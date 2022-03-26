Raptors signing Armoni Brooks to new two-year deal

Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are signing guard Armoni Brooks to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes partial guarantee for the 2022-23 season. The sharpshooter finds a home in Toronto after stints in Houston, scoring 20 points in last three games.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors sign Armoni Brooks to new two-year contract sportando.basketball/en/raptors-sig…10:14 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Toronto Raptors are signing guard Armoni Brooks to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes partial guarantee for the 2022-23 season. The sharpshooter finds a home in Toronto after stints in Houston, scoring 20 points in last three games. – 10:07 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Based on Nick Nurse’s comments today the Raptors will be signing shooting guard Armoni Brooks to a deal for the rest of the season and — presumably — with a light guarantee for next year so they can work with him over the summer. /1 – 3:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick Nurse, maybe 25 minutes ago:
Q: DO YOU ANTICIPATE ARMONI WILL BE HERE TOMORROW?
A: Yes I do. – 12:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Does Nick Nurse anticipate Armoni Brooks (who’s second 10-day contract expires today) being here tomorrow? “Yes, I do.” – 12:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse anticipates Armoni Brooks being here tomorrow, when his second 10-day contract would otherwise expire. – 12:13 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he does anticipate Armoni Brooks being with the team tomorrow. Sounds like he’ll get another deal – 12:13 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Sounds like we’ll get some news on the future of Armoni Brooks from Nick Nurse following today’s practice. His 10-day expires today. – 11:40 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors announced today they’ve signed Armoni Brooks to a multi-year deal
As per team policy, terms are not available. – 9:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Hey, read my story on Armoni Brooks shooting his way through a pair of 10-day contracts: theathletic.com/3203621/2022/0…9:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
armoni having the time of his life you truly love to see it – 9:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Put Armoni into the Raptors 10-day hall of fame. – 9:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
These last 2 1/2 minutes probably got Armoni Brooks a rest-of-the=year deal
Tomorrow his second 10 day runs out – 9:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Shooters gonna shoot
First touch at SBA for Armoni Brooks, first FGA for Armoni Brooks – 7:58 PM

More on this storyline

Blake Murphy: The Raptors are signing Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract, per a source. Believe this means DJ Wilson (knee) will be let go from his 10-day early. -via Twitter / March 6, 2022
Kelly Iko: Free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks signing a deal with College Park in the G-League, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Brooks turned down several 2-way offers and the door still remains open for a Rockets reunion, sources said. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / February 27, 2022

