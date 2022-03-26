Pacers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (25-49) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-32) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022
Indiana Pacers 38, Toronto Raptors 66 (Q2 04:05)
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A few photos of what’s going on.
#Pacers | #Raptors | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/r7G9HUl121 – 8:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Leafs are home at 7 pm tomorrow. Raps and Pacers are both off tomorrow. Would maybe be simplest solution. – 8:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I can confirm that a speaker is what caused the fire. #Pacers #Raptors – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
But really, we’re all just wondering why @BucksBango isn’t here along with the Atlanta, Indiana and San Antonio mascots for the Grizz’s birthday.
Especially @Eric Nehm, who is sort of the expert on #Bango birthdays. – 8:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It has not yet been determined whether Pacers-Raptors will resume tonight in Toronto, per source. – 8:34 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Current scene in Toronto with game action suspended: pic.twitter.com/sCBZHVVKPP – 8:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Per Raps PR, there’s a small electrical fire in a speaker above section 103. Although there is no threat to public safety, Scotiabank Arena is being evacuated per request from Toronto Fire Services. Game has been suspended with 4:05 left in 1st half & Raptors leading Pacers 66-38 – 8:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Raptors/Pacers has been suspended, evacuation ordered. pic.twitter.com/JSQqygABsn – 8:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Game has been suspended due to a fire inside Scotiabank Arena. You could definitely smell something burning. There’s no threat to our safety, per the PA announcer, but no more basketball tonight between the #Pacers and #Raptors. pic.twitter.com/Yo6HKGIQ6K – 8:27 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The game has been suspended.
With 4:05 to go in q2 and the Raptors leading Indy 66-38 – 8:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Public address announcer Herbie Kuhn is now asking for evacuation at request of Toronto Fire Services. The game has been suspended. – 8:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers and Raptors now delayed in Toronto with 4:05 left in the 2Q. Raptors up 66-38.
Fans are evacuating and there are firefighters around the court. – 8:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Raptors lead the #Pacers 66-38 with 4:05 left in the 2Q. Players leaving the court, and fans are evacuating because of a fire inside Scotiabank Arena here in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/UL5Zc4VVCL – 8:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s Grizz’s birthday, and these mascots are here to PARTY
– Boomer (Pacers)
– Coyete (Spurs)
– Harry the Hawk
– Natch
WISH @grizz A HAPPY BIRTHDAY 😎 – 8:21 PM
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors When you have four 6’9″ players on the floor who are great rebounders, defenders, passers, and 3 pt threats, the game is so beautiful. I wouldn’t want to face us in the playoffs. #RTZ – 8:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It’s been a few weeks since something strange happened in this building, so naturally a few sections behind the Pacers basket have been evacuated and the fire department is on the scene. Apparently a speaker set fire, according to the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/PwICOuDaCC – 8:16 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Official word from the Raptors is there’s an “incident in the rafters” & most of sections 103 & 104 have been cleared. All platinum & golds (& about half of the reds) have been moved up the stairs & into the concourse.
Still doing PxP on @FAN590 but will update more later. pic.twitter.com/Aeufs1sdDH – 8:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A few of the sections behind the basket the Pacers are shooting on have been cleared out. There are some emergency workers looking into the situation. The game is continuing, meaning. – 8:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers call timeout. Raptors have made 9 of 14 3s and lead 56-34. – 8:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa has tied his career high with 4 three pointers tonight – 8:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa’s first half, basically: pic.twitter.com/E85JSK8pa5 – 8:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett checks back in and immediately nails a step back jumper. #Pacers – 8:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors: Where the centre takes above-the-break 3s and the point guard takes baby hooks. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I am here to report that the Pacers don’t seem overly interested in this game. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa out here hitting above the break 3s like he’s Steph Curry – 8:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Raptors 41, #Pacers 21
Indiana looks like it has no chance, again. Pascal Siakim ended the quarter with a step back 3 over Lance Stephenson. – 8:03 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Toronto closes q1 on a 13-2 run over the final 2:56…
#Raptors lead 41-21 (on 68% FG) heading to q2.
Tune in on @FAN590 – 8:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dominant quarter for the Raptors. 10 assists on 17 buckets. 68% shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3. Siakam and Anunoby each had 11 points (on a combined 9-12 FG) and outscored Indiana 22-21 themselves. Toronto leads 41-21. – 8:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps go 6-9 from 3, and lead 41-21 after a quarter. OG and Siakam have 11 each, while Lance Stephenson is maybe going for 45% usage or something? – 8:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors play a tremendous first quarter, shoot 68 per cent from the field and they’re up 41-21 on the Pacers
Think we’ll be done early this evening – 8:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett: 5-for-7 for 13 points.
The rest of the #Pacers 3-for-11 for 6 points.
#Raptors up 28-19. – 7:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
hot start in his home country
11 early points for @Oshae Brissett pic.twitter.com/g6KtFm6i0j – 7:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are seeing a lot of zone early, and they’re shooting just 1-for-5 from 3, but they’ve been able to burn Indiana in the paint, where they’ve scored 12 of their first 16 points. Another good start for OG, who doesn’t look like he’s coming off a long layoff. He’s got 8 pts. – 7:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pacers in an early zone; Raptors miss 3s first two possessions against it – 7:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett with an and-one to start off his homecoming. #Pacers – 7:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A couple more pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸
#Pacers | #Raptors pic.twitter.com/2p789MxOGb – 7:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
CORRECTION!
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Oshae Brissett
— Jalen Smith
(No Duane Washington Jr. tonight, and he definitely wouldn’t start at power forward. My apologies! 😂)
📸 me pic.twitter.com/fDY4zM9oPl – 7:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon and Jannero Pargo shooting halfcourt shots. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/X3z0PytpQC – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat tonight are seeking to win for the first time in Spoelstra’s absence:
– Mar. 25, 2018, lost: Indiana 113, Miami 107; Birth of first child (Santiago), with Dan Craig coaching.
– Dec. 4, 2019, lost: Boston 112, Miami 93; Birth of second child (Dante), with Craig coaching. – 7:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Saturday night starting five
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ReqCobNp3v – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Bet on yourself. 🎲
#Pacers | #Raptors | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/OmdkqY9wdY – 7:09 PM
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors We missed you Scotiabank Arena! #RTZ pic.twitter.com/yHcKKNOdiA – 7:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors again tonight, though it sounds like he should be back early next week. They’ll start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam and Birch vs Indiana. – 7:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lloyd Pierce’s sixth game as acting head coach this season.
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/7XF76tlER4 – 7:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets, Thunder, Spurs and Pacers are all vying for a top lottery pick, but they’re also battling it out in the middle of the first round.
15. LAC –> OKC
16. BKN –> HOU
17. TOR –> SAS
17. CLE –> IND – 7:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese: “How’s the Big Ten looking?”
Me: “Iowa State ain’t win either!!” 😂😂
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/oQTNyOnojC – 6:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Per Lloyd Pierce, Malcolm Brogdon (return to competition reconditioning) and Duane Washington Jr. (bruised right hip) are out tonight. Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is a game-time decision, and Jalen Smith (illness) is available. – 6:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Too many coaches like Fred VanVleet. He should start saying all coaches suck and that they’re useless. – 6:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame bang out courtesy of Keifer Sykes.
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/VbYdelvwOZ – 6:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon and Duane Washington Jr. are OUT tonight against the #Raptors, per #Pacers assistant Lloyd Pierce. Jalen Smith is IN. Goga Bitadze is a game-time decision. – 6:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jalen Smith will play for Pacers tonight. Brogdon and Washington aren’t. We do not yet know if Goga will go-ga – 6:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Gary Trent Jr. (left big toe hyperextension) is OUT tonight against the #Pacers, per #Raptors. – 6:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon is now listed as questionable to play tonight against the #Raptors due to “return to competition reconditioning.” He’s missed the last three game for rest. #Pacers – 5:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just announced Gary Trent Jr is not playing tonight against Indiana – 5:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Armoni Brooks has that Fred VanVleet three-point side spin on his shot pic.twitter.com/381E69HRwZ – 5:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Projected bottom five records in basketball via @FiveThirtyEight:
1. Pistons (22-60)
2. Rockets (22-60)
3. Thunder (23-59)
4. Magic (23-59)
5. Pacers (28-54) – 5:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Toronto (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (return to competition reconditioning)
Jalen Smith – Questionable (illness)
Duane Washington Jr. – Questionable (bruised right hip) pic.twitter.com/jvnwTlFoAs – 5:05 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!
🎟: https://t.co/Lr6F44YVp6 pic.twitter.com/FehV3U6Qwy – 4:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bitadze (foot), Brogdon (conditioning), Smith (illness), and Washington (hip) are all questionable for the Pacers in Toronto.
Duarte, Jackson, McConnell, Rubio, Turner, and Warren out. One questionable player has to play for the Pacers to have the required 8 active players. – 2:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
My daughter has already become an insane Indiana fan and she hasn’t even arrived in Bloomington.
Hoosiers hanging in there against UConn. Good spot here at Theory in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/d33JyJugJm – 2:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers injury report for tonight in Toronto:
Duarte and Jackson are out, Bitadze, Smith and Washington Jr. (right hip bruise) are questionable.
And head coach Rick Carlisle remains away from the team.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/carlisle-nwt… – 1:36 PM
