
46-27 Sixers
46-27 Bucks
46-28 Celtics
